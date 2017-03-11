₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by softwerk(f): 10:43am On Mar 07
Apostle Suleiman's official facebook fan page invites you to a 3day International Ministers Program at its International Head Quarters in Auchi, Edo State.
The program was coincidentally tagged "Minister Without Blemish"
Though the real truth of the scandal or blackmail currently battering Apostle Suleiman may never be fully established, I choose to remain neutral on the matter!
He who has not sinned should cast the first stone!
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by ScepticalPyrrho: 10:54am On Mar 07
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by Nne5(f): 10:59am On Mar 07
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by softwerk(f): 11:22am On Mar 07
But where is Seun, Lalasticlala and Mynd44 sef?
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by Vicolan: 12:19pm On Mar 07
Its well sha
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by HardMirror(m): 4:58pm On Mar 07
The irony.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by UyiIredia(m): 6:17pm On Mar 07
HardMirror:
The accusations against him have not been verified yet. Those pictures did not show anything incriminating. The court is still out on Suleiman.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by opribo(m): 2:34am
The lady has invited the police to check and verify some of her claims. This are hard evidences let no one be quick to defend or side anybody. Let proper investigation be carried out. The things a man can do in secret with and for a woman only God can save us and continue to cover our secrets.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by zukky79(m): 5:14am
Minister with Blemish
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by LordCenturion(m): 7:24am
softwerk:
U mean, they should put this adulterous, ritualist, thief, fake, rapist, arm robbers, pedophile man crusade picture on front page?, who he epp?.
Please don't close to him, Becareful
Edited : A man who flaunts fools tithes in abroad and use the remaining to carry olosho for abroad hotels it's right time for federal government to taxed this people,they makes money than pz and nestle join..
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by zlantanfan: 9:42am
To be sincere I have had my reservation and this man owing to the men of God he mentors who are of questionable character and use charms.
I dont need an explanation to wonder what business a man of God has with a stripper, these days true men of God try as much as possible to make conversation with females not to mention stripper very open for all to see.
I don't understand the snapchat and private dealing, to remove religion default defence and apply common sense would give a good picture.
The whole effort spent by suileman to put up defence Rick's of a guilty conscience
Chris Oyakhilome was asscussed by wife but he never spent time defending.
Even if this girl is paid by el rufai at least he found a skeleton in apostle wadrope to take advantage of.
Probably apostle felt what he paid her was enough to deal her, but a time comes when u have a beef with a politician who is used to underground detective and dirty game and can pay anything to expose u.
Only if u have skeleton in your cupboard
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by Adesiji77: 3:26pm
ednut1, food don ready
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by kings09(m): 3:26pm
Ok
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by Gflat: 3:26pm
Men of God should not stay long in controversies. There is always an Atom of truth in every lies.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by 0b10010011: 3:27pm
The "ONLY" God of man that has been to heaven from the back
This man don enjoy better thing!
Can't imagine myself pounding Daniella from behind.... have even released out of imaginations.
In utmost sincerity, the church's tithes and offering is worth investing in those behinds. It couldn't have made a better impact outside Daniella's butts.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by mr1759: 3:28pm
all the ppl shouting and weeping why was it not their
mother or their sister that came with an accusation against Suleiman
poverty is the cause of your cry
mentality of get rich or die trying
ms otobo think it will be easy milking out money from Suleiman because he is a pastor
festus keyamu is now into show business like opera show
I believe Sahara reporter would have benefit more if they are helping osibanjo becoming President since is now Yoruba agenda than using their studio to promote indiscriminate and immoral sex life.
if Stephanie had made money from apostle sulieman how would they have share the money BTW keyamu, Sahara reporter, Stephanie boy friend, Stephanie herself and other promoter behind the scene
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 3:28pm
....
licky licky pastor
minister without blemish yet you have blemish
after this fake minister without blemish thing
Daniella okeke be like
daddy
daddy
daddy sule
ohhhhh
ahhhhhh
hmmmmm
sule
sule
sule
power!
power!!!!
ahhhhhh
power
hmmmm
Thank you daddy sule for pounding my yansh
wehdone sir
3 Gbosa 4 u
only you chop that big back
.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by Handsomecole(m): 3:28pm
Pastor Omega 3some
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by apcmustwin: 3:28pm
Apostuuuu Sule oni party.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by stanway(m): 3:29pm
the church is matching on,the gate of hell shall not prevail.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by ableguy(m): 3:29pm
Apostle trending.
Meanwhile chatting with fat people always consume my data, why?
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by MARKone(m): 3:29pm
lolz...
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by owobokiri(m): 3:30pm
opribo:
The far agents of the state will go to demolish a perceived enemy is frightening...
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by VanBommel(m): 3:30pm
The only apostle that anoints women with his "Johnson"
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by humchrix333: 3:30pm
Wow! Let the prophet fire . God is solidly behind you ..the real truth shall be revealed By God very soon no matter the secrets
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 3:30pm
Licky licky apostle of doom
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by Dansiki1: 3:31pm
Men of devil
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by jamace(m): 3:31pm
Hmm.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by Spartacuss(m): 3:31pm
Now am confused
..
Without what?
Oya bring your balls here, let me remove the blemish
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by AshawoGirl(f): 3:31pm
Apostle come and see me o. I will follow u to anywhere. Hence the money is ready. Am better than that girl O swear
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by rozayx5(m): 3:32pm
this issue might make this man more popular
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 3-Day Program 'Minister Without Blemish' Starts (Photo) by Ioannes(m): 3:32pm
If I were him I would go to London for medical check up and hand over to my deputy for the meanwhile.
