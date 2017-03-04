Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) (6389 Views)

A railway train travelling from Lagos to Kano state has derailed in Osogbo, the Osun state capital. The accident occurred late in the night on Friday with goods worth millions of Naira destroyed.



When Amiloaded correspondent visited the accident scene, there was a huge traffic gridlock around Old garrage/freedom park area of Osogbo.



The Cargo train according to eye witness missed it's rail from other coaches just as the ones conveying passengers continued the journey to Kano.



The accident which occured just a few metres away from the Osogbo terminus. Casualty still remain unclear but efforts are on to evacuate the affected coaches.



See photos from the scene below.. .





One of the many transformations of Dr Goodluck Ebele Jona. 2 Likes 1 Share

Amiloaded and ọ̀ṣun-òṣogbo news be like 8 Likes

Bad news.





xstry:

One of the many transformations of Dr Goodluck Ebele Jona. Blaming #GEJIf I tear you hot slap ehn 20 Likes

EastGold:

Blaming #GEJ



is it,not one his many works? You wailers will have us believe that there was no railway system in Nigeria until GEJ came to power is it,not one his many works? You wailers will have us believe that there was no railway system in Nigeria until GEJ came to power 6 Likes 1 Share

Too bad





The poster above me is either insane or being spiritually dealt with by his village witches 22 Likes 1 Share

The train is weak just like our president and need to go and take vacation is London 2 Likes

xstry:

One of the many transformations of Dr Goodluck Ebele Jona.

You better stop this nonsense talk You better stop this nonsense talk 10 Likes

xstry:

One of the many transformations of Dr Goodluck Ebele Jona.

Buhari's constant badluck! Buhari's constant badluck! 6 Likes

Fake train bought by d clueless past Prêsdør.

poor maintenance is a hatchback to Nigerian government..barely 3years this railway was constructed we start hearing derailment so so so....infact ayam tired of my country....





Anybody that will help me secure Somalia citizenship should I welcome even if na Syria one

4rm those pictures, the train is not in a good state. But the operators will still exceed its capacity. Why wont it derail?

Blame game begins! Africans should listen as Africans, non Africans listens with a sound mind! See where the difference lies?

gross. poor engineering

xstry:

is it,not one his many works? You wailers will have us believe that there was no railway system in Nigeria until GEJ came to power



Zombie, your own sef na one way... Zombie, your own sef na one way... 5 Likes

OMG! How come it wasn't noticed by the crew? Proper checks ought to be carried out before making a journey.

korel9:







WTF?? 1 Like

SWORD419:

is that a train No... A speedboat

is that a train No... A speedboat No... A speedboatNo... A speedboat 1 Like

So who will be responsible for the blame ?



Everyday, tragic death occurs in different parts of Nigeria. What are they all about?

This is a very unfortunate incident, train is assumed to be the safest means of movement in Nigeria presently and now this befell the passengers who own the goods

xstry:

is it,not one his many works? You wailers will have us believe that there was no railway system in Nigeria until GEJ came to power

As him don leave office, make him go dey service the trains and tracks for una na. As him don leave office, make him go dey service the trains and tracks for una na.