Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth
|Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by jjstanley(m): 10:19am On Mar 07
EDOJOBS is a human capital development initiative set up to train and match job seekers residing in Edo State with opportunities. The pilot will be rolled out with the following programmes: Revenue Collection, Waste Management, Agriculture and Traffic Management.
This administration’s progressive agenda is a people oriented one to pursue policies that will help improve the lives of the populace “Edo residents”, to take advantage of this golden opportunity to key into Governor Godwin Obaseki’s 200,000 jobs which will kick-start on Tuesday March 7, 2017 and last for the next 30 working days. Registration will be at the local government secretariat across the eighteen (18) local government areas of Edo state.
Edo State government is set to send people “professional crowd control officers, data entry staffs and biometric attendants” round the state to register people who do not have jobs so that this government can have a major database and therefore know how to begin to plan and when things come up, they can be reached.
Insights:
Revenue Collection; °Introduction of electronic collection of revenue across the state.
°New system targets the elimination of cash as a means of revenue collection. Government revenue will be massively enhanced by collection through Point Of Sale(POS) terminals and revenue scratch cards for those without ATM cards.
Waste Management: The administration is keen on turning the waste generated in the state into wealth.
Opportunity for Edo state to begin to adopt international best practices in the management of waste.
The Waste To Wealth programme has the potential to enhance the waste recycling industry as well as raise awareness on the benefits in the state.
Agriculture: Employment generation by introducing friendly policies aimed at attracting more investors to do agriculture-related business in the state.
Potential to yield over 100,000 jobs along the entire value chain from cultivation to final packaging of market-ready products.
Traffic Management: Prioritization of traffic management in a bid to create an atmosphere for sustainable social and economic growth.
Employment of modern traffic management techniques to reduce injuries, deaths and economic losses caused by road traffic accidents and congestions.
Dedicated residents of the state required to pioneer the management of traffic, consequently providing the necessary environment needed to encourage a prosperous state.
Courtesy : CYON St. Michaels Police Chaplaincy
http://edojobs.edostate.gov.ng/home
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by jjstanley(m): 10:57am On Mar 07
Pls help push to front page
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by sayittome(m): 12:45pm On Mar 07
jjstanley:could you please provide link to the online registration
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by jjstanley(m): 1:16pm On Mar 07
sayittome:it's not online.. Just go to any of the local govt secretariat
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by owanguy(m): 1:45pm On Mar 07
This is the link
edojobs.edostate.gov.ng
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by sayittome(m): 1:55pm On Mar 07
jjstanley:it can also be done online. The link was shown in EBS but i couldnt get it. I will try to pay more attention to it today.
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by Kizmilz(m): 2:08pm On Mar 07
Pls drop the link for us wen you have it
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by adelurv(f): 2:57pm On Mar 07
nice one
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by jjstanley(m): 9:07pm On Mar 07
Has anybody applied yet?
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by motta(m): 12:01pm On Mar 08
how much is the likely pay?
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by skelefish: 1:09pm On Mar 08
This government just want waste people time & resources
The jobs description doesn't look feasible or practicable to me. Lets use the agriculture option as an example, is it a loan scheme or what?
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by Enasdan(m): 4:04pm On Mar 09
who has successfully register either online or manually at the secretariat
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by Stevosty: 4:58pm On Mar 11
Just did it online, but no confirmation mail, all I got is profile successfully updated upon registration, does that mean I have submitted successfully?
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by jjstanley(m): 5:35pm On Mar 11
Stevosty:pls what is the website
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by skelefish: 6:17pm On Mar 11
poor website...no one can even log in...
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by jjstanley(m): 6:20pm On Mar 11
skelefish:pls just post the website so that we can register online... Pls
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by skelefish: 6:26pm On Mar 11
jjstanley:edojobs.edostate.gov.ng
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by Stevosty: 12:58pm On Mar 12
owanguy:
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by Dinobenson: 1:42pm On Mar 14
Stevosty:i tried to fill for my wife but am encountering problems at institution under education page.it is not highlighting any institution per se.pls how were you able to cross this stage?
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by Stevosty: 6:06pm On Mar 15
Dinobenson:I will advice you use a computer, if you must use a phone, it has to be Google Chrome.
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by Dnockeror333(m): 8:09pm On Mar 15
sayittome:
JJStanley
You said EBS, whats that? I have been looking for the link too.
And,
Even though it will be registeration in the secretariat, who even know how far the secretariat is from my place and who know may be after all the sweats it will be seen by the executives.
I think I need the one online. Please, connect me if you get an head.
Thanks.
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by sayittome(m): 11:10pm On Mar 15
Dnockeror333:sory bro but d online link isnt workin. Its best 2 go to secretariate
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by sayittome(m): 11:13pm On Mar 15
[quote author=Stevosty post=54513572][/quote] last time i tried it sims d online link wasnt activated. Pls is it workin now?
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by Stevosty: 8:21am On Mar 16
sayittome:yes
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by greatsofire: 10:08pm On Mar 17
sayittome:The portal is up and running perfectly, a lot of persons register daily, if you are having issues registering then you may need to use a stronger internet connection and ensure you are using a laptop because the portal is more laptop friendly.You may also consider logging out and logging back on if you get stuck along the way.
For now i was informed that no confirmation is being sent, if you have successful submitted then be rest assured that you have been captured.
This is the site http://edojobs.edostate.gov.ng/home or www.edojobs.edostate.gov.ng
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by etibaba(m): 5:02pm On Mar 26
What msg did you get after applying
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by etibaba(m): 5:08pm On Mar 26
greatsofire:nowhere to click
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by unuane1(m): 7:06pm On Mar 31
pls has any one successfully completed the online application?
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by Lastborn14: 11:35pm On Mar 31
I have and it said successful.. I even chatted the help desk and was told I she be rest assured that have been captured.
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by opj21: 2:25am On Apr 01
What's their pay go to b lik, can't take up 30k job again at ds harsh/hard time oooo,instead I will continue learning my mechanic handwork
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by Lastborn14: 9:56am On Apr 01
Is it gona be a state civil service job..or jes a youth empowerment program? Any one has a speculative idea of what the salary would be?
|Re: Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth by XaintJoel20(m): 12:41am
Lalasticlala
