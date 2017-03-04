Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Nigeria Trade Balance Turns Positive In Q4 As Exports Jump (4959 Views)

turned positive in the fourth quarter of 2016 after

exports rose by more than half, the national

bureau of statistics said on Saturday, the first

positive reading since the same quarter a year

ago.



But Africa's largest economy shrank 1.5 percent

over the course of the full year due to lower oil

revenues and a shortage of hard currency, its first

annual contraction in quarter of a century.



With limited manufacturing capacity, Nigeria

imports most of what it consumes. Fourth-quarter

imports rose 46.4 percent from the previous year

to 2.31 trillion naira ($7.6 billion), the statistics

bureau said.



But exports more than compensated for that rise,

jumping 53.5 percent in value terms from a year

earlier to 2.98 trillion naira, the statistics bureau

said.



The balance of trade for the fourth quarter was 671

billion naira. The net trade balance stood at minus

290 billion naira ($953 million) for all of 2016. ($1

= 304.2000 naira)



(Reporting by Paul Carsten;

Editing by Hugh Lawson)

© Thomson Reuters 201



"When the righteous thrive, the people rejoice;

when the wicked rule, the people groan---Proverbs 29 vs 2"



This bible verse explains all Nigeria has been going through since Buhari took over and the little respite the economy is seeing since Osinbanjo started acting as president ..



MY people our God is not a liar so in 2019 Vote wisely 22 Likes

Export jumping up by 53.5% is a very good sign.

I believe in power in naija 1 Like

Good

Credit to PMB and PYO. Here is my concern: we will achieve so much in the next few weeks and then Buhari would return and in a bid to reclaim relevance, he may either upturn some policies or introduce new ones, and then we may return to square one. If Buhari truly loves Nigeria, and I know he does, he should COMPLETELY handover the running of state affairs to Osinbajo...that is the only noble thing to do. Sadly, nobility is a scarce item in Nigeria. 8 Likes

To be honest, this is a good news.





But in a lay man's village this export of a thing is affecting Nigerians seriously because these thing are either scarce or very expensive now in Nigeria.



Take rice for example, forget the media hype. It is still expensive. Here is still sold for N16,500 as against N8000 in Jona era and other things like that.



Govt. Should stop making things hard for the masses. 2 Likes 1 Share

Very good news

I just wan comment for commenting sake 1 Like

Good one... God is at work... 1 Like

Nice one. more good news to come.

This is good. Let's hope we can make the second quarter as good as this. The challenge now is staple food become expensive as more people choose to export and earn FX than trade locally.

NDA stopped bombing

buhari paid them

sense came momentarily to the dullard 1 Like



Good for the country. This guys wey dey above me self!Good for the country.

#yawn..... Baba coordinating our economy knowing Wat he does best!!! kudos to u pmb 1 Like

Thank God for the good luck of PYO. God bless Nigeria. 1 Like

good 1 Like

Good to know 1 Like

The over dependence on crude oil is the economy's graveyard.



Non-oil exports has collapsed with the CBN requiring exporters to change their export earnings at the official rate. This is just nonsense.



Non-oil exports should have grown from the $10b in 2014 to about $15b now. Unfortunately, wit that policy, non-oil exports instead suffered a reversal.



As long as the naira is not allowed to float, the economy will remain in a rotten shape 1 Like 1 Share

Most people will miss that the post says "fourth quarter"



.......that means last year......



before osinbajo became acting president 9 Likes 1 Share

This is a report of what happened up till december 2016...

How does, Osinbajo comes in to the issue now?



fanatics that sees Bible verse in everything unconnected to it





Lies!!!!!!!!

Some people will not like this news!!

God bless Nigeria

God bless PMB 5 Likes

Plain Truth Plain Truth 1 Like

