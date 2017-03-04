



The brilliant University Management team led by Professor 'Lanre Fagbohun in its vision to prepare Our very dear and World Class Students for the labour market as well as creating platforms for them to make legitimate money while studying, has announced the first phase of job schemes specially designed for students. The job schemes which will allow students to work for a few hours at various offices while earning substantially is projected to kick start in few weeks. The job schemes is rooted in a synergy with the Lagos State University Students' Union.



In view of this, the University Management hereby calls for applications into openings at the University Library. Ergo, Interested students are implored to write an application letter to the University Librarian declaring their interest to work on part time basis.





NOTE :

All applications are to be handwritten (NOT TYPED) by the applicants. All applications should be submitted to the Students' Union Secretariat at the Faculty of Law.

All interested applicants should submit their applications on/before Thursday,9th of March,2017.



For more enquiries



Call Dee - Y on - 0818 278 5577



Or Ambode Of LASU - 08160156636.





This is another historic move from the brilliant University Management. LASU is no doubt the new standard and beacon for other Institutions.

And of course it is not yet Uhuru, this is just the beginning - many more opportunities are coming soon.







We are LASU, We are Proud!

We are LASUITES, We are the Greatest!!!





NEVER AGAIN SHALL WE GO ON THE STREET TO RESOLVE OUR DIFFERENCES. IT IS ALL ABOUT PEACE, INCLUSIVENESS, LOVE AND PROSPERITY.



In all of this, my philosophy remains - "work with the management BUT work for the students".





#Fagbohunism.



#StudentEmpowerment



'Pelumi Olugbenga(Ambode Of LASU).





https://jotinforms.wordpress.com/2017/03/04/lasu-creates-job-for-students/ LASU MANAGEMENT & LASUSU CREATES PART TIME JOBS FOR STUDENTS, ANNOUNCES APPLICATION FOR PART TIME LIBRARY WORKERS.The brilliant University Management team led by Professor 'Lanre Fagbohun in its vision to prepare Our very dear and World Class Students for the labour market as well as creating platforms for them to make legitimate money while studying, has announced the first phase of job schemes specially designed for students. The job schemes which will allow students to work for a few hours at various offices while earning substantially is projected to kick start in few weeks. The job schemes is rooted in a synergy with the Lagos State University Students' Union.In view of this, the University Management hereby calls for applications into openings at the University Library. Ergo, Interested students are implored to write an application letter to the University Librarian declaring their interest to work on part time basis.NOTE :All applications are to be handwritten (NOT TYPED) by the applicants. All applications should be submitted to the Students' Union Secretariat at the Faculty of Law.All interested applicants should submit their applications on/before Thursday,9th of March,2017.For more enquiriesCall Dee - Y on - 0818 278 5577Or Ambode Of LASU - 08160156636.This is another historic move from the brilliant University Management. LASU is no doubt the new standard and beacon for other Institutions.And of course it is not yet Uhuru, this is just the beginning - many more opportunities are coming soon.We are LASU, We are Proud!We are LASUITES, We are the Greatest!!!NEVER AGAIN SHALL WE GO ON THE STREET TO RESOLVE OUR DIFFERENCES. IT IS ALL ABOUT PEACE, INCLUSIVENESS, LOVE AND PROSPERITY.In all of this, my philosophy remains - "work with the management BUT work for the students".#Fagbohunism.#StudentEmpowerment'Pelumi Olugbenga(Ambode Of LASU). 1 Like