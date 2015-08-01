₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by onismate: 5:50am
Lagos is a big city full of many job opportunities. And guess what! If you can hustle and succeed in Lagos you can succeed anywhere. But there are things you need to be aware of to help you leave in peace and have better job opportunities in the city.
Here are 13 things I wasn’t aware of before relocating to Lagos for job opportunities.
Transportation fare to your work place can consume 80% of your salary: Lagos is not like any other smaller cities. Transportation cost to your work place can take 80-90% of your monthly income. So many workers stay far from their work place so they spend more on transportation daily.
Verify before going for any job interview: When invited for any interview try to verify, look for information about the company before going just to avoid fake, scam job opportunities and kidnappings.
Giving out your mobile phone numbers to online or offline job forum is like an invitation to so many fake job opportunities: Am not saying that both online and offline job forums are bad and fake but here are too many of them out there. Many of them are fake. They will request for your email and mobile phone numbers. Most of them when you give them your email address and phone numbers, you are just inviting the devil and thousands of his demons to visit you and feast on your head. Because they will keep sending you fake job interviews, invites and job opportunities.
Your mobile phone should be on your hand not your pockets most times: I won’t forget a bad experience I encountered some few months back in Oshodi. My phone was in my pocket and within minutes it wasn’t there anymore. I have been pickpocketed. And I was expecting an important call and invite. In Lagos, make sure you keep your phones safe. After my bad experience, I have come to learn that some places I find myself in Lagos, I always have my phones in my hands.
The fact there is an office doesn’t make it a real job: I was invited for an offer some few months ago. I was so happy and elated that I make enquiries concerning the company online. I saw they have offices in some area in Lagos. Not until I went on the day I was invited that I discovered they were scam. They were demanding money from job applicants. Na so I run. Some gullible people paid ooo. So the fact a company has an office doesn’t really mean they offer a real job opportunities. So be careful.
Half of the job opportunities you are going to apply for in Lagos are sometimes not real: I have sometimes wondered why I keep on applying for the same job position for 5 months. The company will bring up an advert for the job role and I will apply. The next month they do the same. Another month the same thing and no interview yet. Sometimes they even call for interviews. And I begin to wonder, “have they not gotten the right person for the job?”
Sometimes the company must have selected their preferred candidate but will still go ahead to interview and waste the time of other candidates just to look as if they are genuinely recruiting.
Job opportunities in Island pay more than Mainland: I never knew this till I confirmed it that most big multinational companies are concentrated in island and they pay more than companies on the mainland.
Getting a job in Lagos is easy but stressful but getting the kind of job you want is not easy: Getting a job in Lagos is very easy. Yes easy! It’s easy to get any kind of job but to get the kind of job you love, want and be very comfortable and satisfied is not so easy. It’s not easy but very stressful.
GNLD, scam and fake job opportunities are mostly mainland concentrated: The most fake jobs and interview we come across in Lagos are most done on the mainland. I guess island is too expensive to harbor scam and fake job opportunities.
Degree is Good but you still have to be “street smart”: You have a degree, “yes its good,” but street wise you have to be smart to survive job hunting in Lagos. I realized I was not the only one looking for job and the best are not the ones getting the job but the ones with the right information which in turn gives you that street smartness.
Street smartness I mean is being aware of what is happening around you. Many jobs are not advertised but from “hear say.”
A job might not give you satisfaction but provided it pays your bills just keep doing it: At first I was doing shakara and rejecting some job offers because I wasn’t going to get satisfaction from it. not until my staying at home jobless was becoming permanent, and I came to realize that some people receiving huge salaries in the jobs are not getting satisfaction but due to it pays their bills they have to continue. Na so me change oo. A job might not give you satisfaction but please keep it provided it’s paying your bills.
You don’t need to receive monthly wage of N60,000 above to realize you have a good job: When I was offered N60k per month salary in a company, I cried foul because the money wasn’t enough. Not until I saw some other people in other organizations doing the same kind of job and paid N40k and are happy. When you see them you won’t even know and I began wondering how they do it. Ask them and they tell you they have a good job.
So many people that dresses cute and works in big companies don’t earn big salaries: When I newly relocated to Lagos, I made a friend with a lady who works in a bank, and I must say one of the things I noticed about her was her sense of dressing. She has a good dress sense that I began almost believing she was a top officer in the bank. She dresses cute each time she’s going to work. I noticed it because we stay in the same compound. Not until we became very close to her and she opened up to me that she earns N40k per month. She was earning N60k but the bank reduced the salaries of staff due to recession. As she dey tell me na so my mouth open dey look her. Thank God fly didn’t enter my mouth.
