₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,320 members, 3,400,764 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 March 2017 at 05:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster (18883 Views)
Check Out The Hilarious Sign Church Uses To Stop People From Urinating Around / Photos: Checkout These Very Hilarious Nigerian Church Posters, Laugh It Off. / Hilarious Nigerian Church Posters (Pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by JohnieWalker(m): 1:30pm
A Nigerian Church in Illorin, Kwara State popularly known as Rhema Chapel International decided to use Popular Artiste Nicki Minaj photos to cover their upcoming Relationship Seminar posters and handbills. Guess it's a new recession form of church advert..LOL
Source: https://cokoxtra.blogspot.is/2017/03/christian-church-uses-nicki-minaj.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by HungerBAD: 1:32pm
Lol
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by INTROVERT(f): 1:32pm
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by kinggenesis(m): 1:40pm
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by Omotayor123(f): 1:42pm
. Nicki minaj picture for relationship seminar
What figure of speech Best qualify this ooo
someone said Paradox
Continue!!!
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:16pm
.
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by giftedheart1(m): 2:37pm
foundations once destroyed... what can the just man do?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by SolexxBarry(m): 2:49pm
I comment my reserve
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by JohnieWalker(m): 3:00pm
CC. Mynnd 44 lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by YungMillionaire: 3:23pm
9 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by virus05(m): 3:23pm
Chinekeme
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by okochaik: 3:23pm
Nkea gwukwam ike
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by bewla(m): 3:24pm
them try
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by unclezuma: 3:24pm
After they'll be binding marine spirits...
11 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by Richie0974: 3:24pm
Honestly, there is little left of true Christianity in this country. Not just because of this picture but for everything that happens around us as a result of Christianity.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by Thomsyne(m): 3:24pm
all these new generation churches eh
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by missomo(f): 3:24pm
They didn't even edit the arm tattoo.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by Babysho(m): 3:24pm
If Nicki Minaj can be the face of Pepsi, VivaGlam...why not a church ot God?
Carries my bible in armpit, frogjumps out of nairaland.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by jordyspices: 3:25pm
Nicki don repent
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by samkay3g(m): 3:25pm
end time church, over to u daddy freeze
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by casttlebarbz(m): 3:25pm
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by RichieBasi22(m): 3:25pm
Lolz
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by AshiwajuFoward: 3:26pm
Tha fvck??
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:26pm
missomo:I just weak axwea
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by smartty68: 3:26pm
Chai!!! Most Naija churches are hilarious
They yaf kimi
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by Pennyways: 3:26pm
Well what can I say
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by Sterix10(m): 3:26pm
You know wat make deir business flow
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by Larryfest(m): 3:26pm
Maybe she attends the church or they hope she attends..
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by abbaapple(m): 3:27pm
pastors deceiving gullible Nigerians. Mttscheew
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by olabrad: 3:27pm
Churches have lost it
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by seguno2: 3:27pm
Are you just realising that churches, mosques and shrines are business centres?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by Zico5(m): 3:27pm
Ok
1 Like
Stories Behind Great Hymns / Oyedepo Opens Abuja Winners Chapel / 5 Supernatural Experiences You Will Have When You Genuinely Encounter God...
Viewing this topic: royaldok, olufocus(m), agbonkamen(f), k10, Folafikemi, Respecter(f), chukslawrence(m), luckise(m), Sammy25n(m), lolawilliams(f), CarterMula, subnokdiehard(m), folarin22(m), Funmiladey(m), SpecialAdviser, awodea, kwinemerald(f), pepemendy(m), LorDBolton, currentbrands(m), lawrence7, LKO(m), ayodeji521, Adewunmibaba(m), ivlynn(f), MurderX, obrut(m), washbaba11(m), vincent10(m), kolajoo(m), sododo(m), deolurexy1(m), kheedir(m), bountiouz, cybluesky(m), KingDerin, JewishKing(m), Oyinda32(m), 1dafulmi(f), croxojo, jswagg4(m), kizolala(m), Waskolo, marisdgreat(f), captainbell, concept35(m), movyyzz(m), angelgabriel26(m), wewe1(m), Oziahete(m), Yameater(m), Phemsammy, obinna58(m), Abbasmh(m), themano, etebefia, realteflon(m), jenglo3(m), moshould(m), eme1n(m), JimBright(m), 4homeland(m), fphilip(m), Smhart1(f), yomibelle(f), mandy4s, IyawoTM(f), scopedon(m), Missy89(f), omoiyamayor and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24