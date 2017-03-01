₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,437 members, 3,398,282 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 March 2017 at 07:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / 4 Reasons Why You Should Update Your Blog Regularly (408 Views)
How Old Was Your Blog Before Adsense Was Approved? / How To Boost Your Blog Traffic By 40% - mokoshalb / Why You Should Not Use Google Adsense On Your Blog. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|4 Reasons Why You Should Update Your Blog Regularly by NaijaTechGuy: 6:47am
Blogging has changed how most businesses work. However, If your blog is the headquarter of the world's most boring posts, you don’t need to read further.
In every niche you choose you'll face high competition . Your first priority is to avoid losing your readers by hitting them with outdated content. Most readers stay glued to your site by frequently reading the new contents.
Here are some reasons why you should update your blog regularly
1. It'll Boost your Site Ranking On Google
Google prefers regularly updated content and if the relationship of Google with your blog decreases, it can be an uphill task for you to gain it back.The longer you write, the higher you rank. Remember that "Content is king".
2. Images and Structure
An amazing list post that you wrote last year with a title “6 Best kinds smartphones in Nigeria in 2016” is hardly a clickable title in 2017 while the content was interesting enough that bought tons of shares back in 2016.
Try to share it again with a little twist. Replace 2016 with 2017 with some tweaks in content and the images.
3 Readers Want To Read New Posts
If a reader always gets to see outdated information on your blog, he automatically gets builds a negative ideology in his mind. In case a reader does not find the solution to his problem, A negative impact remains in his mind and People remember negative things more than the positive ones .
4. You Attract New Readers
Assuming you have 1k daily readers today that number will increase with the time as a result of publishing content regularly.
Also, you gain email subscribers and introduce your blog to a new readers base
Most of the new readers won't know the blog posts that you published a while ago. So resurrecting old content will increase traffic from new readers.
|Re: 4 Reasons Why You Should Update Your Blog Regularly by NaijaTechGuy: 6:48am
|Re: 4 Reasons Why You Should Update Your Blog Regularly by WfBabakhay(m): 6:55am
It sims Blog is the Latest Business in town now...make i join am now as it dey hot, even if na to Copy and paste..BLOG NA BLOG
|Re: 4 Reasons Why You Should Update Your Blog Regularly by Goldenheart(m): 7:13am
word press or blogger
|Re: 4 Reasons Why You Should Update Your Blog Regularly by Drinokrane: 7:14am
WfBabakhay:Sure datz true
|Re: 4 Reasons Why You Should Update Your Blog Regularly by teganto(m): 7:14am
kemo lala
|Re: 4 Reasons Why You Should Update Your Blog Regularly by ghettowriter(m): 7:16am
Nice Tips there.
Don't forget to visit www.jozavic.WordPress.com
|Re: 4 Reasons Why You Should Update Your Blog Regularly by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 7:16am
Nice write up
|Re: 4 Reasons Why You Should Update Your Blog Regularly by bloomstar: 7:17am
n
WfBabakhay:
la zy man, its your type that keep applying for adsense and keep getting kicked
|Re: 4 Reasons Why You Should Update Your Blog Regularly by Factfinder1(f): 7:17am
Well spoken
|Re: 4 Reasons Why You Should Update Your Blog Regularly by Ajiswaggs(m): 7:19am
Good....dnt forger to visit www.Nigeriammmsupport.blogspot.com
|Re: 4 Reasons Why You Should Update Your Blog Regularly by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 7:25am
Nice write up. Making research about what is happening in the society will give you advantage as a blogger to write and proffer solution to problem. This will increase your target audience.
For example there is issue with domainking and many blogger need help so as not to loose their domain name. If a tech blogger can proffer solution to the problem, it will help the blog to have authority over other blogs.
Education is the passport to the future.Visit>Education Helm to learn more
|Re: 4 Reasons Why You Should Update Your Blog Regularly by Mopolchi: 7:27am
So make I dey write dey go. But writing no easy oo.
|Re: 4 Reasons Why You Should Update Your Blog Regularly by WfBabakhay(m): 7:28am
bloomstar:I'm sure u didn't Comprehend my Post..
(0) (Reply)
Guys! Do You Know You Can Be A Tight Programmer With 2wks Using COLDFUSION / Anonymous Hackers Nigeria In Need Of More Cyber Soldiers / Get Latest Cheat Here...get In And See For Ur Self
Viewing this topic: oluspicy(m), agriboom, AdexHo(m), ch3ckm8, RexEmmyGee, goldtooth, realone2012, Fessy09(m), janco, Realdeals(m), bebene, Olutokun1 and 12 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12