You can correct my English. It's my first time of creating a topic.



As it was written in the bible that whosoever that do not believe in Jesus Christ won't be saved and will rot in hell. My question here is what will happen to those who never knew Jesus Christ? 3 Likes 3 Shares

Op.I am humbled by your sense of maturity and Good will.To be honest with you,Christianity is very confusing and contradictory.

No body on this forum will give you a correct answer,they would only express their contradictory opinions(and even start quarreling over superiority of opinions)

The best option for you is to use Google search and check the Biblical references you may find therein(and make your own inference).

Otherwise,just don't bother yourself anymore.just live a good life so that when you die,your soul will go to a good place.

No Religion is worth giving yourself Headache over.

HAPPY SUNDAY

Thy we remain in there grave on earth

eezeribe:

I don't tell people what they ought to know.

If you understand the scriptures very well,the answer to your question is clearly stated severally in the Bible.

Maybe you are one of those ones who study the scriptures via Bulletins and pamphlets.

If you are truly a Christian,then carry your Bible,ask the Holy Spirit for Guidance and understanding....

But I won't still tell you the the verses. if you dont tell me what i ought to know and i'm still ignorant about it after asking this question,and you replied without telling me, you caused it o if you dont tell me what i ought to know and i'm still ignorant about it after asking this question,and you replied without telling me, you caused it o 34 Likes 1 Share

Hehehehehehe

Billyonaire:

Jesus Christ was NOT a Christian. He was a Jew.



Having said that, I want to state that Heaven is not a destination, it is a bubble that has been created due to thoughts and emotions of religious people, if you ever find yourself in any heaven, it is just a mental construct within the mental plane and you will be out again journeying through the Galaxies, our creation, for our experiences.



Enjoy your world, it is yours for your amusement and happiness.

This dude read too many fantasy novels, stupid texts and bullsh!t books written by blavatsky, crowley and their cohorts.





Everyone who lived before the birth of Jesus will be revived to live for 1000 years. During those years of tribulation, Satan will run the earth..... Basically, they will use their blood to pay the price. That's if they accept Christ tho. This dude read too many fantasy novels, stupid texts and bullsh!t books written by blavatsky, crowley and their cohorts.Everyone who lived before the birth of Jesus will be revived to live for 1000 years. During those years of tribulation, Satan will run the earth..... Basically, they will use their blood to pay the price. That's if they accept Christ tho. 8 Likes 1 Share

olumosen:

if you dont tell me what i ought to know and i'm still ignorant about it after asking this question,and you replied without telling me, you caused it o 1 Like

Many of them shall be judged according to the law of Moses, but it applies to the Israelites alone.



As for the non-israelites that died before Christ, they will be preached during the resurrection period when all that have died since Adam will rise from the dead. During that period, Satan will be bound in chains for a period of 1000yrs, which is the millennial reign of Christ. Those people will be made to see how their beliefs were wrong. After the 1000yr reign, Satan will be let lose again to test mankind for one last time. Anyone that chose to follow him at that time will be doomed with him.



I really would have love to quote Bible verses to support this, but am short on MB. 7 Likes 1 Share

Jesus Christ was NOT a Christian. He was a Jew.



Having said that, I want to state that Heaven is not a destination, it is a bubble that has been created due to thoughts and emotions of religious people, if you ever find yourself in any heaven, it is just a mental construct within the mental plane and you will be out again journeying through the Galaxies, our creation, for our experiences.



Enjoy your world, it is yours for your amusement and happiness. 8 Likes

Happy Sunday nairalanders

That's an interesting one. Some feel like they will be given a second chance to choose whether they are for God or the devil. Others feel that they won't make heaven but inherit the new earth. While I've also heard that it doesn't matter as long as they lived a morally upright life.

I've heard from a scholar that salvation was meant for the jews alone till they rejected it and it was thrown open to the world.



Please someone who knows this should explain because I am quite curious too.



Happy Sunday all. 1 Like 1 Share

olumosen:

if you dont tell me what i ought to know and i'm still ignorant about it after asking this question,and you replied without telling me, you caused it o

I am humbled by your sense of maturity and Good will.To be honest with you,Christianity is very confusing and contradictory.

No body on this forum will give you a correct answer,they would only express their contradictory opinions.

The best option for you is to use Google search and check the Biblical references you may find therein.

Otherwise,just don't bother yourself anymore.just live a good life so that when you die,your soul will go to a good place.

No Religion is worth giving yourself Headache over.

HAPPY SUNDAY I am humbled by your sense of maturity and Good will.To be honest with you,Christianity is very confusing and contradictory.No body on this forum will give you a correct answer,they would only express their contradictory opinions.The best option for you is to use Google search and check the Biblical references you may find therein.Otherwise,just don't bother yourself anymore.just live a good life so that when you die,your soul will go to a good place.No Religion is worth giving yourself Headache over.HAPPY SUNDAY 4 Likes

In as much they believe in oneness of God.. And do good.. Why won't they enter heaven...

P.s...am a Muslim and am happy to be one 11 Likes 1 Share

eezeribe:

I don't tell people what they ought to know.

