|Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by frinx: 12:26pm On Mar 05
When we see photos of movies stars and musicians, its often difficult to guess which ones are the same age. In many cases, it’s difficult to believe that some of them have been on this Earth for exactly the same number of years, but it’s nevertheless a fact.
We put together a few examples which we think may surprise you.
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by frinx: 12:30pm On Mar 05
Sylvester Stallone and Tommy Lee Jones — 70 years old
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by frinx: 12:32pm On Mar 05
John Cho and Jean Dujardin — 44 years old
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by frinx: 12:35pm On Mar 05
Edward Norton and Gerard Butler — 47 years old
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by frinx: 12:37pm On Mar 05
Lana Del Rey and Keira Knightley — 31 years old
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by frinx: 12:39pm On Mar 05
Frédéric Diefenthal and Daniel Craig — 48 years old
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by frinx: 12:41pm On Mar 05
Brad Pitt and Dean Norris — 52 years old
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by frinx: 12:44pm On Mar 05
Will Smith and Terry Crews — 48 years old
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by frinx: 12:45pm On Mar 05
Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson — 26 years old
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by frinx: 12:46pm On Mar 05
Eminem and Dwayne Johnson — 44 years old
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by frinx: 12:48pm On Mar 05
Chuck Norris and Michael Gambon — 76 years old
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by frinx: 12:49pm On Mar 05
Eddie Murphy and Forest Whitaker — 55 years old
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by sod09(m): 1:06pm On Mar 05
omo... see body difference
same age
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by ovalrose(f): 3:36pm On Mar 07
wow. But that 26 year old one no good o. As for Gerald Butler, he just has a beard dazall.
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by enoqueen: 9:16am On Mar 08
Lalasticlala, I beg help me with the Nigeria version of this stuff.
But on a serious note, he be like say u no get time for this kind thing again.
Explorers, can u help?
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by dominique(f): 10:29am On Mar 08
Also Catherine zeta Jones and Gwen stefani
Lady gaga and Lindsey Lohan
The two 26 year olds look about 2 decades apart. One looks 15, the other looks 35. Viking men can be very huge sha.
*modified
So the hunger guy is actually 28, still looks 2 decades older
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by Omudia11: 11:08am On Mar 08
This is false. Bjornsson is 28 years old.
frinx:
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by prela(f): 1:35pm On Mar 08
the people on the right though
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by aribabz(m): 2:25pm On Mar 08
frinx:Op get ur facts straight on this
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by Olamyyde(m): 4:22pm On Mar 08
frinx:are u kidding me?
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by princeemmma(m): 4:45pm On Mar 08
frinx:chai this one strong oooooo
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by BlueRayDick: 4:58pm On Mar 08
:oEminem no dey gree old. Only God knows if himself and pharell share the same blood line with vampires, they never grow old
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by viexcey(f): 6:08pm On Mar 08
Guys looks better with beards, healthy beards Biko!
I just pity beardless ones, they look like teens while those with beards but clean shaves looks old kinda
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by Dermie: 6:26pm On Mar 08
Interesting!
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by soshi(m): 8:16pm On Mar 08
op abeg add pharell and him age mate
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by ades0la(f): 9:42pm On Mar 08
frinx:
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by EmmySparky(m): 11:14pm On Mar 08
BlueRayDick:add b randy to the list...those people na vampires...even her lil bro ray j don old pass her
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by Gaara101: 11:15pm On Mar 08
viexcey:I've been trying to decipher and crack this code since the past 2 hours@the bolded.
Jesus! I need panadol
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by viexcey(f): 6:18am On Mar 09
Gaara101:Just put better in-between the looks and beards. And save the panadol and your head.
Somebody cannot even make mistakes in peace
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by Prettygarllardo(f): 8:54am
They look like parent nd child
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by Gaara101: 9:46am
viexcey:The correction was certainty peaceful, wasn't it?
|Re: Unbelievable Photos Of Hollywood Celebrities Who Are The Same Age by viexcey(f): 11:46am
Gaara101:... And didn't I correct it peacefully?
