|Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by TheMotha: 4:20pm On Mar 04
On Wednesday March 1, 2017, Lagos state Governor Mr Akinwunmi signed the Environmental Management Protection bill into law.
Governor Ambode said that under the Cleaner Lagos Initiative, the commercial sector would be serviced by licensed waste management operators while an environmental consortium will provide waste collection, processing and disposal services for residential properties through a long term concession. Over the concession period, the consortium would be deploying a large multi-dimensional fleet of over 20 landfill and transfer loading station management vehicles, 590 new rear-end loader compactors, 140 Operational vehicles and close to 900,000 new bins to all be electronically tracked and monitored by our new unit PUMAU (Public Utilities Monitoring Assurance Unit) under the Ministry of Environment.
Governor Ambode also added that aside the fact that the initiative would create at least 27,500 jobs, the Community Sanitation Workers (CSW) who would be engaged will receive several incentives including tax reliefs and healthcare, life, injury and accident insurance benefits all aimed at tackling the issue of poverty and the chronic unemployment crisis.
“Everyone from the cart pushers to the existing PSPs and casual workers at the dumpsites have been considered in the plan and will be accommodated within the new environmental regime. In addition, we are extending opportunities to everyone along the value chain by working to create vocational training in the related areas through LASTVEB,” he said.
Giving details of the law, the Governor said that sanitation will now be a daily affair in the State while the CSWs would be deployed in every ward across the State. He also said that an annual Public Utility Levy (PUL) would be introduced to replace all service fees previously paid to the Waste Management authorities, adding that the public was carried along in determining the rates, which according to him is relatively low. “ The money will be held in the [b]Environmental Trust Fund [/b]and managed meticulously by a Board of SEC regulated trustees. “The trustees are under strict obligations to the people of Lagos and will be accountable to the people for every naira we spend in line with our overall environmental agenda. Compliance is the key.
The burden of the cost of providing these services will remain low if everyone does their part and pays their PUL. “With the newly positioned LASECORPS, we will work within the community to enforce the new laws. The State will have a zero-tolerance policy for offenders because simply put, disregarding payment of your PUL or flouting the new regulations ultimately promotes activities that lead to the loss of lives,” Governor Ambode said. Earlier, the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on the Environment, Hon Saka Fafunmi, commended the Governor for his passion to evolve the environmental laws in the State, saying that the Law would ensure a cleaner, safer and more prosperous Lagos.
To know how to take part in The Cleaner Lagos Initiative go to cleanerlagos.org
http://punchng.com/ambode-signs-bill-salutes-adeboye-at-75/
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by Jilo83(m): 4:47pm On Mar 04
Ambo ni o.... A o ti de... E e ti ri nkankan
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by slurryeye: 7:40am
Nice one Ambode
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by avicky(f): 7:41am
Lagos is working. Ambode is working.
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by quinnboy: 7:44am
Lagos!
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by LorDBolton: 7:46am
Happy to be part of this process, ya'll will soon see our agents on the field
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by loomer: 7:46am
First step To keep Lagos or Nigeria clean, reduce/ban the use of plastic bags.
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by lollmaolol: 7:46am
I'm hopeful that this initiative will transform Lagosian lives.
Well done Sir. Gov. Ambode! U dey burst my kidney. The job creation alone is something.
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by Day11(m): 7:47am
Ambo my guy
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by Pavore9: 7:48am
Nice initiative.
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by Lisaint(m): 7:49am
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by ojimbo(m): 7:50am
Nowe I begin to see that lagos is about to lead Nigeria to its European dream. Let every government learn from them. Theveryone are the reason why most Nigerians leave their country to another countries
Imagine if Nigeria have steady light
Good town planing
Good means of transportation like big buses and use of rail system which is the safest means of transportation
Clean enviroment
Security
What theneeds should make me to leave Nigeria?
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by Dee1murphy(m): 7:50am
LorDBolton:
What's up bro ?
Are you an enumerator/supervisor ?
if yes, which LGA/LCDA are designated ?
Have you gone through medicals/training ?
May I know your recruiter ?
thanks !
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by Funjosh(m): 7:53am
Nice initiatives
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by DEWKID(m): 7:55am
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by realGURU(f): 7:56am
And u call it jobs?
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by Amustical(m): 8:01am
Are those ones to be employed going to be under state supervision or private?
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by segebase(m): 8:08am
realGURU:is beta Dan robbery
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by realGURU(f): 8:15am
segebase:
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by obembet(m): 8:26am
You can only hear this good news in southwest
|Re: Lagos State to Create 27,500 Jobs Through Community Sanitation by tollyboy5(m): 8:30am
Lagos executing its budget by next year the budget go pass trillion. I was surprise when I got to ojodu begger the place as changed a lot with street light, almost all Lagos busy road are with street light then I knew I've left Ogun state already
