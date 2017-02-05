₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by ObiOmaMu: 11:35pm On Mar 04
Pictured below are the outfits actor and actress Kunle Remi & Nancy Isime proudly wore to the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice awards that happened tonight in Lagos.
Many Nigerians didn't like the outfits so they took to social media to slam the actors. Kunle Remi, they said, dressed for two events - Cultural day and after party while Nancy's dress looked like a cl*t.
Do you agree? Reactions continue below.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nigerians-come-for-nancy-isime-kunle.html
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by ObiOmaMu: 11:36pm On Mar 04
lalasticlala
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by softwerk(f): 11:46pm On Mar 04
I'm sure the guy thought he was coming to audition for Papa Ajasco and Company
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by madridguy(m): 11:46pm On Mar 04
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by AkinPhysicist: 12:22am
the Kunle guy though
3 Likes
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by Emperorone(m): 12:34am
Lady Dracula
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by thesicilian: 12:44am
Is she a cobra? Sarkobi the snake girl.
5 Likes
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by PetrePan(m): 2:40am
How did they get there?..is there no security?!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by lollmaolol: 8:04am
PetrePan:
Emperorone:
Nairaland is vexing
7 Likes
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by OKorowanta: 9:08am
If na Scotland pesin naim dress like dat Kunle boy now,
Dem go say na latest fashion trend.
As for me it's a yes yes.
Creative and innovative.
15 Likes
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by Tazdroid(m): 9:52am
One looks like the wicked witch from the west, the other looks like a sacrifice ready to be offered
4 Likes
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by PetrePan(m): 10:19am
lollmaolol:lol
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by ellahzy(f): 11:25am
Ogbeni go wear suspenders with lace
the girl sha
2 Likes
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by veekid(m): 1:15pm
Nancy na attention seeker; the other guy be like husband wey him wife don use he head for Yoruba movie
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by holatimmy(f): 1:16pm
It's Official
These people are insane...I tell you
2 Likes
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by unclezuma: 1:16pm
Lovely dressing Nancy but who is the Papa Ajasco?
4 Likes
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by sureheaven(m): 1:16pm
Are there no better news in the world again? Nairaland pls do the needful
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by Maslow80: 1:18pm
I am less concerned.
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by yaqq: 1:19pm
Ogbeni.......nancy using rug to cover up and this dude omg this one na traditional corporate dressing
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by martineverest(m): 1:19pm
nancy dress is just creativity in the wrong occassion
1 Like
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by JosephYbholy(m): 1:20pm
Nawa ooo, seems cool anyway
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by Destinylink(m): 1:20pm
Awkward dressing
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by drizslim(m): 1:20pm
Who dem Be?
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by LOSKYXANDER: 1:20pm
Nothing is wrong with the dressing joor...Nigerians like talking!!!
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by TINALETC3(f): 1:20pm
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by xagaboi(m): 1:21pm
d vagina comment
1 Like
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by rawpadgin(m): 1:24pm
the first one actually look like a kitten
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by nextstep(m): 1:24pm
Should everybody look the same? Most women wear variations of a ball gown or pantsuit, and men wear the same pencil pants and jacket. Boring.
These outfits are avant garde and very ok. Glad to see some people pushing the envelope, even if sheeple start baaing and booing.
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by Weselion(m): 1:25pm
Some Nigerians are jobless I swear with all these entertainment bloggers. You people were just busy looking at their outfits. You wait for events not because of the achievements but to look at outfits. Since yesterday, front page na outfit outfit outfit...
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by omenkaLives: 1:25pm
Nancy's dress is looking like an aged labia majora.
|Re: Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking by Chimaritoponcho: 1:28pm
R
