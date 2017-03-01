₦airaland Forum

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster (18883 Views)

Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by JohnieWalker(m): 1:30pm
A Nigerian Church in Illorin, Kwara State popularly known as Rhema Chapel International decided to use Popular Artiste Nicki Minaj photos to cover their upcoming Relationship Seminar posters and handbills. Guess it's a new recession form of church advert..LOL

Source: https://cokoxtra.blogspot.is/2017/03/christian-church-uses-nicki-minaj.html?m=1

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by HungerBAD: 1:32pm
Lol
Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by INTROVERT(f): 1:32pm
grin
Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by kinggenesis(m): 1:40pm
cheesy
Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by Omotayor123(f): 1:42pm
. Nicki minaj picture for relationship seminarshocked shocked shocked

What figure of speech Best qualify this ooo


someone said Paradoxcheesy

Continue!!!grin

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:16pm
.

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by giftedheart1(m): 2:37pm
foundations once destroyed... what can the just man do?

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by SolexxBarry(m): 2:49pm
I comment my reserve
Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by JohnieWalker(m): 3:00pm
CC. Mynnd 44 lalasticlala
Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by YungMillionaire: 3:23pm
shocked

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by virus05(m): 3:23pm
Chinekeme

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by okochaik: 3:23pm
Nkea gwukwam ike

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by bewla(m): 3:24pm
them try
Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by unclezuma: 3:24pm
grin grin grin grin

After they'll be binding marine spirits...

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by Richie0974: 3:24pm
Honestly, there is little left of true Christianity in this country. Not just because of this picture but for everything that happens around us as a result of Christianity.

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by Thomsyne(m): 3:24pm
all these new generation churches eh

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by missomo(f): 3:24pm
They didn't even edit the arm tattoo.

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by Babysho(m): 3:24pm
If Nicki Minaj can be the face of Pepsi, VivaGlam...why not a church ot God? grin grin

Carries my bible in armpit, frogjumps out of nairaland. cheesy grin

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by jordyspices: 3:25pm
Nicki don repent

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by samkay3g(m): 3:25pm
end time church, over to u daddy freeze

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by casttlebarbz(m): 3:25pm
sad
Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by RichieBasi22(m): 3:25pm
Lolz

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by AshiwajuFoward: 3:26pm
Tha fvck??

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:26pm
missomo:
They didn't even edit the arm tattoo.
I just weak axwea angry angry

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by smartty68: 3:26pm
Chai!!! Most Naija churches are hilarious
They yaf kimi grin

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by Pennyways: 3:26pm
Well what can I say

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by Sterix10(m): 3:26pm
You know wat make deir business flow

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by Larryfest(m): 3:26pm
Maybe she attends the church or they hope she attends..

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by abbaapple(m): 3:27pm
pastors deceiving gullible Nigerians. Mttscheew

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by olabrad: 3:27pm
Churches have lost it

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by seguno2: 3:27pm
Are you just realising that churches, mosques and shrines are business centres?

Re: Nigerian Church Uses Nicki Minaj's Photo In Relationship Seminar Poster by Zico5(m): 3:27pm
Ok

