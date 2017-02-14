₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by ObiOmaMu: 12:50am
Aderemi Sijuwade, one of the sons of late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, surprised his fiancee, makeup artist Labisi Folawiyo with a luxury Mercedes Benz car as an early morning gift on their wedding day.
Prince Aderemi Sijuwade and Labisi traditionally wedded yesterday, March 4th, 2017 in a very lavish, beautiful ceremony that had the current Ooni of Ife and more dignitaries in attendance. The couple got engaged July 2016.
Check out the ride & pics from the wedding after the cut.
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by ObiOmaMu: 12:50am
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by ObiOmaMu: 12:51am
more pics
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by odogwu2007: 12:54am
Just here to book space cos I can smell FP wey lala dey? Abeg come move this bus to last bus stop
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by sleeknick(m): 1:06am
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by SalamRushdie: 1:06am
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by Zaheertyler(m): 2:50am
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by searchng4love: 6:40am
This Ooni just so cool
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by RiversWatchDog(m): 6:57am
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by Nutase(f): 6:57am
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by BerryAnny(m): 7:32am
Gwud 4 dem! D lady jez get a gwud husby and I hope she 2 b a better pikin. HML!
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by bewla(m): 7:55am
Noting new money just change hand abi the girl is from ajegunle abi ketu
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by columbus007(m): 8:02am
I'am not giving a single mess
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by Gee001(f): 9:08am
Nice ride. I hope future hubby is seeing this wishing them a happy married life
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by DonDemu: 2:27pm
The best ride for women is d1ck-riding and nothing else
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by IYANGBALI: 2:27pm
So na leggedis the babe dey use before like lala and rokiatu
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by Lyord56(m): 2:28pm
Gee001:Yes dear ... Workin hard for that
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by IYANGBALI: 2:29pm
Gee001:yes I am watching it baby,i go buy you trailer
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by akpumping7720(m): 2:29pm
Dangote in attendance!not surprise tho, the groom's late dad was one one of the richest monarch in Africa. Yorubas will say olowo n se ore olowo!!!
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by math2000: 2:29pm
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by sweatlana: 2:30pm
That's what am talking about!
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by soberdrunk(m): 2:30pm
"Royalty" jam "money" .......
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by ferdison(m): 2:30pm
Happy married Life to them.
My paddy Dangote I sight You.
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by Deepfreezer(m): 2:30pm
Hml to the couple
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by highrise07(m): 2:33pm
nice..... cool, my wife deserves a private jet , doubling my hustle
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by DebbieSean(f): 2:35pm
ObiOmaMu:Lovely. God bless their union
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by Siano(m): 2:36pm
searchng4love:
Me self like him alot...
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by Opistorincos(m): 2:37pm
Wawuu, money is good
|Re: Aderemi Sijuwade Buys Car For Labisi Folawiyo Hours Before Their Wedding by AkinPhysicist: 2:37pm
