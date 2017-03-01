₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by dainformant(m): 4:33pm
A fake army officer was apprehended today by security operatives at Garrison junction in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state. He was finally arrested after receiving some hot slaps from the soldiers who nabbed him....
Photo-credit; Nki Nru
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by yomi007k(m): 4:35pm
Chai...poo for church.
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by olayinks007(m): 4:39pm
Busted. His even havin tatoos on his body, ohhh my God d way dis people go take beat en life eeehn all those tatoos go wipe off wit force. I pity d guy sha.
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by GameGod(m): 4:40pm
Why always rivers state . Wicked wike is a bad luck.
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by pussyponder: 4:42pm
.
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by Aufbauh(m): 4:46pm
Make una see Ipob yoot wey to join Nigeria army dey hungry am, but behind his phone keypad is typing "the zoo army will fall".
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by shukuokukobambi: 4:50pm
This guy go suffer ehn!!
Chei, I dey cry for am already
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by Clemsworld(m): 4:56pm
God have Mercy on that Soul, cause the Body will be beaten to hell!
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by sotall(m): 4:59pm
ok
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by mwizzy(m): 4:59pm
The way dem go beat this man eh.. i don dey cry already
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 4:59pm
everyday for the thief... only God knows the number of people he has harrased with that fake ting
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by mallamsk: 5:00pm
beware of dis guy, he's a scammer
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 5:00pm
E don buy market
How I wish those slaps were captured and shared in GIF picture format. It'd have been a sight for sore eyes
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by Papykush: 5:00pm
Only God know how many innocent civilian he had brutalized
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by burkingx: 5:00pm
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by itzOluwa: 5:00pm
See as dem d drag d guy asif na him cause recession.
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by stexsy(m): 5:00pm
Him for erase the tatoo first, which army goes around with a tatoo?
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by Goahead(m): 5:00pm
Failed governance is a key factor in security lapses like this.
Many of them are still walking free on the streets of Rivers state, turning the once peaceful city to Rio de Janeiro.
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by Bantino: 5:00pm
Chaiii de guy go see him great grand father today
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by BlueRayDick: 5:01pm
Eeeeya..... This guy will now understand that police is your friend
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by LastSurvivor11: 5:01pm
When soldiers catch u with their uniform
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by odiereke(m): 5:01pm
Too bad for this guy.
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by akinszz: 5:01pm
Ha! em own don finish.
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by sunsewa16: 5:01pm
omo see gobe
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by pikdata: 5:01pm
shukuokukobambi:lol.. d slaps ehn
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by weselomo(m): 5:02pm
pity dis guy in advance
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by Zaikon(m): 5:02pm
hhmm just SMH for him
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by bigwig10(m): 5:02pm
Recession,man must whack
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by guchi120(m): 5:03pm
THIS FRAUDSTER IS AT IT AGAIN. .. CHECK HIS SIGNATURE HE JUST REGISTERED TODAY WITH A DIFFERENT NAME AND A NEW ADVERT . PLEASE BE WARNED THIS THEIF HAS COME HERE TO SCAM PEOPLE ... I HOPE YOU ARE DONE EATING THE 300K TO STOLE FROM ME .. BUT AM JUST STARTING WITH YOU OLEBURUGU
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by OpssonD1: 5:03pm
mallamsk:
who im be?
|Re: Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) by SaeDick: 5:03pm
Posing as an officer with tattoos? D guy head na coconut
