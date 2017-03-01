₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by jesusson22: 7:41pm
Mavins singer, Afro Di'ja is not one to always step out in a long ceremonial gown, but she did at the 2017 AMVCA and she looked cute. How come we forgot to talk about her outfit...
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by TheArticleNG(m): 7:47pm
Now that we noticed...
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by pussyponder: 8:00pm
She Don get bwest
Thank God for her..
*walks outta thread
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Kjking(m): 8:12pm
So now that we have noticed has it removed recession?
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Azeequeen(f): 8:13pm
Looking like a masquerade...
Too much of everything is bad
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Valkaryie(f): 8:50pm
Dress is okay sha. Not too bad
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by tboyO2: 8:59pm
She wear breast tube
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Merlina5600: 8:59pm
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by piagetskinner(m): 9:00pm
because she wasn't exposing any part of her body that's y it wasn't talked about....until now
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by onpointme: 9:00pm
Nice
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Aregs(m): 9:00pm
She don use foam package ha small bwest, datz how dey will b confusing innocent men
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by TheArticleNG(m): 9:00pm
ok
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 9:02pm
as much as i like skinny girls i think this one is way too skinny
but that's none of my business, her man lak her la dat
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by jbhill(m): 9:02pm
TTC
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by adaksbullet(m): 9:02pm
I'm disapoint on dija clotheses
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by bumi10: 9:03pm
nice
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 9:03pm
I'm indifferent about this dress.
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by ELPablochapo: 9:04pm
my crush, you look gorgeous joor
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by 14teenK(m): 9:04pm
Both people that cannot afford bend down select will be spewing trash in this thread
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by zudozz: 9:06pm
i like her
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by jeff1607(m): 9:07pm
hmmmmm
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 9:07pm
Life of a celebrity is all we do dis days when challenging issues are hitting hard? Smile We need a savior in dis nation!!!
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Olukologia(m): 9:07pm
Afro dija, breastless girl. Everything just flat sha oga o.
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by ycee093: 9:08pm
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by fabian063(m): 9:09pm
tboyO2:LWKMD, Guy u no get joy
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by oshe11(m): 9:09pm
really
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Freeezzz(m): 9:18pm
Maybe she's trying to avoid another "giraffe" saga, maybe.
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by idbami2(m): 9:18pm
Abeg, tell Don Jazzy make him give yyou beat, make yyou jump on top..
Abi yyou no wan sing again? Na fashion parade yyou wan dey do?
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Ezionye(f): 9:20pm
Dat dress looks too busy.
I just like this lady, am nt really sure y
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by laurel03: 9:20pm
tboyO2:she cant borrow breast definitely its fake breast
Re: Dija's Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by legibow: 9:24pm
When you don't expose ur body u are not winning anything not to talk of been on the front page every blog...
