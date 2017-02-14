



Prince Aderemi Sijuwade and Labisi traditionally wedded yesterday, March 4th, 2017 in a very lavish, beautiful ceremony that had the current Ooni of Ife and more dignitaries in attendance. The couple got engaged July 2016.



Check out the ride & pics from the wedding after the cut.



