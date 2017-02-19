Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure (7032 Views)

Beauty Queen Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure





The reigning Miss Tourism Nigeria, Eastern Queen, Olebu Chinonyerem Joy has extended love to her territory with her health oriented project aimed at checking health status of participants especially with free Hepatitis vaccination and lecture. The seminar attracted several participants numbering 50 who were tested and vaccinated across the state based on different age grades.



The event which featured dance performance had Commissioner for health Ondo state Dr. Dayo Adeyanju as as the special Guest of Honour. He applauded the Beauty queen for her health initiative and promised to support the continuous execution the project in other parts of the state. Also at the health project was Dr. Stephen Fagbemi who lectured on Hepatitis B, the causes, the ways of contracting it, symptoms and precautions to reduce the risk of the infection‎.The project recorded impressive turnout and participation from health workers who supported the exercise as well as Martin- Mary Falana- Executive director of Kids and Teen resource centre, who gave overwhelming speech on the subject and ‎Barr. Bolanle Olafunmiloye - Chairman WECCA.



In her my closing remarks, Queen Joy, said the idea of the project was conveived based on the ignorance of most people about how deadly Hepatitis B can be to mankind. She however implored the participants present to go spread the news about Hepatitis B now that they are fully enlightened about d epidemic and look up to major sponsors as there wll be subsequent campaigns‎. In her words " The need to diversify and care for people has actually propelled me to embrace a sensitive and sometimes delicate health challenge(hepatitis B)‎...my over 8 years stay in, Akure has endeared me even more closly to Ondo state and that is the reason why I am launching my pet project in Akure as Miss Tourism Nigeria Eastern Queen"



‎The activities of the campaign and vaccination against Hepatitis B began with a flashmob at Shoprite, Akure on Februare14th, 2017 which later climaxed at the multipurpose hall of the Ondo state Senior staff club. The graduate of Project Management from Federal University of Technology, Akure‎, came into limelight in Ondo state when she emerged the 2nd Runner up at the Ondo state talent hunt 2012 and further won the Maltina dance GIG in Akure a year later.





Ok

All these public show of charity and goodwill in Nigeria is not because they really care..

It is for their own selfish agenda and future benefit.



Ask 'philanthropist' Rochas Okorocha or Big Churchill or Atiku Abubakar. 3 Likes

@alexreports

More

I can see head lamps

Nice one. No be only you get title.



Am also MISS FEMALE SHOEMAKER OF THE FEDERATION.



Check my signature to see what I have been up to. Thanks.

she's doing a nice work Until someone will come up to compare her with MISS CUCUMBER

Last pix tho 1 Like

Nice and sensible

She resemble David De'gea 4 hair!

She got a humanitarian heart. Keep it up beauty Queen!

Good initiative.

This is a better way to put Money and Fame to use, No be by #1.8m Dress...way to go girl.

And so damn what

ugly lady

Whether na public charity or not..... At least she doing something. Me wot have I done

while someone is doing this, others are probably looking for cucum***

Op please add the pics of alex d reporter dressed in that his regalia

Nd so?

You too make sense, bro! I hardly see a "cheerful" giver without a hidden agenda. Some will give with the expectation that you will some day replicate such gesture in the future.



A very close friend of mine came in handy around December time when I was stranded financially. She was able to lend me some cash to bail myself out.



Amazingly, sometimes around last month, she got herself into the same situation I found myself. She ran to me with the mind that since she once helped me, I must definitely help her this time around. Truely, I didn't have anywhere close to what she needed and I explained things to her. Na so my friend vex oooo, throwing insulting words at me. To her, I must surely help her since she once help me.



I sat her down and told her never to help anyone with the motive that the same person will help you in the future. When you help, do it with freewill. Only God rewards, and your blessing can come from anyone, not necessarily those you help.



Well done young miss

But the even took place. People where vaccinated. Let us learn to be positive in reasoning. But the even took place. People where vaccinated. Let us learn to be positive in reasoning.

The last picture. What happened to the mouth? The last picture. What happened to the mouth?