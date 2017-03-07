Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Yonda - Las Vegas (Video) (2491 Views)

Yonda's debut single - Las Vegas is available on iTunes, Apple music, Spotify & other digital platforms.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9vFvEJp060 Official Video for DMW's latest act - Yonda! Directed by HG2 films & shot on location in Lagos Nigeria.Yonda's debut single - Las Vegas is available on iTunes, Apple music, Spotify & other digital platforms.

this is cool

Same wack lyrics and no talent musicians... 8 Likes

Music is dead in my country.

1. Get a good beat

2. Get some pretty or preferably Unclad girls

3. talk rubbish (Lots of rubbish means more money)

4. Release your trash and watch your fans download it.





miss those days when i listened to quality tracks from African queen, Cassanova Wizkid... 4 Likes

OBO the baddest.

Nice video

What he said about 'olosho' and 'Jesu' was quite disconcerting...



was that suppose to be a punchline? mumu song..What he said about 'olosho' and 'Jesu' was quite disconcerting...was that suppose to be a punchline?

Not impressed



Who told him fat killed BarriWONDER?

Mtshewww...wat does he mean by ''jesu oko olosho''...crazy dude...rubbish song

i tot he quit music

Chaiiii.... what is this... cannot even buy good cloth for the dude...This is musically poor walayi

hold up hold up

The reviews though.

Junk

when i first heard the song on davido's IG...was on repeat the whole week

nonsense waste of MB

Ora lo pa Barrister abi? pray you make a name in the industry cos with lines like that, you are going no where.

La watch la craze

where them see beach for las vegas?



Na only lake mead dey the whole las vegas, nothing like beach. The video na scam

Though they sing rubbish trash but in marketing sense, these guys sing what majority of Nigerian youths wants to hear and buy.