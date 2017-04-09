Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Edo Jobs: Edo State Government To Recruit Unemployed Youth (6574 Views)

This administration’s progressive agenda is a people oriented one to pursue policies that will help improve the lives of the populace “Edo residents”, to take advantage of this golden opportunity to key into Governor Godwin Obaseki’s 200,000 jobs which will kick-start on Tuesday March 7, 2017 and last for the next 30 working days. Registration will be at the local government secretariat across the eighteen (18) local government areas of Edo state.



Edo State government is set to send people “professional crowd control officers, data entry staffs and biometric attendants” round the state to register people who do not have jobs so that this government can have a major database and therefore know how to begin to plan and when things come up, they can be reached.



Insights:

Revenue Collection; °Introduction of electronic collection of revenue across the state.

°New system targets the elimination of cash as a means of revenue collection. Government revenue will be massively enhanced by collection through Point Of Sale(POS) terminals and revenue scratch cards for those without ATM cards.



Waste Management: The administration is keen on turning the waste generated in the state into wealth.

Opportunity for Edo state to begin to adopt international best practices in the management of waste.

The Waste To Wealth programme has the potential to enhance the waste recycling industry as well as raise awareness on the benefits in the state.



Agriculture: Employment generation by introducing friendly policies aimed at attracting more investors to do agriculture-related business in the state.

Potential to yield over 100,000 jobs along the entire value chain from cultivation to final packaging of market-ready products.



Traffic Management: Prioritization of traffic management in a bid to create an atmosphere for sustainable social and economic growth.

Employment of modern traffic management techniques to reduce injuries, deaths and economic losses caused by road traffic accidents and congestions.

Dedicated residents of the state required to pioneer the management of traffic, consequently providing the necessary environment needed to encourage a prosperous state.



Courtesy : CYON St. Michaels Police Chaplaincy







This is the link

edojobs.edostate.gov.ng

it's not online.. Just go to any of the local govt secretariat it can also be done online. The link was shown in EBS but i couldnt get it. I will try to pay more attention to it today. it can also be done online. The link was shown in EBS but i couldnt get it. I will try to pay more attention to it today.

Pls drop the link for us wen you have it

nice one

Has anybody applied yet?

how much is the likely pay?

This government just want waste people time & resources

The jobs description doesn't look feasible or practicable to me. Lets use the agriculture option as an example, is it a loan scheme or what?

who has successfully register either online or manually at the secretariat

Just did it online, but no confirmation mail, all I got is profile successfully updated upon registration, does that mean I have submitted successfully?

Just did it online, but no confirmation mail, all I got is profile successfully updated upon registration, does that mean I have submitted successfully? pls what is the website pls what is the website

poor website...no one can even log in...

poor website...no one can even log in... pls just post the website so that we can register online... Pls pls just post the website so that we can register online... Pls

edojobs.edostate.gov.ng

edojobs.edostate.gov.ng

Just did it online, but no confirmation mail, all I got is profile successfully updated upon registration, does that mean I have submitted successfully? i tried to fill for my wife but am encountering problems at institution under education page.it is not highlighting any institution per se.pls how were you able to cross this stage? i tried to fill for my wife but am encountering problems at institution under education page.it is not highlighting any institution per se.pls how were you able to cross this stage?

I will advice you use a computer, if you must use a phone, it has to be Google Chrome.

it can also be done online. The link was shown in EBS but i couldnt get it. I will try to pay more attention to it today.

JJStanley

You said EBS, whats that? I have been looking for the link too.

And,

Even though it will be registeration in the secretariat, who even know how far the secretariat is from my place and who know may be after all the sweats it will be seen by the executives.

I think I need the one online. Please, connect me if you get an head.

[quote author=Stevosty post=54513572][/quote] last time i tried it sims d online link wasnt activated. Pls is it workin now?

last time i tried it sims d online link wasnt activated. Pls is it workin now? yes yes

The portal is up and running perfectly, a lot of persons register daily, if you are having issues registering then you may need to use a stronger internet connection and ensure you are using a laptop because the portal is more laptop friendly.You may also consider logging out and logging back on if you get stuck along the way.

For now i was informed that no confirmation is being sent, if you have successful submitted then be rest assured that you have been captured.

http://edojobs.edostate.gov.ng/home or www.edojobs.edostate.gov.ng

What msg did you get after applying

The portal is up and running perfectly, a lot of persons register daily, if you are having issues registering then you may need to use a stronger internet connection and ensure you are using a laptop because the portal is more laptop friendly.You may also consider logging out and logging back on if you get stuck along the way.

For now i was informed that no confirmation is being sent, if you have successful submitted then be rest assured that you have been captured.

This is the site http://edojobs.edostate.gov.ng/home or www.edojobs.edostate.gov.ng nowhere to click nowhere to click

pls has any one successfully completed the online application?

I have and it said successful.. I even chatted the help desk and was told I she be rest assured that have been captured.

What's their pay go to b lik, can't take up 30k job again at ds harsh/hard time oooo,instead I will continue learning my mechanic handwork 3 Likes

Is it gona be a state civil service job..or jes a youth empowerment program? Any one has a speculative idea of what the salary would be?