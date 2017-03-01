₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by alfa2016: 10:32am
On the 3rd of March Fuji Maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall turned 60. To celebrate the milestone, the Fuji legend popularly known as KWAM1 had an all white themed beach party.
Check out some photos from the event below:
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by stinggy(m): 12:55pm
Means Pasuma too will be 50 years in few months' time. I'm so jealous of these two musicians. Some 40-year old will look way older than them when they get to 80.
Happy birthday KWAM 1
1 Like
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by showlight101(m): 12:55pm
Ok
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by Christane(m): 12:55pm
.
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by elderbros(m): 12:55pm
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by eedrees(m): 12:55pm
King K1
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by tmgold007(f): 12:55pm
Even if i no be ur fan...age with grace ultimate sir
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by vicoloni(m): 12:55pm
The entertainer with much controversies. I heard he's 57 and not 60. I heard he claimed to be the creator of Fuji music and not late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister. I heard he is arrogant. I heard so many things but all the same you are an accomplished man.
Happy birthday sir.
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by Kazrem(m): 12:55pm
K1 De Ultimate
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by Sodiq3(m): 12:56pm
Long live K1.
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by Fox14: 12:56pm
First to comment
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 12:56pm
HBD to the Fuji Legend....
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by hucienda: 12:56pm
King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal!
'Omo Anifowoshe' Fuji Maestro.
Happy 60th, KWAM 1!
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by austinesiji(m): 12:56pm
wow ftc
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by nnamso367: 12:57pm
Hmm..happy birthday to him
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by umorii: 12:57pm
Happy birthday to a living legend
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by FunmyKemmy(f): 12:57pm
Happy Birthday
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by methusah: 12:58pm
Baba Agba .. Gangster toh badt. Oga Awoooo...
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by jrexa: 12:58pm
All white everything... Even the
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by imdeymolee(m): 12:58pm
if i talk now. see face cap on native cloth
1 Like
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by sportcage(m): 12:59pm
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by skubido(m): 1:01pm
Hbd broz
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by madridguy(m): 1:01pm
HBD Kwam 1
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by prela(f): 1:01pm
awon mogbo moya tun wo black and pink
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by barule: 1:01pm
LLNP KWAM1
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by thisisayus(m): 1:02pm
Good for him
Rules to get him perform at your event.
1. He'll be the one to choose the date for your event.
2. You must be a politician or have politicians as friend who will grace the occasion.
3. He will be around the venue by 3pm but won't perform until 6pm even if the event is slated for 9am
4. He'll personally test the instruments for almost 2hrs.
5. He must chew something.
6. Area boys will flood your event.
Btw, check this out
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 1:02pm
This man love women and pvssy like mad.
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by praisekeyzz(m): 1:02pm
Happy born day!
#omoanifowose# crooner!
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by hohafrank: 1:03pm
imdeymolee:Na native man
|Re: KWAM1 Celebrates 60th Birthday With All White Party (Photos) by Phunkyposh(f): 1:05pm
.
