₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,345 members, 3,403,565 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 07:55 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon (1148 Views)
How To Create JAMB Profile For 2017 UTME Registration / Jamb 2017/2018 Registration Begins (See the price and Procedures) / David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarship Programme 2015/2016 Registration Begins (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by ideologies(m): 10:37am On Mar 06
Some weeks ago we announced that 2017 JAMB UTME will begin. Just last week JAMB announced that the portal is ready for registration. The first thing that is required of you is to create a JAMB profile on the JAMB Portal.
Let us go through the easy steps of creating a profile before the registration proper.
Please note that this procedure and service is FREE! You don’t need to pay any money to get your JAMB profile.
If you already have a Profile
If you have already successfully created a profile on the official JAMB portal, you don’t need to create another profile.
To Create a New Profile
You can leave this page open, while you create your profile in another window, and use this as a guide.
NOTE: If you are to create this profile, we advise you use a COMPUTER SYSTEM to do so. If you would like to use your mobile device, please DO NOT USE OPERA MINI.
How to create JAMB Profile
STEP 1:
1.1: The first step is to validate your email address on the JAMB portal. To do this, click here.
1.2: Fill in your email in the first two spaces provided, then select a question and type a secret answer in the last 2 spaces. The secret question and answer will be required if you forget your password to your profile on the JAMB portal, so ensure you always remember your selected question and the corresponding answer you typed.
1.3: Then click “Verify Email“. A link will be sent to your email.
1.4: Open your email and find an email sent from “noreply@JAMB.gov.ng”. The email should be titled “eMail Address Confirmation”.
1.5: Open the email and click the link that says “Click here to continue your Profile Creation”. If you are unable to click on the link, ensure the email is not in your SPAM/JUNK folder. If it is, move it into your inbox to access the link.
1.6: PLEASE NOTE: There is also a UNIQUE CODE that was sent to you in that email. Please ensure you do not delete that email or you can copy the unique code to somewhere safe. You will be needing this code when you go to register at the CBT Centre.
STEP 2:
Once you click the link in step one, step 2 provides you with a form to fill in your personal information
2.1: Fill in all the information as provided by the form. Your surname, first name, middle name, date of birth (day, month & year), your phone number, nationality, state, LGA and Password to your profile.
2.2: Please ensure you crosscheck all the above information, because if you don’t, it may cost you to change it in future.
2.3: Once you are sure of all the above information, click on “Sign Up”.
2.4: That’s all, your profile will be created immediately. You should see a message that says “Your Account Creation Was Successful.”
2.5: You can click on “Proceed to Login” to access your new JAMB Profile
Remember to get: JAMB CBT Practice Software 2017 – Free Download Now Available
1 Share
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by OnlyTheBrave: 11:29am On Mar 06
JAMB INSTRUCTIONS TO ALL CANDIDATES WHO ARE PREPARING FOR 2017 EXAM
http://www.9jaedu.com/jamb-201718-new-regularization-proceduresguidelines-help/
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by ideologies(m): 5:00am
cool
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by MrSmith007: 7:29am
Ok
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by Flexherbal(m): 7:30am
Nice one!
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by burkingx: 7:31am
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by bridgesjnr: 7:31am
goodluck to all jambites...
in other news, check my siggy for your interior and window blind needs
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by Youceee: 7:31am
All this JAMB brouhaha...much ado about nothing
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by zubycharles(m): 7:32am
we aff heard
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by sportcage(m): 7:32am
10,000+ Likes Facebook page available for sale.. For page link, check my signature or call 08065100757
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by jantofubu(m): 7:32am
Awon Jambito
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by Davidblen(m): 7:33am
Jamb Always Making Things Strenious For Nigerians My Broda Jst Gat Admission In Ghana Without Any Stress
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by SEEDORF441(m): 7:33am
I will
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by rfnextar: 7:38am
dd
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by rfnextar: 7:38am
what is the meaning of all these when u will still go for CBT registration
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by sakalisis(m): 7:42am
Okay
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by callydon(m): 7:45am
ok
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by Tonymegabush1(m): 7:47am
Nice one op gudluck to jambite all the best to y'all
|Re: How To Create JAMB Profile As Registration Begins Soon by Nigerianinfobox(m): 7:49am
Thank you sir for this guide
(0) (Reply)
Ibadan Students Takes World Of Travel By Storm / Imsu 2010/2011 Admission Lists / Imsu.edu. Admission 2011/2012
Viewing this topic: Danosky502, FuckBuhari, borntoR35(m), lizpedra(m), Tonymegabush1(m), laredopapa(m), lewispius, mrarranger, malbon(m), ezimo777(m), Havilah93(m), promo4(m), Mathemagician1(m), donteddy(m), Ikpewe(m), adigun86, uncleinans(m), Jayyoh(m), solepager(m), JegaQuin, Mykel4God(m), bountiouz, pixtuk(m), Ib10001, Unpredictableme(m), Raey(f), Jethrolite(m), earthcrust, kerryjossy(f), kawuh and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20