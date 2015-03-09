₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,094 members, 3,402,951 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 07:25 PM

5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business - Business - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business (4214 Views)

5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Internet Business / 7 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Online Business Now!!! / 7 Strong Reasons You Should Start A Business In Your Twenties. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by importexpert(m): 4:24pm
We have at one point or the other in our lives heard of how people start and succeeded in their online business. There are a lot of netpreneurs within our neighborhoods that are strikingly rich and that are earning every single penny legitimately from the comfort of their homes.

One unfortunate thing about the Nigerian community is that their thinking faculty is still clouded with the old mentality of all internet businesses are “yahoo yahoo”. In their own ways of thinking, any successful young person that does not go to 8-5 slavery and earns a lot of money is into “yahoo yahoo” or something illegitimate. As Long as you know you earn every single penny legitimately, jack and Jill can keep on dancing.

Below Are 5 Reasons to Start Your Own Legitimate Internet Business

1. It is an extra source of income

Most Nigerians makes a common mistake, they violate a very important principle of getting rich. The principle says “increase your ability to earn”. Most rich men always think of how to earn more, which new businesses to venture into and so on while the poor are always thinking of how to cut down cost. Example: your salary is 50k, in the next 10 years your increment will make it 65k and by then, you will have 4 kids and inflation has increased significantly.

For heaven sake if 50k can’t cater for you and your wife today how on earth do you think 65k will cater for 6 of you in 10yrs time all in the name of cutting down cost?
Mark my words: principle number 1 is to increase your ability to earn. Since the offline jobs have gone extinct, seek online alternatives.

2. It creates A sense Of Security

Today, a lot of Nigerian workers do not know their faith. They are always hoping they will not meet their dismissal letter on their table daily. As a matter of fact, I wonder if organizations in Nigeria are now competing excellence or the number of people they have sacked. This is mainly because if bank A is not sacking 4000 workers, Bank B is sacking 2800 workers or oil companies are sacking 18,000 people etc.
Having an online business gives you a sense of security. It makes you feel that when you are falling you have a sofa to fall on.

3. It Gives You More Free Time In The Long Run

Some of the most successful affiliate marketers today that work for not more than 4hours weekly use to be employees that use their day time for 8-5 slavery and part of their night for their affiliate marketing business. The fruit their labor has yielded for them is that they are very successful and have much free time as they only work about 4-5hours weekly.

4. It Gives You A Sense Of Accomplishment

Having your own successful online business gives you a sense of achievement. It makes you realize your physical and mental capacities.

5. It Serves As A Financial Shade For Your Future.

As kiyosaki said in his all-time best selling rich dad poor dad, “investment is like a seed, the earlier you sow it the earlier it will grow to create a financial shade for your future”.
Just like the investment seed, so is the internet business seed. The earlier you get started, the earlier it will grow to create a financial shade for your future.

Procrastination has ridiculed billions of extraordinary brains before now. Do not fall victim of the enemy called procrastination. You must start your online business at this second of this minute of this hour of this day right now.

Join us at www.affiliatejagaban.com/p/jagaban.html let me show you how to replicate our affiliate marketing success

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by importexpert(m): 4:25pm
See What Some Of Those That Have Learn About My Affiliate Marketing Strategies Are Saying

leppyj:
Just got the affliiate jagaban pack,from importexpert (a man with heart of gold). Importexpert is trusted and tested since the days of mini importation till now. I know he will not dissapoint as usual.

MasterRahl:
I have bought the e-book and I must say it is quite revealing. It was delivered straight to my e-mail in PDF immediately I paid for it. I shaall start practicing what I've read in it this year. Procrastination is the thief of time.
By the way, I'll contact you if I have any challenge. Good work ImportExpert. cool

echobazz:
Jagaban I really admire your e-book,The cost of acquiring the e-book is no where near the content in it.Thanks for your support.

IsaacBuchi:



A lot of people dont appreciate when they are given gold. Some people are narrow minded...some refuse to think out-of-the-box. This guy has released in his ebook all you need to use your brain. I was shocked at the powerful content of the ebook. Every Nigerian deserves to read that gaddamn book. That book has the power to take half of Nigeria's population out of poverty.


This guyz ebook is a gold for Nigerians, I can testify to it- I bought the book. His ebook kept me glued in a chair for over an hour in a stretch- I was reading non-stop...amazed at how someone in Nigeria can release such a powerful idea that alot of people want to hide (and know only themselves).


This guyz ebook saves you years of trial an error. He takes you right past through to the main things. With his ebook, I dont see what should stop anybody ever again in Nigeria from doing and succeeding in online business. He has done the thinking for you, he has done the errors for you.


This guy is a blessing from heaven...this guy is gold...this guy is more of what Nigerians need...this guy is more than a master....this guy has love in his heart (through love indeed....i can vouch for this guy, over and over and over again.)


So please dont come hear to make comment and say "he is selling books of 3000naira". How much did you expect the book to be before. The book is worth over 50,000naira. If he tells you to pay 50k, can you pay it? How much is Facebook advert? $5 (what will Zuckberg do with $5?).


You should understand that he has created something of value out of a loving heart, he definitly should get some credit or reward. He is simply making money from doing what he loves. So why the side talk?


