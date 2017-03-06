₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by CastedDude: 6:01pm
Read the press release by the Nigeria Police Force Bauchi State Command
SUSPECTED SUICIDE :On the 6/3/2017 at about 11:00hrs,information at the disposal of Zaki Divisional Police headquarters revealed that a yet to be identified Man of about 20 years old reasonably suspected to be a Fulani Nomad was spotted hanged on top of a tree and his neck tied with a Rope inside the Bush at Lariye Village in Zaki LGA of Bauchi State.
Police detectives attached to Zaki Division led by the DPO visited the scene, photographed the victim and rushed him to General hospital Zaki where he was certified dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Search was conducted on the victim and neither a Suicide note nor mark of violence seen.
Corpse was deposited at the public mortuary for postmortem examination and efforts are being intensified to establish deceased identity and ascertain actual cause of the incident .SP Haruna Mohammed, PPRO Bauchi State Police Command.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/body-of-fulani-man-spotted-hanging-on.html
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:02pm
MAI CHANJI
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by FvckShiT: 6:04pm
Nigga töøk his damn fůcking life
Does he still get those 72 fůcking virgins?
Fůck!
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by Gurumaharaji(m): 6:04pm
Nemesis ....or he is lusting after his virgins above
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by Chikelue2000(m): 6:09pm
Maybe he is tired of killing innocent souls and so hurt by nightmares of those he killed
What better option is there left than to take away his life?
Funny thing is dat he will cry forever in hell
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by DeAvenger: 6:09pm
FvckShiT:
Who fvcking knows?
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by dainformant(m): 6:10pm
rip to the dead, whichever way he died
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 6:12pm
u should be expecting something like dis when u have an american based president.
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by sleeknick(m): 6:33pm
Hanger
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by decatalyst(m): 6:34pm
After he is done taking so many valuable lives?
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:42pm
bubu counsin
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by enomakos(m): 6:55pm
ABIOLAXYZ:he is based in uk bro not america
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by cosmatika(m): 7:17pm
Recent statistics shows that the number of ppl dat have committed suicide since buhari took over govt has surpassed wat we had from 1960-2015. ZoneBs should confirm it pls
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by bobo65(m): 7:17pm
Suciders are the worst losers
They will stay with Judah iscariot in d hottest part of hell, no matter their religion
U shouldn't take ur life cos u ain't d one dat gave it to urself, no. Matter how bad tins are
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by space007(m): 7:17pm
he is probably in haste to get his virgins..... crazy mindset
FvckShiT:
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by Onyenna(m): 7:17pm
Daayyuuummm!
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by Jangbajantis: 7:18pm
He was guilty too. The average Fulani man is a killer.
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by Jangbajantis: 7:19pm
ABIOLAXYZ:London or America?
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by dayleke(m): 7:19pm
Eeyah..
RIP o
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by mokoshalb(m): 7:19pm
hmmmm..
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by directonpc(m): 7:21pm
No single RIP, fulanis are not represented on this forum.
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by shamecurls(m): 7:22pm
Chikelue2000:
Smh!
how did you know there is hell? And what proof do you have there is heaven?
Realistic proof please and not fictional stories
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by cosmatika(m): 7:24pm
Sarrki ur brothers are taking their live. Did d hardship affect u ppl too?
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by IpobExposed: 7:24pm
|Re: Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos by baddosky1: 7:25pm
May the murderers continue to hang themselves one by one till they go extinct.
Quote me negatively and die in your sleep tonight
