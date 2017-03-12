Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age (14325 Views)

We put together a few examples which we think may surprise you.















Sylvester Stallone and Tommy Lee Jones — 70 years old 6 Likes

John Cho and Jean Dujardin — 44 years old 6 Likes

Edward Norton and Gerard Butler — 47 years old 3 Likes

Lana Del Rey and Keira Knightley — 31 years old 4 Likes

Frédéric Diefenthal and Daniel Craig — 48 years old 6 Likes

Brad Pitt and Dean Norris — 52 years old 11 Likes

Will Smith and Terry Crews — 48 years old 18 Likes 1 Share

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson — 26 years old 40 Likes 1 Share

Eminem and Dwayne Johnson — 44 years old 13 Likes 1 Share

Chuck Norris and Michael Gambon — 76 years old 7 Likes 1 Share

Eddie Murphy and Forest Whitaker — 55 years old 14 Likes

wow. But that 26 year old one no good o. As for Gerald Butler, he just has a beard dazall. 8 Likes

Also Catherine zeta Jones and Gwen stefani

Lady gaga and Lindsey Lohan

The two 26 year olds look about 2 decades apart. One looks 15, the other looks 35. Viking men can be very huge sha.



So the hunger guy is actually 28, still looks 2 decades older

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson — 26 years old This is false. Bjornsson is 28 years old.

the people on the right though

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson — 26 years old Op get ur facts straight on this Op get ur facts straight on this 1 Like

Brad Pitt and Dean Norris — 52 years old are u kidding me? are u kidding me? 1 Like

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson — 26 years old chai this one strong oooooo chai this one strong oooooo 6 Likes

:oEminem no dey gree old. Only God knows if himself and pharell share the same blood line with vampires, they never grow old :oEminem no dey gree old. Only God knows if himself and pharell share the same blood line with vampires, they never grow old 20 Likes

Guys looks better with beards, healthy beards Biko!

I just pity beardless ones, they look like teens while those with beards but clean shaves looks old kinda

Interesting! 1 Like

op abeg add pharell and him age mate 2 Likes

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson — 26 years old

:oEminem no dey gree old. Only God knows if himself and pharell share the same blood line with vampires, they never grow old add b randy to the list...those people na vampires...even her lil bro ray j don old pass her add b randy to the list...those people na vampires...even her lil bro ray j don old pass her 2 Likes

Guys looks with beards, healthy beards Biko!

I just pity beardless ones, they look like teens while those with beards but clean shaves looks old kinda I've been trying to decipher and crack this code since the past 2 hours@the bolded.

Jesus! I need panadol I've been trying to decipher and crack this code since the past 2 hours@the bolded.Jesus! I need panadol 5 Likes

I've been trying to decipher and crack this code since the past 2 hours@the bolded.

Jesus! I need panadol

Just put better in-between the looks and beards. And save the panadol and your head.

Somebody cannot even make mistakes in peace Just put better in-between the looks and beards. And save the panadol and your head.Somebody cannot even make mistakes in peace 6 Likes

They look like parent nd child

Just put better in-between the looks and beards. And save the panadol and your head.

Somebody cannot even make mistakes in peace

The correction was certainty peaceful, wasn't it? The correction was certainty peaceful, wasn't it?