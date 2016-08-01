₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by Escodeb(m): 11:08pm On Mar 06
Dr Uchenna Iroka, a medical practitioner, says multiple sexual partners among women increases risk of developing cervical cancer.
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by Papykush: 3:11pm
They will never listen...dick is too sweet for them to stick to one
These Hoes, they for everybody...
Pass them all around they at every party
They ain't go'n be loyal not for anybody
Still I ____________________?
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by stonefleek: 3:11pm
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by yteds: 3:11pm
THEM GO GREE HEAR TELL TBOSS NAU
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by slex(m): 3:12pm
Papykush:
stonefleek:
Wetin de worry una.
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by tintingz(m): 3:12pm
Another way of cheating women and favoring men, Nigerian doctors ehn!
From medical report here it shows it is caused by infected sex partner with HPV:
What causes cervical cancer?
Most cervical cancer is caused by a virus called human papillomavirus, or HPV. You can get HPV by having sexual contact with someone who has it. There are many types of the HPV virus. Not all types of HPV cause cervical cancer. Some of them cause genital warts, but other types may not cause any symptoms.
Most adults have been infected with HPV at some time. An infection may go away on its own. But sometimes it can cause genital warts or lead to cervical cancer. That's why it's important for women to have regular Pap tests. A Pap test can find changes in cervical cells before they turn into cancer. If you treat these cell changes, you may prevent cervical cancer.
Source
Nigerian doctors should be get their fact right and clearer not misinforming people.
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by wiringdpt(m): 3:12pm
Bullshit
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by Samanza89(m): 3:13pm
And invariably more sex decreases the risk of prostrate cancer in men!...
Just for the records!!!...
What an intertwined world!
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by Flexherbal(m): 3:13pm
Ladies, be warned!
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by xynerise(m): 3:13pm
I don't get
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by maberry(m): 3:13pm
These people want come spoil market for us now
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by holatin(m): 3:13pm
I wish this will deter them but a lot of them are dogs with a capital G.
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by Dongreat(m): 3:13pm
Are there any scientific studies support this theory? If any please I need to see the article.
Multiple partners increase the risk of STD- proven
Multiple sex increase the woman wall of the cervix which help in easy child birth- proven
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by sod09(m): 3:14pm
tell dat to ashewo, prostitute, olosho, runz babe, omo wobe
oh day av a new name.... pepper dem gang
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by johnwiller50: 3:15pm
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by holatin(m): 3:15pm
slex:let's ask the oracle
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by Mowoe(m): 3:15pm
Breast Cancer
,
Blood Cancer
,
This Cancer, That Cancer.
mtcheeww
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by holatin(m): 3:15pm
sod09:the pencil or the biro
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by LAFO(f): 3:17pm
Wetin we no go hear
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by Tazdroid(m): 3:17pm
Science and its astonishing discoveries
But not many would take heed. Those with abnormally high sexual urge may have "it" all day, all night long
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by ajuwarhodes(f): 3:19pm
Not HIV again?
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by SalamRushdie: 3:20pm
Quite correct but not exactly
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by Keneking: 3:20pm
Jonathan ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by vascey(m): 3:20pm
Maybe now them go hear.
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by HaneefahRN(f): 3:20pm
Also being with a wandering dick.
The woman can be faithful and the husband or sex partner would have multiple partners and infect her with the virus.
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by burkingx: 3:21pm
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by chimah3(m): 3:21pm
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by kateskitty(f): 3:21pm
Na lie o
I wouldn't take it
|Re: Multiple Sex Partners Among Women Increases Risk Of Cervical Cancer by burkingx: 3:22pm
HaneefahRN:.....
