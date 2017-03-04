Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Big Cat Fish Caught In Bayelsa (Throwback Photo) (3493 Views)

This big cat fish was caught at Akaibiri community in yenegoa local govt area of Bayelsa wher I serve as a youth corper in 2014. 1 Like 1 Share

Who will eat the head 1 Like 1 Share

Pepper soup don land 1 Like

Na dis one urhobo dey call 'Eron'.

Dis fish go make sense for inside banga soup popularly call 'Amedi' in my place. 1 Like

Make we hear word jare



Na so so food you sabi Make we hear word jareNa so so food you sabi 1 Like

Lalasticlala food is here





No be only snake you go dey chop na

Na snake be him food. Tonto an Gifty be him crush.





The Fish version of your beloved Snake Lalasticlala come and see Snake Fish ohThe Fish version of your beloved Snake

Make we hear word jare

wetin concern u

E go good for soup

Big Cat fish

La La La La 1 Like

what a waste most of the fish is head and I don't eat fish head

See..pepper soup..weekend groove don set

How does it affect my Salary now





I was just wondering what she might be thinking as she was taking this picture This girl thoughI was just wondering what she might be thinking as she was taking this picture

Nice



Lala

Do something meaningful with your life na!

The fish height they prove level with that babe

I can't even catch crayfish...

hmm bar man gimme 1 bottle of 1759 with azu agworo agwo

op put graphic pics abeg

Who will eat the head

"who" is plural o. Not one person "who"

O Boy.......

after proper drying that fish....AMEDI ON MY MIND AND SOUL.....And the head is soft soft all the way