



Shoprite Nigeria strongly condemns any kind of xenophobic violence and intimidation against the citizens of other countries, anywhere in the world. The retailer is highly concerned at the acts of violence against foreign nationals that sporadically flare up in South Africa and the resultant rhetoric of intolerance that is now being levelled against South Africans living in Nigeria.

As a company with deep African roots who employs thousands of African nationals and most importantly works to bring low prices to 14 countries outside of South Africa, we would like to see an end to xenophobia across the continent.

Shoprite appeals to the general public of South Africa and Nigeria to protect the human dignity and safety of all people living in both countries.

We remain committed to work with industry and the appropriate consumer groups to engage so that decisive action is taken against those involved in violent crimes and intimidation against foreign nationals as well as to convey our strong position against xenophobia.



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/225191-shoprite-condemns-south-africas-xenophobic-violence.html SHOPRITE SPEAKS OUT AGAINST XENOPHOBIAShoprite Nigeria strongly condemns any kind of xenophobic violence and intimidation against the citizens of other countries, anywhere in the world. The retailer is highly concerned at the acts of violence against foreign nationals that sporadically flare up in South Africa and the resultant rhetoric of intolerance that is now being levelled against South Africans living in Nigeria.As a company with deep African roots who employs thousands of African nationals and most importantly works to bring low prices to 14 countries outside of South Africa, we would like to see an end to xenophobia across the continent.Shoprite appeals to the general public of South Africa and Nigeria to protect the human dignity and safety of all people living in both countries.We remain committed to work with industry and the appropriate consumer groups to engage so that decisive action is taken against those involved in violent crimes and intimidation against foreign nationals as well as to convey our strong position against xenophobia.