SUSPECTED SUICIDE :On the 6/3/2017 at about 11:00hrs,information at the disposal of Zaki Divisional Police headquarters revealed that a yet to be identified Man of about 20 years old reasonably suspected to be a Fulani Nomad was spotted hanged on top of a tree and his neck tied with a Rope inside the Bush at Lariye Village in Zaki LGA of Bauchi State.



Police detectives attached to Zaki Division led by the DPO visited the scene, photographed the victim and rushed him to General hospital Zaki where he was certified dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Search was conducted on the victim and neither a Suicide note nor mark of violence seen.



Corpse was deposited at the public mortuary for postmortem examination and efforts are being intensified to establish deceased identity and ascertain actual cause of the incident .SP Haruna Mohammed, PPRO Bauchi State Police Command.



Does he still get those 72 fůcking virgins?



Nemesis ....or he is lusting after his virgins above 1 Like

Maybe he is tired of killing innocent souls and so hurt by nightmares of those he killed



What better option is there left than to take away his life?



Funny thing is dat he will cry forever in hell 3 Likes

Who fvcking knows? Who fvcking knows? 2 Likes

rip to the dead, whichever way he died

u should be expecting something like dis when u have an american based president.

Hanger

After he is done taking so many valuable lives?

bubu counsin

Recent statistics shows that the number of ppl dat have committed suicide since buhari took over govt has surpassed wat we had from 1960-2015. ZoneBs should confirm it pls

Suciders are the worst losers





They will stay with Judah iscariot in d hottest part of hell, no matter their religion





U shouldn't take ur life cos u ain't d one dat gave it to urself, no. Matter how bad tins are

Daayyuuummm!

He was guilty too. The average Fulani man is a killer.

Eeyah..

RIP o

hmmmm..



No single RIP, fulanis are not represented on this forum.

Smh!



how did you know there is hell? And what proof do you have there is heaven?





Sarrki ur brothers are taking their live. Did d hardship affect u ppl too?