If you understand the scriptures very well,the answer to your question is clearly stated severally in the Bible.

Maybe you are one of those ones who study the scriptures via Bulletins and pamphlets.

If you are truly a Christian,then carry your Bible,ask the Holy Spirit for Guidance and understanding....

But I won't still tell you the the verses. Side-stepping issues as usual like most Christians. If you really know or have the answer to the Op's question then answer it. Side-stepping issues as usual like most Christians. If you really know or have the answer to the Op's question then answer it. 11 Likes

Tell him nor... Nigerians self, Abi you want go the heaven alone? 1 Like

eezeribe:

I don't tell people what they ought to know.

If you understand the scriptures very well,the answer to your question is clearly stated severally in the Bible.

Maybe you are one of those ones who study the scriptures via Bulletins and pamphlets.

If you are truly a Christian,then carry your Bible,ask the Holy Spirit for Guidance and understanding....

But I won't still tell you the the verses.

So do you really have to comment? What do you say of a teacher who, when asked questions by a student who aspires to solve a problem in a subject, simply says "Go and read your book, I can't tell you how to solve it"? Then who is intellectually worse? So do you really have to comment? What do you say of a teacher who, when asked questions by a student who aspires to solve a problem in a subject, simply says "Go and read your book, I can't tell you how to solve it"? Then who is intellectually worse? 13 Likes

I have always wanted to know answer to this question as well as our forefathers who never heard the gospel 1 Like

Billyonaire:

Jesus Christ was NOT a Christian. He was a Jew.



Having said that, I want to state that Heaven is not a destination, it is a bubble that has been created due to thoughts and emotions of religious people, if you ever find yourself in any heaven, it is just a mental construct within the mental plane and you will be out again journeying through the Galaxies, our creation, for our experiences.



Enjoy your world, it is yours for your amusement and happiness.

What do you mean What do you mean



The Lord knows how they would had lived even after christ.

Read your bible na God is 'omnipotent'The Lord knows how they would had lived even after christ.Read your bible na

Prior to Jesus coming to this earth, the Bible reveals that only a very

few had God's Spirit. These included some of the prophets and

individuals, such as David, with whom God specifically worked ( 1

Peter 1:10-11; Psalms 51:11).

Now we must determine when people enter the Kingdom of God. Many

people today assume that people who have died with the Spirit of God

are now in heaven. But the Bible reveals that this is a

mistaken assumption.

In A.D. 31 on the Day of Pentecost, the apostle Peter said of David,

“that he is both dead and buried, and his tomb is with us to this

day” ( Acts 2:29). Years later, Paul wrote that the dead in Christ (those

who had died with God's Spirit) would be resurrected (brought back to

life) when Christ returns a second time to this earth ( 1 Thessalonians

4:17). The Kingdom of God will thus be established when Jesus

returns to this earth at some time in the future (Revelation 11:15).

The Bible reveals that no human beings have yet ascended into heaven

( John 3:13). All humans who have died (even those who have had

God's Spirit dwelling within them) are waiting in their graves for the

return of Jesus Christ to establish the Kingdom of God on earth. 3 Likes

eezeribe:

I don't tell people what they ought to know.

If you understand the scriptures very well,the answer to your question is clearly stated severally in the Bible.

Maybe you are one of those ones who study the scriptures via Bulletins and pamphlets.

If you are truly a Christian,then carry your Bible,ask the Holy Spirit for Guidance and understanding....

But I won't still tell you the the verses.

You are not been fair in your answer to him. If you won't tell him the verses, then I guess you don't make it yourself. You are not been fair in your answer to him. If you won't tell him the verses, then I guess you don't make it yourself. 2 Likes

Go ask tb joshua

They'll be judged by their works, right vs wrong.

eezeribe:

I don't tell people what they ought to know.

If you understand the scriptures very well,the answer to your question is clearly stated severally in the Bible.

Maybe you are one of those ones who study the scriptures via Bulletins and pamphlets.

If you are truly a Christian,then carry your Bible,ask the Holy Spirit for Guidance and understanding....

But I won't still tell you the the verses.

Please enlighten us instead of being self righteous about it (not insulting you though). Help us understand the word of God because I am sure your journey to wisdom in Christ started from someone teaching you about God. Please enlighten us instead of being self righteous about it (not insulting you though). Help us understand the word of God because I am sure your journey to wisdom in Christ started from someone teaching you about God. 1 Like

davidkingrichie:

Everyone who lived before the birth of Jesus will be revived to live for 1000 years. During those years of tribulation, Satan will run the earth..... Basically, they will use their blood to pay the price. That's if they accept Christ tho. bring the bible evidence for that! bring the bible evidence for that!





I think.



But certainly now, reject Jesus and you are doomed They will be judged by the law of conscience.I think.But certainly now, reject Jesus and you are doomed 2 Likes 1 Share

whizraymond:

bring the bible evidence for that! Read Revelations from beginning to end. I am not your pastor bro Read Revelations from beginning to end. I am not your pastor bro