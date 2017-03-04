₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by Amiloaded: 9:28am
A railway train travelling from Lagos to Kano state has derailed in Osogbo, the Osun state capital. The accident occurred late in the night on Friday with goods worth millions of Naira destroyed.
Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/03/railway-train-on-its-way-to-kano.html
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by Amiloaded: 9:29am
Nawao! See more photos
http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/03/railway-train-on-its-way-to-kano.html
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by xstry(m): 9:29am
One of the many transformations of Dr Goodluck Ebele Jona.
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by EastGold(m): 9:34am
Amiloaded and ọ̀ṣun-òṣogbo news be like
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:34am
Bad news.
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by EastGold(m): 9:35am
Blaming #GEJ
If I tear you hot slap ehn
xstry:
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 9:35am
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:36am
make dem enter korope now
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by xstry(m): 9:37am
EastGold:is it,not one his many works? You wailers will have us believe that there was no railway system in Nigeria until GEJ came to power
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 9:38am
Too bad
The poster above me is either insane or being spiritually dealt with by his village witches
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:38am
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by phkka1(m): 9:38am
Buhari
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by SWORD419: 9:38am
is that a train
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by mosho2good: 9:39am
The train is weak just like our president and need to go and take vacation is London
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by freeborn76(m): 9:39am
xstry:
You better stop this nonsense talk
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by DonCortino: 9:39am
xstry:
Buhari's constant badluck!
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by abbaapple(m): 9:39am
Fake train bought by d clueless past Prêsdør.
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by YOUNGrapha(m): 9:39am
poor maintenance is a hatchback to Nigerian government..barely 3years this railway was constructed we start hearing derailment so so so....infact ayam tired of my country....
Anybody that will help me secure Somalia citizenship should I welcome even if na Syria one
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by martyns303(m): 9:40am
4rm those pictures, the train is not in a good state. But the operators will still exceed its capacity. Why wont it derail?
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 9:40am
Blame game begins! Africans should listen as Africans, non Africans listens with a sound mind! See where the difference lies?
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by Dannidom(m): 9:40am
na so
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by techmatas: 9:40am
gross. poor engineering
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by korel9: 9:40am
xstry:
Zombie, your own sef na one way...
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by Rekyz(m): 9:41am
OMG! How come it wasn't noticed by the crew? Proper checks ought to be carried out before making a journey.
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by xstry(m): 9:41am
korel9:flatino
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by bestspoke: 9:41am
WTF??
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by ghands(m): 9:42am
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by AntiWailer: 9:43am
Lol.
So who will be responsible for the blame ?
Bunch of scumbags.
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by EmeeNaka: 9:43am
Everyday, tragic death occurs in different parts of Nigeria. What are they all about?
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by darocha1(m): 9:43am
This is a very unfortunate incident, train is assumed to be the safest means of movement in Nigeria presently and now this befell the passengers who own the goods
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by loomer: 9:45am
xstry:
As him don leave office, make him go dey service the trains and tracks for una na.
|Re: Kano Bound Train Derails In Osogbo (Photos) by Kx: 9:45am
In Nigeria, virtually everything is possible.
Come to think of it, if 8, 12 and 16 tire heavy duty trucks could fall off on very smooth portions of Benin Sagamu expressway, what stops our copy and paste 1970 locomotives from derailing on 1950's colonial masters built rail tracks knowing too well that d supposed transformed rail tracks were propaganda??