He is simply practicing what he preach- he is making money online. Something you can not do, something you dont know how to do...and he is willing to teach you for just 3000naira and you are complaining and thinking he wants to extort from you- because he ask you to pay him what he rightly deserves (absolutely crazy kind of thinking). But you will still be the same person to go to Night Clubs and spend 20,000naira in one night (invest in the right things). Some people just sit and watch success pass them by and later the begin to wonder why they are poor.


Please, I have said enough. If you are not interested in online means of earning a living, please, and please do not discourage others from taking a right step.


No hard feelings...just trying to correct you.


wonderiyke:
I have equally gotten mine. I got it within 1hr of completing the instructions in the sale site & contacting the Jagaban on phone. The book is quite revealing. I'm doing my best to comprehend. I wish the Jagaban could also do a video that can still be affordable for us.

wonderiyke:


Wow! I'm really blown away by your passion to see people succeed. Thanks bro and may your light burn even brighter this 2017. Happy new year.

You Can See My Secret Strategies At www.affiliatejagaban.com/p/jagaban.html
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by searchng4love: 4:37pm
Kk..... Finally you're selling something..

I donate this FTC to airtel data services... to the suspension of sarr-ki.... the taming of draabey.... the enforced silence of diportivo...... the disappearance of halfricanadian.... the MIA of mimzyy.... the queeriness of fairlyusedpant.... the lack of humour in unclezuma's memes... the fanaticality of madridguy....

Airtel na Baba for data services...No go join Glo wey the data is named unusable...

1 Like

Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by amiibaby(f): 5:57pm
Okay
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by sariu11(f): 5:57pm
Nice one
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by Drsheddy(m): 5:57pm
K
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by tociano009(m): 5:57pm
grin
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by Goldenheart(m): 5:58pm
You are welcome.. grin
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by money121(m): 5:59pm
Cool
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by Destinylink(m): 5:59pm
Nice!
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by Partteen: 5:59pm
Health and wellness business has been omitted
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by LastProphet: 6:02pm
lies! there's no good money to be earned online, a few pennies yes but nothing u can take to the bank
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by Speedyconnect7: 6:03pm
If it was that good you wouldnt tell us.
Most Nigerians actually make money by selling books on how to make money and not by doing what is contained in that book.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by webincomeplus(m): 6:05pm
LastProphet:
lies! there's no good money to be earned online, a few pennies yes but nothing u can take to the bank
Words of an uninformed dude who has probably been scammed to stupor.

3 Likes

Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by macaranta(m): 6:05pm
LastProphet:
lies! there's no good money to be earned online, a few pennies yes but nothing u can take to the bank
Wake up chairman ...go ask Linda Ikeji
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by pussypounder(m): 6:07pm
wink
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by malton: 6:08pm
LastProphet:
lies! there's no good money to be earned online, a few pennies yes but nothing u can take to the bank

There is, boss.

I know guys who make up to 2 million per month.
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by pussypounder(m): 6:09pm
sariu11:
Nice one
Can I put just the mushroom tip inside your pot? smiley I promise not put my akamu inside unless it's too sweet shocked I will definitely leave my nuts hanging out and eat the snail even if it's smells like rotten fish embarassed
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by willibounce1(m): 6:14pm
Lol...they want to sell you their dubious books and e-books on how to make some imaginary money that their generations only dream of making online. Same old stupid lies every time. You will be making a lot of money online and you will tell people? Una dey crase

3 Likes

Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by iamnicer: 6:15pm
true
online business is always the best idea
i live a laptop lifestyle
for the past 4 years of my life i have been my own boss
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by mop4: 6:18pm
Same old story selling book....... Have u ever seen a yahoo yahoo boi here telling people how to make money?
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by mallprof(m): 6:20pm
just passing

Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by Edenoscar(m): 6:23pm
When you see importexpert ypu know affiliate marketing is involved,they are 5 and 6
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by kristian98(m): 6:29pm
This guy is so annoying. All he wants to do is sell e-books and not as if he really wants to help people.
Besides, did this guy pay lalasticlala for this front page bull poo??

3 Likes

Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by kristian98(m): 6:30pm
Edenoscar:
When you see importexpert ypu know affiliate marketing is involved,they are 5 and 6
its e-book marketing not even affiliate marketing
Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by ariesbull: 6:33pm
LastProphet:
lies! there's no good money to be earned online, a few pennies yes but nothing u can take to the bank


Are you richer than Linda ikeji, Facebook, Seun, Google, LinkedIn, bellanaija


Poor mentality

(0) (1) (Reply)

Can I Trade Forex With Alpari Using Naira / Want To Start My Own Small Business In Lagos: Need Sound Advice, HELP! / The Best Forex Broker For Scalpers/news Traders?!!

Viewing this topic: Cation(m), AJJ17(m), iykepromotions, oladayo63(m), BlankTheory(m), triggaSG, JustCalMeDBoss(m), kulay1(m), dahrealgee7, jamoscofield(m), ogbright, Theyrem, Drizzle007(m), Begino1, andriy65(m), Krisddon, noahliwa(m), DrKlever(m), Bblak(f), mikkymaths(m), Enosa1(m), shaqhead, OKpaewu(m), piagetskinner(m), lawrenzoo and 16 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.