LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by AmbodOfLASU: 6:55am
LASU MANAGEMENT & LASUSU CREATES PART TIME JOBS FOR STUDENTS, ANNOUNCES APPLICATION FOR PART TIME LIBRARY WORKERS.
The brilliant University Management team led by Professor 'Lanre Fagbohun in its vision to prepare Our very dear and World Class Students for the labour market as well as creating platforms for them to make legitimate money while studying, has announced the first phase of job schemes specially designed for students. The job schemes which will allow students to work for a few hours at various offices while earning substantially is projected to kick start in few weeks. The job schemes is rooted in a synergy with the Lagos State University Students' Union.
In view of this, the University Management hereby calls for applications into openings at the University Library. Ergo, Interested students are implored to write an application letter to the University Librarian declaring their interest to work on part time basis.
NOTE :
All applications are to be handwritten (NOT TYPED) by the applicants. All applications should be submitted to the Students' Union Secretariat at the Faculty of Law.
All interested applicants should submit their applications on/before Thursday,9th of March,2017.
For more enquiries
Call Dee - Y on - 0818 278 5577
Or Ambode Of LASU - 08160156636.
This is another historic move from the brilliant University Management. LASU is no doubt the new standard and beacon for other Institutions.
And of course it is not yet Uhuru, this is just the beginning - many more opportunities are coming soon.
We are LASU, We are Proud!
We are LASUITES, We are the Greatest!!!
NEVER AGAIN SHALL WE GO ON THE STREET TO RESOLVE OUR DIFFERENCES. IT IS ALL ABOUT PEACE, INCLUSIVENESS, LOVE AND PROSPERITY.
In all of this, my philosophy remains - "work with the management BUT work for the students".
#Fagbohunism.
#StudentEmpowerment
'Pelumi Olugbenga(Ambode Of LASU).
https://jotinforms.wordpress.com/2017/03/04/lasu-creates-job-for-students/
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by AmbodOfLASU: 7:06am
This is a great initiative and I implore other Universities to follow suit by creating the platforms for their students to prepare themselves for the labour market while making legitimate money(as obtainable abroad).
Secondly, students should not be seen as inferiors and must rather be carried along in every student policy being formulated by the Management.
Below are pictures of
1. The University Vice Chancellor showing the proposed Ultra Modern Hostel Building Plan to Student Leaders with a view to carry them along;
2. Student leaders in a meeting(between the University Management and some investors who wants to invest into the University transportation system) to air their opinions and speak the minds of the students before the deal is signed.
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by AmbodOfLASU: 7:07am
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by AmbodOfLASU: 7:11am
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by AmbodOfLASU: 7:16am
For a serene, prosperous and 'happy' University, the Student Populace must always be carried along - this is what LASU Management led by Professor Fagbohun has established.
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by slurryeye: 7:54am
I have a feeling Nigeria is gonna be great
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by lolu007(m): 7:54am
Good development
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by obembet(m): 7:56am
When it come to Good development, good news, good government, and sound education come to south west ( Lagos)...
When it come to killing, @ least 1 person per day, kidnapping, celebrating criminal as their hero, killing ( even if its counsellor election) robbers, money ritual, drug trafficking biz... go to .......
I know some of the will pack their load now leave their various villages and come south west....
Peace land... God bless SW
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by seunlly(m): 7:56am
nice move.
let hope it will be a promise kept
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by peter1994(m): 7:57am
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by xenokite: 7:57am
nice one
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by AJOBI77(m): 7:57am
Great. Always a Lasuite
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by Kingharzyz(m): 7:57am
Nice one... Greatest Lasuite and greatest Massa Lasuite ... I remember my days in FMS.
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:57am
Yummy! This is what I am talking about!
Great team. Great achievement!
Congratulations to LASU.
Kudos.
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by omogidi234(m): 7:58am
slurryeye:
We are optimistic it would be.
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by Kylekent59: 7:59am
LASU the one at iyanoiba/okoko road. Wow nice one. Lagos oshea
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by ayesco202(m): 8:00am
Thank God I saw this. Nice one Mr Pelumi. We are LASU, we are PROUD!
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by teamsynergy: 8:01am
nice move
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by okedoyinolabisi(f): 8:01am
highly commendable, lasu is setting out to be a trailblazer
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by darocha1(m): 8:02am
Greatest lasuite
Greatest of the greatest of the greatest lasuite o
Great ooo.
Am happy for the present set of undergraduate, during our days ehn. Lasu was dreaded, you dodge bullet, u avoid toasting, u avoid iyana-iba vs Sug fight. S.L Edu was overcrowded and oozing, learning was discouraging but we still excelled
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by Richnero(m): 8:03am
Welcome development
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by realGURU(f): 8:04am
Gud move
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by olayanju22(m): 8:06am
Every good news is from or about Lagos.
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by AmbodOfLASU: 8:10am
darocha1:
My brother, LASU has changed for good now!!!
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by olatunji21(m): 8:10am
Commendable bt not new to us here in ibadan..... Congrats to Lasuite
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by izzy4shizzy(m): 8:11am
Nice one
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by mzdeee(f): 8:18am
Good
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by dangotesmummy: 8:27am
Good development
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by ibroh22(m): 8:29am
hmmmmmm
Re: LASU Management Creates Part Time Jobs For Students by Tintinnoty(m): 8:33am
Kingharzyz:my abode then was L&H abe igi untill we were moved to the new social science dpt opposite fms
