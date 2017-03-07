₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,908 members, 3,405,300 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 11:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) (2491 Views)
Fresh Talent: Yonda [@yondamusic] – Las Vegas / New Music: Davido Music Worldwide New Signee “yonda” – Lag Vegas / Blues Icon B.B. King Died In Las Vegas After Several Recent Hospital Stays (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by iamVirus(m): 8:24pm
Official Video for DMW's latest act - Yonda! Directed by HG2 films & shot on location in Lagos Nigeria.
Yonda's debut single - Las Vegas is available on iTunes, Apple music, Spotify & other digital platforms.
via: http://360jamng.net/video-yonda-las-vegas/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9vFvEJp060
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by iamVirus(m): 8:24pm
this is cool
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by Papykush: 8:30pm
Same wack lyrics and no talent musicians...
8 Likes
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by Ezechinwa(m): 9:42pm
Music is dead in my country.
Tips:
1. Get a good beat
2. Get some pretty or preferably Unclad girls
3. talk rubbish (Lots of rubbish means more money)
4. Release your trash and watch your fans download it.
miss those days when i listened to quality tracks from African queen, Cassanova Wizkid...
4 Likes
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by theway83: 9:43pm
OBO the baddest.
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by kjigga(m): 9:44pm
Nice video
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by Donald7610: 9:44pm
O
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by YoungB1a(m): 9:44pm
k
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by ayamAgenius: 9:45pm
mumu song..
What he said about 'olosho' and 'Jesu' was quite disconcerting...
was that suppose to be a punchline?
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by Jacksparr0w127: 9:46pm
Not impressed
Who told him fat killed BarriWONDER?
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by tmgold007(f): 9:47pm
Mtshewww...wat does he mean by ''jesu oko olosho''...crazy dude...rubbish song
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by viktor88: 9:48pm
i tot he quit music
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by Aridsman: 9:48pm
Chaiiii.... what is this... cannot even buy good cloth for the dude...This is musically poor walayi
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by AlphaStyles(m): 9:48pm
hold up
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by tmgold007(f): 9:51pm
Ezechinwa:Talking of good music...we talk about sunny ade.....ebenizer obey....2face......adekunle gold...beautiful nubia ,gt da guitar man and my world famous ASA
1 Like
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by RealHaute: 9:54pm
The reviews though.
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by jaxxy(m): 9:57pm
Junk
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by ruggedtimi(m): 9:59pm
when i first heard the song on davido's IG...was on repeat the whole week
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:08pm
viktor88:doesnt mean his artist under obo also quit
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by nairalandfreak: 10:20pm
nonsense waste of MB
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by iseyinoro(m): 10:38pm
Ora lo pa Barrister abi? pray you make a name in the industry cos with lines like that, you are going no where.
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by Rilwayne001: 10:51pm
La watch la craze
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by Elnino4ladies: 10:52pm
iseyinoro:
What does it mean?
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by Thisnut(m): 10:52pm
where them see beach for las vegas?
Na only lake mead dey the whole las vegas, nothing like beach. The video na scam
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by Rastamann: 11:08pm
Though they sing
|Re: Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) by chronique(m): 11:09pm
This has wack written all over it.
(0) (Reply)
Houston Rappers / Hot (Best) Nigerian Music Artists / My Personal Music Thread
Viewing this topic: spayor(m), Nani4all(m), MONITZ, devour129(m), dawood4good, Bullet1234(m), kayceekleans(m), Victorakats(m), chyckxx(m), Inricash(m) and 21 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13