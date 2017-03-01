₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,527 members, 3,398,528 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 March 2017 at 10:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / PHOTOS: Rain Destroys Houses And Cars In Ekiti (260 Views)
|PHOTOS: Rain Destroys Houses And Cars In Ekiti by metromediaboss: 10:11am
Heavy downpour has wreaked havoc in some parts of Ado Ekiti destroying, houses and other properties worth millions of Naira.
The most hit part are Adebayo and Oke- Oriomi areas of Ado Ekiti.
Some of the victims said that the two hours rain started at 3:00 on Friday followed with heavy storm pulling off roofs from buildings, destroying electric poles and vehicles.
At Isato Street located at the old Governor’s Office, the incident left the occupants of the affected houses homeless.
The residents said the downpour was the first in the state in 2017.
As they counted there loses, they called on the Ekiti State Government to come to their rescue.
“We are calling on the State Government to come to our aid.
“The roofs of our houses have been removed.
“Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) should please look into the area of maintenance of their facilities; some of the electric poles are half broken and due for replacement but nothing is done,” a resident said.
He said that they do not have any other place to put our heads.
No life was lost, but the areas had been thrown into darkness because of damage caused to electricity infrastructure.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-rain-destroys-houses-and-cars-in.html
cc: lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: PHOTOS: Rain Destroys Houses And Cars In Ekiti by xstry(m): 10:12am
Nawa o. It is not even April yet.
|Re: PHOTOS: Rain Destroys Houses And Cars In Ekiti by eminikansoso(m): 10:18am
|Re: PHOTOS: Rain Destroys Houses And Cars In Ekiti by Tazdroid(m): 10:18am
Uh oh, so sad
|Re: PHOTOS: Rain Destroys Houses And Cars In Ekiti by helinues: 10:19am
Rain no distrup light no dey.. This one wey pole don fall, Ekiti people should be expecting electricity next year
(0) (Reply)
Teach Yourself And Become A Professional Laptop Engineer In Intense 4hr . / Financial Freedom. Have Your Money Work For You;must To Be Read / Extremly Cheap Land In Lugbe Abuja For Sale Giveaway Prices
Viewing this topic: metromediaboss, Mzgracie(f), genteelo(m), Orlaboday, ayolucasf(m), kayola11(m), eminikansoso(m), adozie(m), shawngold, fadjnr(m), olajay86(m), Ernchibyke(m), Gentlephysique, ochukwuma15(m), moohammad, lokozoni(m), helinues, wasamtech, Kesmakveli(m), mrpotter(m), AbuEzeFemi(m), musa1010, nickybabey, OwoLee(m), frajoe2reel, Akadex, FuckBuhari, geogexf, Dauchman(m), Mercykayy(m), kbams241, Dayocold001, EASYSHO, DrLuv, scouttboy(m), Bukope, Hmajeed(m) and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7