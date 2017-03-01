On the 3rd of March Fuji Maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall turned 60. To celebrate the milestone, the Fuji legend popularly known as KWAM1 had an all white themed beach party.Check out some photos from the event below:More photos on the blog

Means Pasuma too will be 50 years in few months' time. I'm so jealous of these two musicians. Some 40-year old will look way older than them when they get to 80.Happy birthday KWAM 1

The entertainer with much controversies. I heard he's 57 and not 60. I heard he claimed to be the creator of Fuji music and not late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister. I heard he is arrogant. I heard so many things but all the same you are an accomplished man. Happy birthday sir.