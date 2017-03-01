₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by alfa2016: 2:02pm
Below is actor Ime Bishop Umoh who won the Best Actor In A Comedy at the recently held Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and his beautiful wife.
Who knew his wife was so beautiful?!
Photo credit: 1stXpressionMagazine
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by sexyglow(f): 3:22pm
The wife is big o wow..they compliment each other and I love her gown
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Ayodejioak(m): 3:31pm
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Linqsz(m): 3:31pm
Very bad John Foster
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Jackeeh(m): 3:31pm
Long distance relationship!
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Konnektions146(m): 3:31pm
Akwa Ibom Ayaya
The guy really showcased his state on that state,
The Governor must be proud of him
AKS, Dakka Da!
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Etinosajay: 3:31pm
Ff
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by robotix: 3:31pm
sexyglow:I swear and she is pretty.
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Chyko4spe(m): 3:31pm
Wow. The wife is so beautiful. Ime's shoes...awesome.
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Samanza89(m): 3:32pm
Nice one Bishop... Keep reping us well, we your brothers are solidly behind you, not the "hippo lips" in one silly show call Big brother...
#best actor in comedy, the sky is your starting point...
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by youngibeh(m): 3:32pm
heheheh she tall pass am
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by phynofino: 3:32pm
cool Woman
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Siga: 3:32pm
.... I respect this man jor... Nice landing on her for sure... enjoy jare...nice couple..
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by daeujo: 3:32pm
She's pretty and her dress is lovely. They match. Shorty and tallie
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by maberry(m): 3:32pm
no mountain is too high for you to climb
*in R.Kelly's voice*
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Dubby6(m): 3:32pm
Fine woman
That woman na my spec
Tall, Big, Fine and Endowed
Somebori give dat bishop guy okpa wawa for me
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Wisif: 3:32pm
My brother no dey carry last. Nice one guys
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Awoo88: 3:32pm
So this guy go get mind climb this woman for night
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by neonly: 3:32pm
D guy bi lik ant for d wife side
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by AlexCk: 3:33pm
Nawa o,
She definitely wasn't looking for a 6ft4' guy .
But she's pretty o,
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by maverickdude(m): 3:33pm
Lovely couple
reminds me of mtn's M, L and XL advert
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by ayogozie(m): 3:33pm
Okoh na u dey chop dis big tin
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by chinex276(m): 3:35pm
Jesu dis man marry Goliath
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by kenneth348: 3:35pm
Bishop my dear only u na men at work with the size of ur wife. Bro God is ur strength
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Kobicove(m): 3:35pm
My Gawd, see mountain wey this guy dey climb
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by ayogozie(m): 3:35pm
Na oga madam house boy be that
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Krixxb(m): 3:35pm
U see dat okon shoe? Das wot I'm talking abt.. Damn!!!
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by emerich: 3:36pm
Beauty personified
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by jieta: 3:36pm
short men can like big things.
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by abdulaz: 3:38pm
Awoo88:No woman is too big for any man to mount.
Word
|Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by ToriBlue(f): 3:38pm
This man and his protruding stomach. Cute wife though.
