



The most hit part are Adebayo and Oke- Oriomi areas of Ado Ekiti.



Some of the victims said that the two hours rain started at 3:00 on Friday followed with heavy storm pulling off roofs from buildings, destroying electric poles and vehicles.





At Isato Street located at the old Governor’s Office, the incident left the occupants of the affected houses homeless.



The residents said the downpour was the first in the state in 2017.



As they counted there loses, they called on the Ekiti State Government to come to their rescue.



“We are calling on the State Government to come to our aid.



“The roofs of our houses have been removed.



“Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) should please look into the area of maintenance of their facilities; some of the electric poles are half broken and due for replacement but nothing is done,” a resident said.



He said that they do not have any other place to put our heads.



No life was lost, but the areas had been thrown into darkness because of damage caused to electricity infrastructure.



http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-rain-destroys-houses-and-cars-in.html



cc: lalasticlala mynd44 Heavy downpour has wreaked havoc in some parts of Ado Ekiti destroying, houses and other properties worth millions of Naira.The most hit part are Adebayo and Oke- Oriomi areas of Ado Ekiti.Some of the victims said that the two hours rain started at 3:00 on Friday followed with heavy storm pulling off roofs from buildings, destroying electric poles and vehicles.At Isato Street located at the old Governor’s Office, the incident left the occupants of the affected houses homeless.The residents said the downpour was the first in the state in 2017.As they counted there loses, they called on the Ekiti State Government to come to their rescue.“We are calling on the State Government to come to our aid.“The roofs of our houses have been removed.“Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) should please look into the area of maintenance of their facilities; some of the electric poles are half broken and due for replacement but nothing is done,” a resident said.He said that they do not have any other place to put our heads.No life was lost, but the areas had been thrown into darkness because of damage caused to electricity infrastructure.cc: lalasticlala mynd44