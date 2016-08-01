Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer (2464 Views)

10 Warning Signs Of Cervical Cancer You Should Not Ignore / The Risks Of Having Multiple Sex Partners / 8 Foods That Increases Sperm Count (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dr Uchenna Iroka, a medical practitioner, says multiple sexual partners among women increases risk of developing cervical cancer.

Iroka, from the Department of Accident and Emergency Unit, Minna General Hospital, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.



He described cervical cancer as a cancer of the uterus (womb) that grows around the narrowing part of the lower uterus often referred to as the neck of the womb.



He listed vaginal bleeding during sexual intercourse, foul smelling discharge, pains during sex and post menopausal bleeding as the symptoms of cervical cancer.



The others were smoking, which he noted, weakens the immune system, long-term mental stress, giving birth at early age, several pregnancies and contraceptive pill which also increases the risk of cervical cancer.



He disclosed that women within the age of 50 years and above were at risk of developing cervical cancer.

He said that women who engaged in sexual intercourse with different men were also at risk of contacting Human Papillioma Virus, especially type 16 and 18 associated with cervical cancer.



He advised people to stick to one partner, noting that multiple partners exposed them to contacting deadly diseases.

According to him, young ladies should go for pap-smear test from time to time to know if they are sexually active or not.

“If the pap-smear test is negative, the person should be vaccinated and if the test is positive, it is an indication that the person is likely to develop cancer in 20 to 30 years time.



“At that point, the person can commence treatment to prevent it from developing. Most cervical cancer is squamous in 90 per cent and adenocarcinoma in about 5 per cent.

“Treating cancer depends on the stage it is discovered. Most people in developing countries unlike in the developed countries are ignorant, that is why the disease is discovered late,” he said.



He said treatment modalities for cancer, include surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy while the three modalities could be combined.

The medical practitioner advised young ladies to get vaccinated whether they were sexually active or not.

Iroka also advised Nigerians, especially women, to go for regular cancer screening, stressing that regular screening helps to detect the disease at early stage and reduces number of death.



He called on religious and traditional leaders to encourage women in their domain to go for regular breast and cervical screening, adding that such facilities were available in government hospitals

http://m.guardian.ng/features/multiple-sex-partners-among-women-increases-risk-of-cervical-cancer/



2 Likes 1 Share

They will never listen...dick is too sweet for them to stick to one





These Hoes, they for everybody...

Pass them all around they at every party

They ain't go'n be loyal not for anybody



Still I ____________________? 3 Likes

TELL TBOSS NAU THEM GO GREE HEARTELL TBOSS NAU 2 Likes 1 Share

Papykush:

. stonefleek:



Wetin de worry una. Wetin de worry una. 1 Like





From medical report here it shows it is caused by infected sex partner with HPV:



What causes cervical cancer?



Most cervical cancer is caused by a virus called human papillomavirus, or HPV. You can get HPV by having sexual contact with someone who has it. There are many types of the HPV virus. Not all types of HPV cause cervical cancer. Some of them cause genital warts, but other types may not cause any symptoms.



Most adults have been infected with HPV at some time. An infection may go away on its own. But sometimes it can cause genital warts or lead to cervical cancer. That's why it's important for women to have regular Pap tests. A Pap test can find changes in cervical cells before they turn into cancer. If you treat these cell changes, you may prevent cervical cancer.

Source



Nigerian doctors should be get their fact right and clearer not misinforming people. Another way of cheating women and favoring men, Nigerian doctors ehn!From medical report here it shows it is caused by infected sex partner with HPV:Nigerian doctors should be get their fact right and clearer not misinforming people. 3 Likes

Bullshit

And invariably more sex decreases the risk of prostrate cancer in men!...

Just for the records!!!...



What an intertwined world!

Ladies, be warned!

I don't get

market for us now These people want come spoilfor us now

I wish this will deter them but a lot of them are dogs with a capital G.

Are there any scientific studies support this theory? If any please I need to see the article.



Multiple partners increase the risk of STD- proven

Multiple sex increase the woman wall of the cervix which help in easy child birth- proven

tell dat to ashewo, prostitute, olosho, runz babe, omo wobe

oh day av a new name.... pepper dem gang

slex:





Wetin de worry una. let's ask the oracle let's ask the oracle

Breast Cancer

,

Blood Cancer

,

This Cancer, That Cancer.

mtcheeww

sod09:

hb the pencil or the biro the pencil or the biro











WHO ARE WE



Over circle is a peer to peer donation platform where participants donate freely.



In this system you pay a 100,000 once and this system pays you for life!!



Benefits;

1) pays you every thirteen days

2) referrals bonus

3) registration bonus

4) Referral and registration bonuses must accumulate to a 100,000 before you get paid.



Won't you rather be with us?



HOW IT WORKS



• Register

• You are auto matched to pay 50% in minutes once you are paid

• After registration you get #5000 as registration bonus

• Another #5000 referrals bonus



WHAT WE SHOULD KNOW

• you are matched to pay once you register

• in this system one circle is #200,000

• 2 people pay one person

• when you pay #100,000 you receive #200,000

• 50% goes back into the system for sustainability.

• you can have multiple circles!!

• You must upload a prof of payment

•You must confirm within 24hours

• Stamped bank statements are required for non confirmation

•Registration bonus is paid once.

• This system pays you every thirteen days.



REQUIREMENTS



• Login details.

• internet mobile banking

• functional phone number

• Functional email address

• Money must be available to donate

• Non payment after 24 hours, will be blocked

• Non RePH will be blocked

• Time starts counting once money leaves your hand.

• PARTICIPATE ONLY WITH SPARE MONEY



Join now! Calling a spade a spade!WHO ARE WEOver circle is a peer to peer donation platform where participants donate freely.In this system you pay a 100,000 once and this system pays you for life!!Benefits;1) pays you every thirteen days2) referrals bonus3) registration bonus4) Referral and registration bonuses must accumulate to a 100,000 before you get paid.Won't you rather be with us?HOW IT WORKS• Register• You are auto matched to pay 50% in minutes once you are paid• After registration you get #5000 as registration bonus• Another #5000 referrals bonusWHAT WE SHOULD KNOW• you are matched to pay once you register• in this system one circle is #200,000• 2 people pay one person• when you pay #100,000 you receive #200,000• 50% goes back into the system for sustainability.• you can have multiple circles!!• You must upload a prof of payment•You must confirm within 24hours• Stamped bank statements are required for non confirmation•Registration bonus is paid once.• This system pays you every thirteen days.REQUIREMENTS• Login details.• internet mobile banking• functional phone number• Functional email address• Money must be available to donate• Non payment after 24 hours, will be blocked• Non RePH will be blocked• Time starts counting once money leaves your hand.• PARTICIPATE ONLY WITH SPARE MONEYJoin now! www.overcircles.com





Wetin we no go hear Wetin we no go hear 1 Like

Science and its astonishing discoveries



But not many would take heed. Those with abnormally high sexual urge may have "it" all day, all night long

Not HIV again?

Quite correct but not exactly

Jonathan ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

Maybe now them go hear.

Also being with a wandering dick.

The woman can be faithful and the husband or sex partner would have multiple partners and infect her with the virus. 2 Likes



I wouldn't take it Na lie oI wouldn't take it