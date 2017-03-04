₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by adesharp2(m): 7:20am
This big cat fish was caught at Akaibiri community in yenegoa local govt area of Bayelsa wher I serve as a youth corper in 2014.
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by ITAB: 7:26am
Who will eat the head
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by makdcash(m): 7:26am
Pepper soup don land
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Solowande(m): 7:36am
Na dis one urhobo dey call 'Eron'.
Dis fish go make sense for inside banga soup popularly call 'Amedi' in my place.
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by EastGold(m): 7:51am
Solowande:
Make we hear word jare
Na so so food you sabi
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by EastGold(m): 7:51am
Lalasticlala food is here
No be only snake you go dey chop na
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Nutase(f): 8:07am
EastGold:Na snake be him food. Tonto an Gifty be him crush.
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by pyyxxaro: 8:14am
Lalasticlala come and see Snake Fish oh
The Fish version of your beloved Snake
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Solowande(m): 8:57am
EastGold:wetin concern u
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by darfay: 12:35pm
E go good for soup
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Destinylink(m): 12:35pm
Big Cat fish
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Vickiweezy(m): 12:35pm
La La La La
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by kekakuz(m): 12:35pm
what a waste most of the fish is head and I don't eat fish head
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by darfay: 12:35pm
Na buhari sense dat thing chop take big like that so
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by henrydadon(m): 12:37pm
See..pepper soup..weekend groove don set
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by SIRKAY98(m): 12:37pm
How does it affect my Salary now
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Badgers14: 12:37pm
This girl though
I was just wondering what she might be thinking as she was taking this picture
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Yusfunoble(m): 12:38pm
Nice
Lala
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by snezBaba: 12:38pm
darfay:Do something meaningful with your life na!
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by veacea: 12:38pm
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by reyscrub(m): 12:39pm
The fish height they prove level with that babe
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by wintersnow(m): 12:39pm
I can't even catch crayfish...
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by PrinxArthur1(m): 12:39pm
hmm bar man gimme 1 bottle of 1759 with azu agworo agwo
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by amclimax(m): 12:40pm
Believe me if i tell you that NIGERIAN problem is bigger than that fish.... quote me when
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Mouthgag: 12:40pm
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by softboiy: 12:42pm
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by wins18(m): 12:43pm
op put graphic pics abeg
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Localamos(m): 12:46pm
ITAB:
"who" is plural o. Not one person "who"
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by ichommy(m): 12:46pm
O Boy.......
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by emmykk(m): 12:46pm
after proper drying that fish....AMEDI ON MY MIND AND SOUL.....And the head is soft soft all the way
|Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by ndaman25: 12:48pm
LA LA food don ready
