|What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by olumosen(m): 10:13am
You can correct my English. It's my first time of creating a topic.
As it was written in the bible that whosoever that do not believe in Jesus Christ won't be saved and will rot in hell. My question here is what will happen to those who never knew Jesus Christ?
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by eezeribe(m): 10:15am
Op.I am humbled by your sense of maturity and Good will.To be honest with you,Christianity is very confusing and contradictory.
No body on this forum will give you a correct answer,they would only express their contradictory opinions(and even start quarreling over superiority of opinions)
The best option for you is to use Google search and check the Biblical references you may find therein(and make your own inference).
Otherwise,just don't bother yourself anymore.just live a good life so that when you die,your soul will go to a good place.
No Religion is worth giving yourself Headache over.
HAPPY SUNDAY
# Modefied
I DEDICATE this FTC to All Religious "sheeple"
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by ojun50(m): 10:19am
Thy we remain in there grave on earth
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by olumosen(m): 10:29am
eezeribe:if you dont tell me what i ought to know and i'm still ignorant about it after asking this question,and you replied without telling me, you caused it o
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by Harmored(m): 10:38am
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by mjbaba: 10:38am
Hehehehehehe
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by davidkingrichie(m): 10:39am
Billyonaire:
This dude read too many fantasy novels, stupid texts and bullsh!t books written by blavatsky, crowley and their cohorts.
Everyone who lived before the birth of Jesus will be revived to live for 1000 years. During those years of tribulation, Satan will run the earth..... Basically, they will use their blood to pay the price. That's if they accept Christ tho.
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by Maleeq(m): 10:39am
olumosen:
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by alBHAGDADI: 10:40am
Many of them shall be judged according to the law of Moses, but it applies to the Israelites alone.
As for the non-israelites that died before Christ, they will be preached during the resurrection period when all that have died since Adam will rise from the dead. During that period, Satan will be bound in chains for a period of 1000yrs, which is the millennial reign of Christ. Those people will be made to see how their beliefs were wrong. After the 1000yr reign, Satan will be let lose again to test mankind for one last time. Anyone that chose to follow him at that time will be doomed with him.
I really would have love to quote Bible verses to support this, but am short on MB.
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by Billyonaire: 10:40am
Jesus Christ was NOT a Christian. He was a Jew.
Having said that, I want to state that Heaven is not a destination, it is a bubble that has been created due to thoughts and emotions of religious people, if you ever find yourself in any heaven, it is just a mental construct within the mental plane and you will be out again journeying through the Galaxies, our creation, for our experiences.
Enjoy your world, it is yours for your amusement and happiness.
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by FortunefromGod: 10:40am
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by willi926(m): 10:40am
Happy Sunday nairalanders
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by missomo(f): 10:40am
That's an interesting one. Some feel like they will be given a second chance to choose whether they are for God or the devil. Others feel that they won't make heaven but inherit the new earth. While I've also heard that it doesn't matter as long as they lived a morally upright life.
I've heard from a scholar that salvation was meant for the jews alone till they rejected it and it was thrown open to the world.
Please someone who knows this should explain because I am quite curious too.
Happy Sunday all.
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by eezeribe(m): 10:40am
olumosen:
I am humbled by your sense of maturity and Good will.To be honest with you,Christianity is very confusing and contradictory.
No body on this forum will give you a correct answer,they would only express their contradictory opinions.
The best option for you is to use Google search and check the Biblical references you may find therein.
Otherwise,just don't bother yourself anymore.just live a good life so that when you die,your soul will go to a good place.
No Religion is worth giving yourself Headache over.
HAPPY SUNDAY
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by fatymore: 10:41am
In as much they believe in oneness of God.. And do good.. Why won't they enter heaven...
P.s...am a Muslim and am happy to be one
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by Lionhearted: 10:41am
eezeribe:Side-stepping issues as usual like most Christians. If you really know or have the answer to the Op's question then answer it.
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by mcruto1(m): 10:41am
Tell him nor... Nigerians self, Abi you want go the heaven alone?
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by Mendelssohn(m): 10:41am
eezeribe:
So do you really have to comment? What do you say of a teacher who, when asked questions by a student who aspires to solve a problem in a subject, simply says "Go and read your book, I can't tell you how to solve it"? Then who is intellectually worse?
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by ntyce(m): 10:42am
I have always wanted to know answer to this question as well as our forefathers who never heard the gospel
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by erenax: 10:42am
Billyonaire:
What do you mean
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by Olukat(m): 10:43am
God is 'omnipotent'
The Lord knows how they would had lived even after christ.
Read your bible na
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by Jones4190: 10:43am
Prior to Jesus coming to this earth, the Bible reveals that only a very
few had God's Spirit. These included some of the prophets and
individuals, such as David, with whom God specifically worked ( 1
Peter 1:10-11; Psalms 51:11).
Now we must determine when people enter the Kingdom of God. Many
people today assume that people who have died with the Spirit of God
are now in heaven. But the Bible reveals that this is a
mistaken assumption.
In A.D. 31 on the Day of Pentecost, the apostle Peter said of David,
“that he is both dead and buried, and his tomb is with us to this
day” ( Acts 2:29). Years later, Paul wrote that the dead in Christ (those
who had died with God's Spirit) would be resurrected (brought back to
life) when Christ returns a second time to this earth ( 1 Thessalonians
4:17). The Kingdom of God will thus be established when Jesus
returns to this earth at some time in the future (Revelation 11:15).
The Bible reveals that no human beings have yet ascended into heaven
( John 3:13). All humans who have died (even those who have had
God's Spirit dwelling within them) are waiting in their graves for the
return of Jesus Christ to establish the Kingdom of God on earth.
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by olayinkajnr(m): 10:43am
eezeribe:
You are not been fair in your answer to him. If you won't tell him the verses, then I guess you don't make it yourself.
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by SamuelAnyawu(m): 10:43am
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by SWORD419: 10:43am
Go ask tb joshua
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by Azil(f): 10:43am
They'll be judged by their works, right vs wrong.
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by mida10: 10:44am
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by missomo(f): 10:44am
eezeribe:
Please enlighten us instead of being self righteous about it (not insulting you though). Help us understand the word of God because I am sure your journey to wisdom in Christ started from someone teaching you about God.
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by whizraymond(m): 10:44am
davidkingrichie:bring the bible evidence for that!
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by chiedu7: 10:45am
They will be judged by the law of conscience.
I think.
But certainly now, reject Jesus and you are doomed
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by davidkingrichie(m): 10:46am
whizraymond:Read Revelations from beginning to end. I am not your pastor bro
|Re: What Will Become Of Those Who Have Died Before The Birth Of Christ? by boliswitpassprik(m): 10:46am
Billyonaire:
Jamaican weed
