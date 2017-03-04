Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nigerian Lady Complains About Poor Service At The Nigerian Embassy UK (Video) (5303 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2TLqvP9Jsg



Typical naija way Na! I would have been shocked if she said otherwise. 6 Likes

People still de go UK



I think say naa only Buhari de go there 10 Likes

warrisdis?

That wasn't my experience two times i renewed my passport there, though a lot of people have been complaining abouth this

The babe never see anything; she should visit any Nigerian universities and try looking for HOD when you importantly need his or her signature on paper!

We are used to it Mehn 22 Likes 2 Shares

My sis said the same thing when she first got there with the husband... 4 Likes

Brexit People 5 Likes

who is supposed to service her? I dont gerrit!

Quite sad..



And the country is also going through hard times now

Maybe they are using glo 12 Likes

It's Fashola's fault

She will now never see that passport..... 1 Like

When the country lacks good service, what more were you expecting from Her embassy. When the country lacks good service, what more were you expecting from Her embassy. When the country lacks good service, what more were you expecting from Her embassy. When the country lacks good service, what more were you expecting from Her embassy. 2 Likes

Shame on Nigeria 1 Like



I see things haven't changed since I was there in Jan 2016.

I posted the below at the time - of feeling ripped off about fees and lack of 32 page passport

http://www.nairaland.com/2849439/nigerian-passport-renewal-uk-feeling#41749289 So many issues with that place and our processes!I see things haven't changed since I was there in Jan 2016.I posted the below at the time - of feeling ripped off about fees and lack of 32 page passport 1 Like

And because you are used to it you should do nothing to improve it? What a wacko mentality and shamefully you just typed it for the world to see. Dude, get off that bloated dead horse and go see how things are done in other countries then you will be shocked of how some set of people are humans and the others "monkeys".

Living in a third world country is not a suffering license but a ticket to change the environment. And because you are used to it you should do nothing to improve it? What a wacko mentality and shamefully you just typed it for the world to see. Dude, get off that bloated dead horse and go see how things are done in other countries then you will be shocked of how some set of people are humans and the others "monkeys".Living in a third world country is not a suffering license but a ticket to change the environment. 14 Likes

glo

Many Nigerians are naturally uncultured. It takes you knowing them personally or them knowing you're a big fish before they can address you with basic courtesy. Many Nigerians are doing jobs they don't feel fulfilled doing. They're just doing it for the pay so they won't have work etiquettes except for the listed reasons above or their boss is around so they have no other option than to show manners



You go to the market to buy food stuffs,its worse there because you have to talk to frustrated illiterates to buy whatever you want 6 Likes 1 Share

Me am just feeling the way she speaks..good to hear good grammar once in a while 7 Likes

Working in an embassy is by connections and not merits, unfortunately, they wouldn't be touched despite poor work ethics. 1 Like

They have to exclusively cater for Bubu and Bubu alone, so who you be Madam.? Except maybe you are related to Tunde Saibu

NIGERIA FIRST SEMESTER EXAMINATION: 2015/2016 ACADEMIC SESSION.

COURSE TITLE: Introduction to APC Government

COURSE CODE: APC 101

TIME ALLOWED: 45 Mins

INSTRUCTION: Attempt All Questions

1. Discuss the probability of APC blaming GEJ for the next 3years for

(i.) Dollar increase.

(ii.)Fuel Price increase

(iii.) Power Failure

(iv.) Unemployment

(v. )Fulani Herdsmen Killings

2. If APC = All Promises Cancelled, where PMB is a constant, discuss the speed at which:

( i.) N5k promise is cancelled

(ii.) Feeding of school pupil is cancelled

(iii.) NYSC allowance is reduced

iv. Fuel pump prices are increased

3. Define the term, ''Budget padding''.

4. Mention 3 types of APC propaganda you know, and how they can be used in 21st century politics.

5. Mention 5 IDP you know that feeds with N14000 everyday.

6. Mention the next 3 countries PMB will travel to and the disgrace he will receive.

7. If PMB is silent when herdsmen kill people and buys jet fighter when Biafra is mentioned, what is the probability that PMB is not a terrorist?

8. Write short notes on these mad phrases;

(i). masquerade dressing,

(ii.) importation of grass

(iii). fantastically corrupt.

9. If x is change and y is lies/ propaganda, solve the equation, 2x + 5y = ?

10. If you used to be corrupt, but now fantastically corrupt, explain the effect of gravitational force on you.

11. with a labeled diagram, describe the famous losses ever witnessed in recent time:

(i)-- loss of budget.

(II)-- loss of WAEC certificate.

(iii)- loss of the moon.

(iv)- ear disorder.

12. If President Buhari @ 73yrs received his 1953 secondary school classmates, with relevant logic, explain how old PMB was when he finished secondary school considering the fact that from 1953-2016 is 63 years.

13. Write a short Essay on why Hajiya Aisha Buhari "visited" USA but did not go to say 'Hi' to Mrs. Mitchell Obama. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria has no embassy in the UK and no ambassador



As a member of the commonwealth,Nigeria has a HIGH COMMISION in the United Kingdom headed by a high commissioner



OP and Mod hope you've taken note.

You're welcome

Rubbish, it's her type that insult Nigeria on nairaland, what does she want to come here for? Smh 1 Like

