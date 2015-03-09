₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
by importexpert(m): 4:24pm
We have at one point or the other in our lives heard of how people start and succeeded in their online business. There are a lot of netpreneurs within our neighborhoods that are strikingly rich and that are earning every single penny legitimately from the comfort of their homes.
One unfortunate thing about the Nigerian community is that their thinking faculty is still clouded with the old mentality of all internet businesses are “yahoo yahoo”. In their own ways of thinking, any successful young person that does not go to 8-5 slavery and earns a lot of money is into “yahoo yahoo” or something illegitimate. As Long as you know you earn every single penny legitimately, jack and Jill can keep on dancing.
Below Are 5 Reasons to Start Your Own Legitimate Internet Business
1. It is an extra source of income
Most Nigerians makes a common mistake, they violate a very important principle of getting rich. The principle says “increase your ability to earn”. Most rich men always think of how to earn more, which new businesses to venture into and so on while the poor are always thinking of how to cut down cost. Example: your salary is 50k, in the next 10 years your increment will make it 65k and by then, you will have 4 kids and inflation has increased significantly.
For heaven sake if 50k can’t cater for you and your wife today how on earth do you think 65k will cater for 6 of you in 10yrs time all in the name of cutting down cost?
Mark my words: principle number 1 is to increase your ability to earn. Since the offline jobs have gone extinct, seek online alternatives.
2. It creates A sense Of Security
Today, a lot of Nigerian workers do not know their faith. They are always hoping they will not meet their dismissal letter on their table daily. As a matter of fact, I wonder if organizations in Nigeria are now competing excellence or the number of people they have sacked. This is mainly because if bank A is not sacking 4000 workers, Bank B is sacking 2800 workers or oil companies are sacking 18,000 people etc.
Having an online business gives you a sense of security. It makes you feel that when you are falling you have a sofa to fall on.
3. It Gives You More Free Time In The Long Run
Some of the most successful affiliate marketers today that work for not more than 4hours weekly use to be employees that use their day time for 8-5 slavery and part of their night for their affiliate marketing business. The fruit their labor has yielded for them is that they are very successful and have much free time as they only work about 4-5hours weekly.
4. It Gives You A Sense Of Accomplishment
Having your own successful online business gives you a sense of achievement. It makes you realize your physical and mental capacities.
5. It Serves As A Financial Shade For Your Future.
As kiyosaki said in his all-time best selling rich dad poor dad, “investment is like a seed, the earlier you sow it the earlier it will grow to create a financial shade for your future”.
Just like the investment seed, so is the internet business seed. The earlier you get started, the earlier it will grow to create a financial shade for your future.
Procrastination has ridiculed billions of extraordinary brains before now. Do not fall victim of the enemy called procrastination. You must start your online business at this second of this minute of this hour of this day right now.
Join us at www.affiliatejagaban.com/p/jagaban.html let me show you how to replicate our affiliate marketing success
by importexpert(m): 4:25pm
by searchng4love: 4:37pm

Kk..... Finally you're selling something..
Kk..... Finally you're selling something..
I donate this FTC to airtel data services... to the suspension of sarr-ki.... the taming of draabey.... the enforced silence of diportivo...... the disappearance of halfricanadian.... the MIA of mimzyy.... the queeriness of fairlyusedpant.... the lack of humour in unclezuma's memes... the fanaticality of madridguy....
Airtel na Baba for data services...No go join Glo wey the data is named unusable...
by amiibaby(f): 5:57pm
by sariu11(f): 5:57pm

Nice one
by Drsheddy(m): 5:57pm
by tociano009(m): 5:57pm
by money121(m): 5:59pm
by Destinylink(m): 5:59pm
by Partteen: 5:59pm

Health and wellness business has been omitted
by LastProphet: 6:02pm

lies! there's no good money to be earned online, a few pennies yes but nothing u can take to the bank
lies! there's no good money to be earned online, a few pennies yes but nothing u can take to the bank
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by Speedyconnect7: 6:03pm
If it was that good you wouldnt tell us.
Most Nigerians actually make money by selling books on how to make money and not by doing what is contained in that book.
by webincomeplus(m): 6:05pm

LastProphet:Words of an uninformed dude who has probably been scammed to stupor.
LastProphet:Words of an uninformed dude who has probably been scammed to stupor.
by macaranta(m): 6:05pm

LastProphet:Wake up chairman ...go ask Linda Ikeji
LastProphet:Wake up chairman ...go ask Linda Ikeji
LastProphet:
There is, boss.
I know guys who make up to 2 million per month.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by willibounce1(m): 6:14pm
Lol...they want to sell you their dubious books and e-books on how to make some imaginary money that their generations only dream of making online. Same old stupid lies every time. You will be making a lot of money online and you will tell people? Una dey crase
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by iamnicer: 6:15pm
by mop4: 6:18pm

Same old story selling book....... Have u ever seen a yahoo yahoo boi here telling people how to make money?
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by mallprof(m): 6:20pm
by Edenoscar(m): 6:23pm

When you see importexpert ypu know affiliate marketing is involved,they are 5 and 6
When you see importexpert ypu know affiliate marketing is involved,they are 5 and 6
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Own Work At Home Online Business by kristian98(m): 6:29pm
This guy is so annoying. All he wants to do is sell e-books and not as if he really wants to help people.
Besides, did this guy pay lalasticlala for this front page bull poo??
by kristian98(m): 6:30pm

Edenoscar:its e-book marketing not even affiliate marketing
Edenoscar:its e-book marketing not even affiliate marketing
by ariesbull: 6:33pm

LastProphet:

Are you richer than Linda ikeji, Facebook, Seun, Google, LinkedIn, bellanaija

Poor mentality
LastProphet:
Are you richer than Linda ikeji, Facebook, Seun, Google, LinkedIn, bellanaija
Poor mentality
