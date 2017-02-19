₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by AlexReports(m): 12:30pm
Beauty Queen Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by RiversWatchDog(m): 12:32pm
Ok
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by eezeribe(m): 12:34pm
All these public show of charity and goodwill in Nigeria is not because they really care..
It is for their own selfish agenda and future benefit.
Ask 'philanthropist' Rochas Okorocha or Big Churchill or Atiku Abubakar.
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by AlexReports(m): 12:38pm
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by AlexReports(m): 12:44pm
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by veekid(m): 1:47pm
I can see head lamps
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by Barmmyshoes: 1:49pm
Nice one. No be only you get title.
Am also MISS FEMALE SHOEMAKER OF THE FEDERATION.
Check my signature to see what I have been up to. Thanks.
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by drizslim(m): 1:49pm
she's doing a nice work Until someone will come up to compare her with MISS CUCUMBER
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by slex(m): 1:49pm
Last pix tho
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by DIKEnaWAR: 1:49pm
Nice and sensible
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by softMarket(m): 1:50pm
She resemble David De'gea 4 hair!
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by GodblessNig247(m): 1:50pm
She got a humanitarian heart. Keep it up beauty Queen!
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by Baroba(m): 1:51pm
Good initiative.
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by Babarex(m): 1:53pm
This is a better way to put Money and Fame to use, No be by #1.8m Dress...way to go girl.
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by searchng4love: 1:54pm
eezeribe:Your own Miss Anambra aka cucumber comes to mind
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by klax(m): 1:55pm
And so damn what
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by jidxin(m): 1:57pm
ugly lady
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by louisv(m): 1:58pm
Whether na public charity or not..... At least she doing something. Me wot have I done
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by highrise07(m): 1:59pm
while someone is doing this, others are probably looking for cucum***
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by justmenoni: 2:00pm
Op please add the pics of alex d reporter dressed in that his regalia
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by mushaffah(m): 2:07pm
Nd so?
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by oladayo63(m): 2:08pm
eezeribe:
You too make sense, bro! I hardly see a "cheerful" giver without a hidden agenda. Some will give with the expectation that you will some day replicate such gesture in the future.
A very close friend of mine came in handy around December time when I was stranded financially. She was able to lend me some cash to bail myself out.
Amazingly, sometimes around last month, she got herself into the same situation I found myself. She ran to me with the mind that since she once helped me, I must definitely help her this time around. Truely, I didn't have anywhere close to what she needed and I explained things to her. Na so my friend vex oooo, throwing insulting words at me. To her, I must surely help her since she once help me.
I sat her down and told her never to help anyone with the motive that the same person will help you in the future. When you help, do it with freewill. Only God rewards, and your blessing can come from anyone, not necessarily those you help.
Fortunately, we were able to make amend to the situation and forgive each other at that moment.
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by Blitz888(m): 2:12pm
Well done young miss
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by emi14: 2:23pm
eezeribe:
But the even took place. People where vaccinated. Let us learn to be positive in reasoning.
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by HottestFire: 2:29pm
The last picture. What happened to the mouth?
|Re: Olebu Chinonyerem Joy Vaccinates 50 In Heppatitis B Campaign In Akure by Climax4: 2:35pm
you are vascinating people but money to collect your pictures during your installation you no get
