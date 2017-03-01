A fake army officer was apprehended today by security operatives at Garrison junction in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state. He was finally arrested after receiving some hot slaps from the soldiers who nabbed him....Photo-credit; Nki Nru

Busted. His even havin tatoos on his body, ohhh my God d way dis people go take beat en life eeehn all those tatoos go wipe off wit force. I pity d guy sha.

everyday for the thief... only God knows the number of people he has harrased with that fake ting

Failed governance is a key factor in security lapses like this. Many of them are still walking free on the streets of Rivers state, turning the once peaceful city to Rio de Janeiro.