Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by adesharp2(m): 7:20am
This big cat fish was caught at Akaibiri community in yenegoa local govt area of Bayelsa wher I serve as a youth corper in 2014.

Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by ITAB: 7:26am
Who will eat the head

Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by makdcash(m): 7:26am
Pepper soup don land tongue

Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Solowande(m): 7:36am
Na dis one urhobo dey call 'Eron'.
Dis fish go make sense for inside banga soup popularly call 'Amedi' in my place.

Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by EastGold(m): 7:51am
Solowande:
Na dis one urhobo dey call 'Eron'.
Dis fish go make sense for inside banga soup popularly call 'Amedi' in my place.


Make we hear word jare

Na so so food you sabi

Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by EastGold(m): 7:51am
Lalasticlala food is here


No be only snake you go dey chop na
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Nutase(f): 8:07am
EastGold:
Lalasticlala food is here


No be only snake you go dey chop na
Na snake be him food. Tonto an Gifty be him crush.
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by pyyxxaro: 8:14am
Lalasticlala come and see Snake Fish oh

The Fish version of your beloved Snake tongue
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Solowande(m): 8:57am
EastGold:


Make we hear word jare
Na so so food you sabi
wetin concern u
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by darfay: 12:35pm
E go good for soup
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Destinylink(m): 12:35pm
Big Cat fish
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Vickiweezy(m): 12:35pm
La La La La

Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by kekakuz(m): 12:35pm
what a waste most of the fish is head and I don't eat fish head
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by darfay: 12:35pm
Na buhari sense dat thing chop take big like that so
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by henrydadon(m): 12:37pm
See..pepper soup..weekend groove don set
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by SIRKAY98(m): 12:37pm
How does it affect my Salary now
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Badgers14: 12:37pm
This girl though grin grin

I was just wondering what she might be thinking as she was taking this picture

Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Yusfunoble(m): 12:38pm
Nice

Lala

Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by snezBaba: 12:38pm
darfay:
Na buhari sense dat thing chop take big like that so
Do something meaningful with your life na!

Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by veacea: 12:38pm

Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by reyscrub(m): 12:39pm
The fish height they prove level with that babe
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by wintersnow(m): 12:39pm
I can't even catch crayfish...
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by PrinxArthur1(m): 12:39pm
hmm bar man gimme 1 bottle of 1759 with azu agworo agwo
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by amclimax(m): 12:40pm
Believe me if i tell you that NIGERIAN problem is bigger than that fish.... quote me when buhari the dog is back from the land of the unknown
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Mouthgag: 12:40pm
kiss
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by softboiy: 12:42pm
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by wins18(m): 12:43pm
op put graphic pics abeg
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by Localamos(m): 12:46pm
ITAB:
Who will eat the head

"who" is plural o. Not one person "who" grin
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by ichommy(m): 12:46pm
O Boy....... shocked shocked
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by emmykk(m): 12:46pm
after proper drying that fish....AMEDI ON MY MIND AND SOUL.....And the head is soft soft all the way
Re: Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) by ndaman25: 12:48pm
LA LA food don ready

