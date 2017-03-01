₦airaland Forum

Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by KingsleyCEO(m): 1:52pm
25-year-old Vicentia Tadagbe Tchranvoukinni, a female preacher, in Benin Republic, has declared that she is God and her mission on earth is to defeat the devil.

She claimed she fell from heaven with the divine mission of tackling devil and his agents in the world and that she is Perfect’ and ‘God’s Holy Spirit’

Five people suffocated to death in her church after she ordered followers to lock themselves inside sealed rooms with burning incense, a ministry of health official said on Tuesday.

The “Very Holy Church of Jesus Christ of Bename”, a controversial sect which claims thousands of members, had told followers to spend Saturday in a sealed room praying for the holy spirit.

“These patients were all poisoned with carbon monoxide in the Porto Novo and Adjarra areas,” the health official, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP.

“There are currently five deaths and nine people in intensive care,” the official added.

The followers died “after inhaling the incense while they prayed,” he said.

“Some may have fallen on the embers placed in the rooms where they locked themselves for the prayer.”

The church was founded in 2009 by a young woman, Vicentia Tadagbe Tchranvoukinni, often referred to as “Perfect”, who says she is “God the Holy Spirit.”

Tchranvoukinni regularly vilifies other faiths, including voodoo — an official religion in the tiny West African nation — and Roman Catholicism, stoking tension in the community.

On January 8, violent clashes broke out between residents in the southern town of Djime and cult followers who had “insulted and offended” traditional leaders during a “mission of evangelisation”, according to one local resident.


No official report has been released but several people were injured and vehicles burned, the source said.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/benin-preacher-declares-self-perfect-gods-holy-spirit/

Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:12pm
effect of recession

Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by Trails: 3:38pm
Africa my Africa...
Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by TippyTop(m): 3:38pm
I see other Christians thinking this woman is insane but yet see nothing wrong with their own pastor.

Every pastor want you to think he has direct line to God.

Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by SWORD419: 3:39pm
Na so madness dey take start
Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by Toosure70: 3:39pm
OK o
Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by miblolo(f): 3:39pm
Beyond comment
Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by jesus500(m): 3:39pm
She's an attention seeker. She wants to increase her congregation.
Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by tmgold007(f): 3:39pm
She needs a hot slap for manual reset

Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by chiedu7: 3:40pm
SWORD419:
Na so madness dey take start

You stole my thoughts grin

TippyTop:
I see other Christians thinking this woman is insane but yet would see nothing wrong with their own pastor.

Every pastor want you to think he has direct line to God.

I concur.

No be the pastors that encouraged people to vote in Buhari?

No be many of these same pastors claim their prayers heal, yet none wan step pray for Buhari
Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by ozohtony: 3:40pm
Too much weed is bad. Most especially morning weed

Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by datopaper(m): 3:41pm
She resemble Holy Spirit
Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by Judolisco(m): 3:41pm
Of course we can be perfect....be ye perfect as ur Heavenly Father But as per d holyspirit own lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by HsLBroker(m): 3:41pm
tmgold007:
She needs a hot slap for manual reset

Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by Queenbalikees(f): 3:42pm
Hmm na wa o
Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by Dom2020: 3:42pm
Mad woman continue deceiving ur follower's

Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by omenka(m): 3:42pm
Christianity guarantees freedom of speech. Congrats to him.

Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by Hades2016(m): 3:42pm
She should stop taking weed grin

Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by eunisam: 3:43pm
o. y. o
Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by FILEBE(m): 3:43pm
Heheheheheheh! Perfect indeed. How many of us came to see some mad curvy bwested beauriful lady?
Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by AngelicBeing: 3:43pm
tmgold007:
She needs a hot slap for manual reset
Plus a cane from my olokpa friend so she can be free from Cotonou weed wink

Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by edimat007(m): 3:43pm
fuckingAyaya:
effect of recession
Haba, Benin Republic no be Naija now, Think wise bfor posting.

Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by lollytk: 3:43pm
Africans needs lots of orientations cry cry our spiritual gullibility is of highest level. cry
Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by philtex(m): 3:44pm
Weed
Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by okochaik: 3:44pm

Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by calberian: 3:44pm
smiley
Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by Larryfest(m): 3:45pm
Even when she has killed her congregation she still claims perfect

Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by fpeter(f): 3:45pm
Weed at work
Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by 9PBLIVE(m): 3:46pm
fake fake fake

Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by shamecurls(m): 3:46pm
Sigh.....


The white men's religion is a joke!


Even Ogun, Sango, Osun and the likes never declared themselves as perfect beings.

