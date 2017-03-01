₦airaland Forum

Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by alfa2016: 2:02pm
Below is actor Ime Bishop Umoh who won the Best Actor In A Comedy at the recently held Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and his beautiful wife.


Who knew his wife was so beautiful?!


http://mojidelano.com/2017/03/photo-actor-ime-bishop-umoh-aka-okon-and-his-beautiful-wife-at-the-amvca-2017/


Photo credit: 1stXpressionMagazine

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by sexyglow(f): 3:22pm
The wife is big o wow..they compliment each other and I love her gown

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Ayodejioak(m): 3:31pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Linqsz(m): 3:31pm
Very bad John Foster

1 Like

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Jackeeh(m): 3:31pm
Long distance relationship!

13 Likes

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Konnektions146(m): 3:31pm
Akwa Ibom Ayaya

The guy really showcased his state on that state,

The Governor must be proud of him

AKS, Dakka Da!

4 Likes

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Etinosajay: 3:31pm
Ff
Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by robotix: 3:31pm
sexyglow:
The wife is big o wow..they compliment each other and I love her gown
I swear and she is pretty.

9 Likes

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Chyko4spe(m): 3:31pm
Wow. The wife is so beautiful. Ime's shoes...awesome.

14 Likes

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Samanza89(m): 3:32pm
Nice one Bishop... Keep reping us well, we your brothers are solidly behind you, not the "hippo lips" in one silly show call Big brother...

#best actor in comedy, the sky is your starting point...

1 Like

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by youngibeh(m): 3:32pm
heheheh she tall pass am grin grin

1 Like

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by phynofino: 3:32pm
cool Woman

1 Like

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Siga: 3:32pm
.... I respect this man jor... Nice landing on her for sure... enjoy jare...nice couple..
Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by daeujo: 3:32pm
She's pretty and her dress is lovely. They match. Shorty and tallie cheesy

1 Like

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by maberry(m): 3:32pm
no mountain is too high for you to climb
*in R.Kelly's voice*
grin

6 Likes

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Dubby6(m): 3:32pm
Fine woman
That woman na my spec cool cool
Tall, Big, Fine and Endowed





Somebori give dat bishop guy okpa wawa for me

4 Likes

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Wisif: 3:32pm
My brother no dey carry last. Nice one guys
Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Awoo88: 3:32pm
So this guy go get mind climb this woman for night

5 Likes

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by neonly: 3:32pm
D guy bi lik ant for d wife side
Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by AlexCk: 3:33pm
Nawa o,


She definitely wasn't looking for a 6ft4' guy grin grin.
But she's pretty o,
Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by maverickdude(m): 3:33pm
Lovely couple kiss
reminds me of mtn's M, L and XL advert grin
Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by ayogozie(m): 3:33pm
Okoh na u dey chop dis big tin

1 Like

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by chinex276(m): 3:35pm
Jesu dis man marry Goliath
Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by kenneth348: 3:35pm
Bishop my dear only u na men at work with the size of ur wife. Bro God is ur strength

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Kobicove(m): 3:35pm
My Gawd, see mountain wey this guy dey climb grin

1 Like

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by ayogozie(m): 3:35pm
Na oga madam house boy be that
Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Krixxb(m): 3:35pm
U see dat okon shoe? Das wot I'm talking abt.. Damn!!!
Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by emerich: 3:36pm
Beauty personified
Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by jieta: 3:36pm
short men can like big things.
Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by abdulaz: 3:38pm
Awoo88:
So this guy go get mind climb this woman for night
No woman is too big for any man to mount.


Word grin

3 Likes

Re: Ime Bishop Umoh And His Wife At AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by ToriBlue(f): 3:38pm
This man and his protruding stomach. Cute wife though.

