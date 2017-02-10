₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by Statsocial: 1:35pm On Mar 06
Covenant University and an international capacity development and consulting firm, Canada Executive Management and Professional Centre (CEMP), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a partnership that will see the University running Professional Management Courses and its students enjoying research grants from international agencies.
Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the University campus in Ota, Ogun State, the Vice-President, International Engagement, CEMP, Dr. Yomi Oyekoya, said that, the formal agreement between his organization and Covenant University entails the University starting Project Management courses in partnership with the Project Management Institute (PMI) in the United States.
The PMI, he explained, gives out a Registered Education Provider (REP) license to institutions to run Project Management courses and Covenant University would be granted a similar license very soon.
No other organization, according to Dr. Oyekoya, runs Project Management Courses like the PMI. “In Nigeria, many people travel abroad to take the courses. Some universities in Nigeria currently have Project Management Courses but the certificate is not recognized abroad. However, PMI’s certificate is recognized all over the world,” he said.
Running the Project Management Courses in Covenant University, he enthused, will draw many people, especially top executives, to the University. “No institution in Nigeria has the PMI Registered Education Provider license. Covenant University will be the first in Nigeria and third in Africa to have the license,” he added.
Expressing his happiness that Covenant University was joining the league of top universities in the world to start Project Management Certification, the CEMP representative noted that project management fits into every discipline and it’s for everybody.
Dr. Oyekoya further stated that aside the plan for Covenant University to run Project Management Courses, CEMP had in a bid to help the University achieve its goals under the Research, Citation, Innovation and Teaching (ReCiTe) Agenda, discovered the availability of a grant in the region of $5 billion, from which students of African universities, including Covenant University can benefit.
Following the brief MoU signing ceremony, which was supervised by members of the Covenant University legal team, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor AAA. Atayero, in his remarks, expressed optimism that with the University being the third in Africa to get the PMI Registered Education Provider license, it will take the institution to a new height.
“This keys into the University’s Vision of being one of the top 10 universities in the world in another five years; I pray it quickens the speed of its delivery,” said the Vice-Chancellor.
Dr. Oyekoya was accompanied to the event by CEMP’s Brand Communication Director, Dr. Kunle Hamilton; Head, International Business Research, Dr. Babajimi Hammond; Legal Adviser, Ms. Bunmi Ogunye; and Creative Manager, Mr. Owodunni Otunuga.
Other Covenant University representatives were the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shalom Chinedu; Registrar, Mrs. Mary Aboyade; Director, Financial Services, Pastor Bayo Oladehinbo; Dean, College of Business and Social Sciences, Professor Francis Iyoha; including Directors and Heads of Departments.
http://m.covenantuniversity.edu.ng/News/CU-CEMP-Sign-MoU-on-Project-Management-Courses#.WL1VLG_TVEI
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by kellyoneinamill: 1:37pm On Mar 06
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by Statsocial: 1:47pm On Mar 06
Did my PMP last yr during NYSC only to be told at the end of the programme that PMP was a prerequisite for PMI and that PMI could only be certified outside Nigeria. So this is certainly good news for some of us That may want to get the Certificate for PMI.
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by hardbody: 4:28pm On Mar 06
Statsocial:
Ok. That is if I want to be a Project Manager (as in PMP)
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by BLACKCHARGER(m): 5:14pm On Mar 06
Like this post if u dunno what is pmi and u were too lazy to read
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by Statsocial: 6:42pm On Mar 06
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by DMeanMan(m): 3:13am On Mar 07
I really hope you have a job already.
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by BLACKCHARGER(m): 8:01am On Mar 07
I never even enter uni... U nko.. U get job?
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by TheVictorious(m): 11:33pm On Mar 07
Oh that's surely a good news. But do you have an idea when PM courses will kick off?
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by Statsocial: 6:29am
Very soon. Am sure it would kick off this year.
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by veekid(m): 7:01am
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by Negotiate: 7:01am
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by Flexherbal(m): 7:01am
Congratulations!
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by desiigner(m): 7:04am
Naija MIT
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by Weselion(m): 7:04am
Shebi they said covenant University is a waste of money and an advanced secondary school...
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by c4tnoelz(f): 7:04am
To God be the glory.....our case is different
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by Obito555(m): 7:04am
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by Blurryface(m): 7:07am
More money for the yahozee daddy GO. 'Oledepo' smiling to the bank and the sheeple keep suffering and fasting.
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by BrutalJab: 7:07am
Yet some set of Nigerians expect them to reduce their tuition fee to 20k.
Sickness
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by Galaxies01: 7:08am
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by Guru9ja(m): 7:08am
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by clancymiim(f): 7:08am
FUTO offers project management technology
1 Like
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by softboiy: 7:12am
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by GreenMavro: 7:13am
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by hakeem4(m): 7:13am
Weselion:leave them, let them be deceiving themselves there
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by joepentwo(m): 7:16am
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by shoyemiayodeji(m): 7:31am
I heard you are conversant with RRR Mode of payment.. ...A friend of mine made a payment using RRR however the payment is not reflecting of the student portal. I would have Queried the RRR number bit I forgot to write it down during the course of payment. ....My question is : How do I get the RRR number? Urgent reply please.
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by casiello(m): 7:31am
We have dozens of PMI REP centres scattered accross lagos, abuja and port harcourt so I dont understand how this is an achievement. Nobody travels abroad for pmi courses, thats a lie for sure. As a matter of fact, those abroad rely more on video podcasts that classroom tutoring.
The real achivement would have been getting pmi or prometrics cbt centre accreditation.
For non-project managers on this thread, dont get excited thinking its an achievement. pmi training cost about 60 to 80k and its readily available locally and online. I repeat, no one, absolute no one ever considers going abroad for such!! Na wa for Nigerian institutions
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by unclezuma: 7:35am
My brother hyping is allowed oooh it's what gets the mugus falling...
|Re: Covenant University Becomes 1st Nigerian Varsity to be Granted License For PMI by casiello(m): 7:40am
Im telling you, imagine announcing this as an achievement. Ordinary searching on google.com will get you several pmp courses online and locally and they are lying that people travel abroad for such.
