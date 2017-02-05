Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nancy Isime & Kunle Remi's AMVCA Outfits For Nigerians Talking (17168 Views)

Many Nigerians didn't like the outfits so they took to social media to slam the actors. Kunle Remi, they said, dressed for two events - Cultural day and after party while Nancy's dress looked like a cl*t.



Do you agree? Reactions continue below.



lalasticlala

Papa Ajasco and Company I'm sure the guy thought he was coming to audition for 18 Likes 3 Shares

the Kunle guy though the Kunle guy though 3 Likes

Lady Dracula 2 Likes 1 Share

Is she a cobra? Sarkobi the snake girl. 5 Likes

How did they get there?..is there no security?! 13 Likes 1 Share

PetrePan:

How did they get there?..is there no security?!



Emperorone:

Lady Dracula

Nairaland is vexing Nairaland is vexing 7 Likes

If na Scotland pesin naim dress like dat Kunle boy now,

Dem go say na latest fashion trend.

As for me it's a yes yes.

Creative and innovative. 15 Likes

One looks like the wicked witch from the west, the other looks like a sacrifice ready to be offered 4 Likes

lollmaolol:



Nairaland is vexing lol lol





the girl sha Ogbeni go wear suspenders with lacethe girl sha 2 Likes

Nancy na attention seeker; the other guy be like husband wey him wife don use he head for Yoruba movie 1 Like 3 Shares





These people are insane...I tell you It's OfficialThese people are insane...I tell you 2 Likes

Lovely dressing Nancy but who is the Papa Ajasco? 4 Likes

Are there no better news in the world again? Nairaland pls do the needful

I am less concerned.

Ogbeni.......nancy using rug to cover up and this dude omg this one na traditional corporate dressing

nancy dress is just creativity in the wrong occassion 1 Like

Nawa ooo, seems cool anyway

Awkward dressing

Who dem Be?

Nothing is wrong with the dressing joor...Nigerians like talking!!!

d vagina comment 1 Like

the first one actually look like a kitten

Should everybody look the same? Most women wear variations of a ball gown or pantsuit, and men wear the same pencil pants and jacket. Boring.



These outfits are avant garde and very ok. Glad to see some people pushing the envelope, even if sheeple start baaing and booing.

Some Nigerians are jobless I swear with all these entertainment bloggers. You people were just busy looking at their outfits. You wait for events not because of the achievements but to look at outfits. Since yesterday, front page na outfit outfit outfit...

Nancy's dress is looking like an aged labia majora.