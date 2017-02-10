Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI (7056 Views)

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the University campus in Ota, Ogun State, the Vice-President, International Engagement, CEMP, Dr. Yomi Oyekoya, said that, the formal agreement between his organization and Covenant University entails the University starting Project Management courses in partnership with the Project Management Institute (PMI) in the United States.



The PMI, he explained, gives out a Registered Education Provider (REP) license to institutions to run Project Management courses and Covenant University would be granted a similar license very soon.



No other organization, according to Dr. Oyekoya, runs Project Management Courses like the PMI. “In Nigeria, many people travel abroad to take the courses. Some universities in Nigeria currently have Project Management Courses but the certificate is not recognized abroad. However, PMI’s certificate is recognized all over the world,” he said.



Running the Project Management Courses in Covenant University, he enthused, will draw many people, especially top executives, to the University. “No institution in Nigeria has the PMI Registered Education Provider license. Covenant University will be the first in Nigeria and third in Africa to have the license,” he added.



Expressing his happiness that Covenant University was joining the league of top universities in the world to start Project Management Certification, the CEMP representative noted that project management fits into every discipline and it’s for everybody.



Dr. Oyekoya further stated that aside the plan for Covenant University to run Project Management Courses, CEMP had in a bid to help the University achieve its goals under the Research, Citation, Innovation and Teaching (ReCiTe) Agenda, discovered the availability of a grant in the region of $5 billion, from which students of African universities, including Covenant University can benefit.



Following the brief MoU signing ceremony, which was supervised by members of the Covenant University legal team, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor AAA. Atayero, in his remarks, expressed optimism that with the University being the third in Africa to get the PMI Registered Education Provider license, it will take the institution to a new height.



“This keys into the University’s Vision of being one of the top 10 universities in the world in another five years; I pray it quickens the speed of its delivery,” said the Vice-Chancellor.



Dr. Oyekoya was accompanied to the event by CEMP’s Brand Communication Director, Dr. Kunle Hamilton; Head, International Business Research, Dr. Babajimi Hammond; Legal Adviser, Ms. Bunmi Ogunye; and Creative Manager, Mr. Owodunni Otunuga.



Other Covenant University representatives were the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shalom Chinedu; Registrar, Mrs. Mary Aboyade; Director, Financial Services, Pastor Bayo Oladehinbo; Dean, College of Business and Social Sciences, Professor Francis Iyoha; including Directors and Heads of Departments.

Lalasticlala

Did my PMP last yr during NYSC only to be told at the end of the programme that PMP was a prerequisite for PMI and that PMI could only be certified outside Nigeria. So this is certainly good news for some of us That may want to get the Certificate for PMI.

Lalasticlala

Ok. That is if I want to be a Project Manager (as in PMP)

Like this post if u dunno what is pmi and u were too lazy to read

I really hope you have a job already.

I never even enter uni... U nko.. U get job?

Oh that's surely a good news. But do you have an idea when PM courses will kick off?

Very soon. Am sure it would kick off this year.

wow

Congratulations!

Naija MIT

Shebi they said covenant University is a waste of money and an advanced secondary school...

To God be the glory.....our case is different

Nice one

More money for the yahozee daddy GO. 'Oledepo' smiling to the bank and the sheeple keep suffering and fasting. 1 Like 1 Share

Yet some set of Nigerians expect them to reduce their tuition fee to 20k.

Sickness

FUTO offers project management technology

they r trying

Dr. AAA

I heard you are conversant with RRR Mode of payment.. ...A friend of mine made a payment using RRR however the payment is not reflecting of the student portal. I would have Queried the RRR number bit I forgot to write it down during the course of payment. ....My question is : How do I get the RRR number? Urgent reply please.

We have dozens of PMI REP centres scattered accross lagos, abuja and port harcourt so I dont understand how this is an achievement. Nobody travels abroad for pmi courses, thats a lie for sure. As a matter of fact, those abroad rely more on video podcasts that classroom tutoring.



The real achivement would have been getting pmi or prometrics cbt centre accreditation.



For non-project managers on this thread, dont get excited thinking its an achievement. pmi training cost about 60 to 80k and its readily available locally and online. I repeat, no one, absolute no one ever considers going abroad for such!! Na wa for Nigerian institutions

casiello:

We have dozens of PMI REP centres scattered accross lagos, abuja and port harcourt so I dont understand how this is an achievement. Nobody travels abroad for pmi courses, thats a lie for sure. As a matter of fact, those abroad rely more on video podcasts that classroom tutoring.



The real achivement would have been getting pmi or prometrics cbt centre accreditation.



For non-project managers on this thread, dont get excited thinking its an achievement. pmi training cost about 60 to 80k and its readily available locally and online. I repeat, no one, absolute no one ever considers going abroad for such!! Na wa for Nigerian institutions

My brother hyping is allowed oooh it's what gets the mugus falling...