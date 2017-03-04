₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by OKDnigeria: 9:49pm
LAGOS, March 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria's trade balance
turned positive in the fourth quarter of 2016 after
exports rose by more than half, the national
bureau of statistics said on Saturday, the first
positive reading since the same quarter a year
ago.
But Africa's largest economy shrank 1.5 percent
over the course of the full year due to lower oil
revenues and a shortage of hard currency, its first
annual contraction in quarter of a century.
With limited manufacturing capacity, Nigeria
imports most of what it consumes. Fourth-quarter
imports rose 46.4 percent from the previous year
to 2.31 trillion naira ($7.6 billion), the statistics
bureau said.
But exports more than compensated for that rise,
jumping 53.5 percent in value terms from a year
earlier to 2.98 trillion naira, the statistics bureau
said.
The balance of trade for the fourth quarter was 671
billion naira. The net trade balance stood at minus
290 billion naira ($953 million) for all of 2016. ($1
= 304.2000 naira)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)
© Thomson Reuters 201
http://af.reuters.com/article/nigeriaNews/idAFL5N1GH0IH
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by SalamRushdie: 10:00pm
"When the righteous thrive, the people rejoice;
when the wicked rule, the people groan---Proverbs 29 vs 2"
This bible verse explains all Nigeria has been going through since Buhari took over and the little respite the economy is seeing since Osinbanjo started acting as president ..
MY people our God is not a liar so in 2019 Vote wisely
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by slurryeye: 10:01pm
Export jumping up by 53.5% is a very good sign.
I believe in power in naija
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by Teadavid23(m): 10:01pm
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by khalidjnr(m): 10:01pm
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by freeborn76(m): 10:02pm
Credit to PMB and PYO. Here is my concern: we will achieve so much in the next few weeks and then Buhari would return and in a bid to reclaim relevance, he may either upturn some policies or introduce new ones, and then we may return to square one. If Buhari truly loves Nigeria, and I know he does, he should COMPLETELY handover the running of state affairs to Osinbajo...that is the only noble thing to do. Sadly, nobility is a scarce item in Nigeria.
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:02pm
To be honest, this is a good news.
But in a lay man's village this export of a thing is affecting Nigerians seriously because these thing are either scarce or very expensive now in Nigeria.
Take rice for example, forget the media hype. It is still expensive. Here is still sold for N16,500 as against N8000 in Jona era and other things like that.
Govt. Should stop making things hard for the masses.
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by twilliamx: 10:02pm
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by chinex276(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by Costello559(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by Omotaday(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by wandyvirus(m): 10:03pm
This is good. Let's hope we can make the second quarter as good as this. The challenge now is staple food become expensive as more people choose to export and earn FX than trade locally.
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by joliyp(f): 10:03pm
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by AlfaSeltzer(m): 10:03pm
NDA stopped bombing
buhari paid them
sense came momentarily to the dullard
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by Lecturebidz(m): 10:03pm
Good for the country.
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by donofdons: 10:04pm
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by abbaapple(m): 10:04pm
#yawn..... Baba coordinating our economy knowing Wat he does best!!! kudos to u pmb
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by Abayhormy(m): 10:05pm
Thank God for the good luck of PYO. God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by darfay: 10:06pm
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by Taidi(m): 10:06pm
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by Drtee(m): 10:07pm
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by grandstar(m): 10:08pm
The over dependence on crude oil is the economy's graveyard.
Non-oil exports has collapsed with the CBN requiring exporters to change their export earnings at the official rate. This is just nonsense.
Non-oil exports should have grown from the $10b in 2014 to about $15b now. Unfortunately, wit that policy, non-oil exports instead suffered a reversal.
As long as the naira is not allowed to float, the economy will remain in a rotten shape
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by olasesi(m): 10:08pm
Most people will miss that the post says "fourth quarter"
.......that means last year......
before osinbajo became acting president
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by policy12: 10:09pm
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by Laid2001: 10:09pm
My friend, stop talking nonsense!!!
This is a report of what happened up till december 2016...
How does, Osinbajo comes in to the issue now?
fanatics that sees Bible verse in everything unconnected to it
SalamRushdie:
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by shobroy10(m): 10:09pm
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by 12345baba: 10:09pm
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by obembet(m): 10:09pm
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by CoolFreeday(m): 10:10pm
Some people will not like this news!!
God bless Nigeria
God bless PMB
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by wickyyolo: 10:10pm
SalamRushdie:
Plain Truth
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by 4dor: 10:11pm
SalamRushdie:
Fourth quarter of 2016
|Re: Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump by SalamRushdie: 10:12pm
4dor:
It doesn't matter