I also know of others who work in big companies but earning small salaries.
https://www.hovabuzz.com/frontline/1331-thirteen-13-things-i-wasn-t-told-before-relocating-to-lagos-for-job-opportunities
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by Idydarling(f): 6:42am
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by ymee(m): 7:03am
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by sleeknick(m): 7:14am
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by Kachi188(m): 7:50am
OP, if you wish to make front-page, better come and rearrange this epistle. Paragraph and highlight.. just like I taught you in secondary school...
Can't you see the speed with which you reached front-page after following my advice??
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by LastMumu: 8:09am
Your mobile phone should be on your hand not your pockets most times
Anywhere you keep your phone those morafuckers would still steal it. My last two phones were snatched from my hands at Oshodi and Abuleegba respectively. Those fuckers didn't even let me enjoy my new phone for two weeks, and I been buy the phone take catch babe ni o.
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by onismate: 8:14am
LastMumu:
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by hardbody: 8:18am
Some sensible, others nonsensical and yet others, sensible nonsense. Apply where applicable.
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by MaziOmenuko: 9:20am
If you like, swallow your phone, those oshodi guys go still steal am.
Meanwhile, OP, your views and opinions are skewed. You don't make assertions like these without gathering plenty statistical facts to back-up your claim: how many Island and mainland companies did you sample its payroll before arriving at such an absurd conclusion that Island companies pays more than mainland? So institutions like Banks that have branches both at mainland and Island will have different payroll for its mainland staff?
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by TsaTrinity(m): 9:29am
And you must be patient too. Being in lagos traffic can annoy you. You might arrive late to where you're going too.
Advice: leave as early as possible and hold your la casera and gala with yoi
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by lovingyouhun: 12:39pm
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by Maferick: 12:39pm
OP, YOU FORGOT TO ADD ONE POINT O
WHEN YOU'RE IN LAGOS, ESPECIALLY THOSE LUXURIOUS AREAS OF LAGOS, ALWAYS WATCH WHERE YOU ARE GOING .
THERE ARE SOME LADIES THAT WILL DRESS TO KILL YOU, OPEN YANSH OPEN EVERYTHING, WHEN YOU SEE THEM. RUN! I REPEAT RUN!!
ELSE DEM GO USE JAZZ COLLECT YOUR MONTH EARNINGS IN A NIGHT.
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by desquad: 12:41pm
ALWAYS HOLD YOUR PHONE ON YOUR HAND. VERY IMPORTANT FOR JJC,s !!!
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by Expl0rers: 12:41pm
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by Keneking: 12:43pm
Ok, add that Ambode is now blocking traffic whenever he is passing...he should factor in delayed passage due to such VIP blockage
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by holysainbj(m): 12:43pm
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by AreaFada2: 12:45pm
desquad:
Even your hand nor safe sef. In a crowd (and it is endless in Lagos) they can still snatch it.
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by Vizzim(m): 12:45pm
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by mystry(m): 12:46pm
Lagos is the most crowded settlement ever
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by harry2sexy(m): 12:47pm
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by Chigorkizz(m): 12:48pm
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by Jadonjack(m): 12:49pm
Lagos!!! Ilu ogbon
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by loomer: 12:50pm
It is worldwide jare
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by Thisis2raw(m): 12:50pm
Everybody nd Lagos...
Mehn thank God am from pH.. . Sunny side
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by Koolking(m): 12:51pm
onismate:
Above are so true about Lagos. The only city where pigs fly.
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by zinachidi(m): 12:51pm
MaziOmenuko:lol, abi oo, they will use knife and open your stomach and collect d phone, stitch your stomach back, yet u won't still know...
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by Aburi001: 12:51pm
Idydarling:congrats as per FTC
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by elfmann: 12:52pm
Idydarling:Leave in peace.
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by katniss(f): 12:52pm
interesting write up OP but you need to make grammatical corrections
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by okonja(m): 12:53pm
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by Pidgin2(f): 12:53pm
OP, is Lagos all about job and transport? Haba
How can transportation consume more than 80% of your salary, this is a big lie and entirely the choice of the individual if it happens at all
Re: Relocating To Lagos? Here Are 13 Things To Note About Job Opportunities In Lagos by ruffhandu: 12:53pm
I no gree that first one "Transportation fare to your work place can consume 80% of your salary". And the person will keep working where he earns 100k and spends 80k-90k or earns 20k and spends 16k-18k, on t-fare to work alone? Tell me something else my dear.
