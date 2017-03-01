₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by straneur(m): 4:55am
The National Bureau of Statistics has said the value of the total trade at the end of 2016 was N17. 35bn.
The NBS said that the figure was 6.5 percent higher than the value recorded in 2015.
The bureau announced this in a report on “Merchandise Trade Intensity Index/Re-exports for fourth quarter” released in Abuja.
The report, however, stated that Nigeria’s external trade in the fourth quarter of 2016 was valued at N5.28bn.
He said, “The export component stood at N2.98bn while the import component stood at N2.31bn leading to a trade surplus of N671bn.
“Trade by sector showed that crude oil exports had the largest share of the total trade, accounting for N2.43bn or 45.9 percent trade in fourth quarter.
“The second major contributor to total trade by sector was manufactured goods with N1.17bn or 22.1 percent of total trade.”
The report stated that manufactured goods were followed by the non-crude oil products, which was also a major contributor to total trade in the quarter under review.
He said, “The non-crude oil products stood at N1.15bn or 21.8 per cent while Agricultural goods accounted for N212.7bn or 4 per cent.
“Raw material goods accounted for N309bn or 5.9 per cent and Solid mineral goods stood at N13.1bn or 0.3 percent of total trade in the quarter.”
The report stated that Nigeria’s export intensity in the months of October, November and December 2016 was the highest for South Africa with export intensities of 8.9, 7.3 and 4.1, respectively.
It stated that export intensity in the fourth quarter was also intense with India with export intensities of 5.8, 5.8 and 1.7 for the last three months of 2016.
He said, “Spain and Netherlands also had high export intensities with export intensities of 4.8, 2.9 and 2.0 for Spain and 2.2, 1.5 and 2.2 for the Netherlands.
“Although the United States was one of Nigeria’s major trading partners, its export intensity was low with 0.6, 0.6 and 0.2 for the last three months of 2016.”
Meanwhile, the report stated that Nigeria imported mainly from China with total imports of N404.1bn or 17.5 percent of total imports.
It stated that China was followed by Belgium with N356.46bn or 15 per cent while import trade with Netherlands which was the third highest was valued at N230bn or 10 per cent.
“The remaining trading partners contributed a relatively lower proportion of the total import trade.
“United States accounted for N205.6 billion or 8.9 per cent while India accounted for N113.9bn or 4.9 percent,’’ the report stated.
http://investorsking.com/nigeria-external-trade-hits-n17-35bn-in-2016-nbs/
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by echobazz(m): 7:04am
Wow what a nice stat, I will be hoping for a positive economic growth in 2017.
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by PqsMike: 7:04am
Really....
Meanwhile
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by MxtaMichealz(m): 7:04am
Ok...
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by Jeffrey12(m): 7:05am
ok
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by twilliamx: 7:05am
Good
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by TeGaTeGa1(m): 7:05am
Ok
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by Lifestone(m): 7:08am
This figure must be very wrong at N17.35 billion. That's peanuts. Even the value of one month crude sales is far in excess of that.
Seems some of our journalists are just dumb. Only someone with fish brain can put the contraption of a writeup as the OP has posted. Reading through the post will show that this headline is wrong.
A big shame and we should all condemn mediocrity
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by Hez143(m): 7:08am
Am not understanding anything
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by datola: 7:09am
Just N17.35 billion
There mus be mistake somewhere.
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by Samanza89(m): 7:09am
Ok
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by Amsonme(m): 7:09am
Ok
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by Benjom(m): 7:10am
That's good news. It can only get better.
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by Primusinterpares(m): 7:10am
Will this reduce the prize of goods in the internal market
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by maxiuc(m): 7:10am
Everything just for news paper. While there is nothing on ground to show for it
It was in recession I learnt that been a salary earner is poo
Am planning on starting a business sharply sharply
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by searchng4love: 7:11am
In dollars please
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by burkingx: 7:11am
....Wailers no go like dis
Meanwhile carry dis hammer Breakfast. .......
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by AngelicBeing: 7:11am
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by ibnzubair(m): 7:11am
Sweet sweet news
But wait o! What and what are we exporting? I mean excluding oil
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by megawax8: 7:13am
Hmmmmmmm
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by kingteaser619(m): 7:14am
pass me cold beer, na comment carry me come here
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by Lifestone(m): 7:14am
Benjom:The write up is poo
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by holatin(m): 7:19am
lemme eat first
hunger and mathematics is a recipes for disorientation
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by sammyj: 7:20am
Ok
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by chloride6: 7:20am
This figures are impossible...
17bn ke
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by DanXplore: 7:23am
Depreciation of the naira might have increased the numeric value of the trade. The only way to be sure is to know if the quantity of goods exported actually increased
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by DonCortino: 7:25am
So why is d dollar still crazy?
Make una continue de deceive unaselves n una useless zombies.
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by leyemok(m): 7:26am
we'll get there.
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by nwanna89(m): 7:32am
Trillion not billion
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by seunlly(m): 7:36am
Buhari is really working
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by sakalisis(m): 7:37am
Good
|Re: Nigeria External Trade Hits N17.35bn In 2016 by eworker(m): 7:37am
This is good news if you ask me
