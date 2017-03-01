₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by KingsleyCEO(m): 1:52pm
25-year-old Vicentia Tadagbe Tchranvoukinni, a female preacher, in Benin Republic, has declared that she is God and her mission on earth is to defeat the devil.
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:12pm
effect of recession
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by Trails: 3:38pm
Africa my Africa...
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by TippyTop(m): 3:38pm
I see other Christians thinking this woman is insane but yet see nothing wrong with their own pastor.
Every pastor want you to think he has direct line to God.
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by SWORD419: 3:39pm
Na so madness dey take start
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by Toosure70: 3:39pm
OK o
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by miblolo(f): 3:39pm
Beyond comment
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by jesus500(m): 3:39pm
She's an attention seeker. She wants to increase her congregation.
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by tmgold007(f): 3:39pm
She needs a hot slap for manual reset
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by chiedu7: 3:40pm
SWORD419:
You stole my thoughts
TippyTop:
I concur.
No be the pastors that encouraged people to vote in Buhari?
No be many of these same pastors claim their prayers heal, yet none wan step pray for Buhari
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by ozohtony: 3:40pm
Too much weed is bad. Most especially morning weed
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by datopaper(m): 3:41pm
She resemble Holy Spirit
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by Judolisco(m): 3:41pm
Of course we can be perfect....be ye perfect as ur Heavenly Father But as per d holyspirit own
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by HsLBroker(m): 3:41pm
tmgold007:
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by Queenbalikees(f): 3:42pm
Hmm na wa o
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by Dom2020: 3:42pm
Mad woman continue deceiving ur follower's
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by omenka(m): 3:42pm
Christianity guarantees freedom of speech. Congrats to him.
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by Hades2016(m): 3:42pm
She should stop taking weed
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by eunisam: 3:43pm
o. y. o
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by FILEBE(m): 3:43pm
Heheheheheheh! Perfect indeed. How many of us came to see some mad curvy bwested beauriful lady?
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by AngelicBeing: 3:43pm
tmgold007:Plus a cane from my olokpa friend so she can be free from Cotonou weed
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by edimat007(m): 3:43pm
fuckingAyaya:Haba, Benin Republic no be Naija now, Think wise bfor posting.
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by lollytk: 3:43pm
Africans needs lots of orientations our spiritual gullibility is of highest level.
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by philtex(m): 3:44pm
Weed
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by okochaik: 3:44pm
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by calberian: 3:44pm
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by Larryfest(m): 3:45pm
Even when she has killed her congregation she still claims perfect
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by fpeter(f): 3:45pm
Weed at work
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by 9PBLIVE(m): 3:46pm
fake fake fake
|Re: Benin Republic Preacher Declares Herself 'Perfect’ & ‘God’s Holy Spirit’ by shamecurls(m): 3:46pm
Sigh.....
The white men's religion is a joke!
Even Ogun, Sango, Osun and the likes never declared themselves as perfect beings.
