|FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by Bluvbytee(m): 5:33am
The Federal Government of Nigeria has distanced itself from reports circulated by the media that its has re-opened the N-Power portal for new applicants.
The President's Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity , Laolu Akande made this known in disclaimer released on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
He said the reports circulating the public, especially on the Social Media that new N-Power applications are not real and fraudulent.
The disclaimer is as follows:
"Our attention has been drawn to false and fraudulent reports circulating especially in the Social Media that new N-Power applications are now being received on the N-Power portal. There are also equally false reports and claims about an unauthorised request for vital personal information of beneficiaries on web portals not known to the Presidency or any arm of the Federal Government.
"Nigerians, especially beneficiaries and potential beneficiaries of the N-Power Volunteer Corps should ignore such reports emanating from fake sources and outlets and only relate with bonafide presidency and FG sources and web portals. For the avoidance of doubt, legitimate communication about the N-Power is done through selection@npower.gov.ng or the relevant Focal Persons appointed by each of the 36 States and the FCT.
"Any information that does not emanate from this identified sources or directly from the Presidency should be simply and outrightly dismissed.
"In due time, we shall announce information regarding the Buhari administration’s plan to ramp up the number of N-Power beneficiaries from the current 200,000 to 350,000 under the 2017 budget proposals now before the National Assembly."
http://www.tellforceblog.com/2017/03/fg-denies-re-openning-of-n-power-portal.html
|Re: FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by monsieurpetit(m): 5:54am
Bluvbytee:we had already known that it is the hand work of the mofos a.k.a scammers
|Re: FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by valdes00(m): 7:00am
1 Like
|Re: FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by Deivid10(m): 7:00am
|Re: FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by ymee(m): 7:01am
What of N-power Tech?
|Re: FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by neweraomo: 7:01am
what of the new one I heard about?
|Re: FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by nony43(m): 7:02am
N power this, N power that, i am yet to see someone that benefitted from this Npower poo
1 Like
|Re: FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by ymee(m): 7:02am
Hmmmm
|Re: FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by okonja(m): 7:03am
I knew it
|Re: FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by Teawhy2011: 7:12am
Hummm! No hope for 2nd batch nw,until 2017 budget is approved? Then Y promised Feb ending b4?
|Re: FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by Samanza89(m): 7:13am
I wonder if the previous one they started is currently working!...
|Re: FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by chiscodedon(m): 7:21am
Mtchwww asif we cared....what happens to fed civil service recruitment, firs,dpr??
|Re: FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by leyemok(m): 7:24am
wow!
1 Share
|Re: FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by BlindAngel(m): 7:29am
Hmmm
|Re: FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by BlindAngel(m): 7:30am
valdes00:.
.
Dry
|Re: FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by whyx06(m): 7:35am
OK
|Re: FG Denies Re-openning Of N-power Portal For New Applicants by whyx06(m): 7:36am
nony43:
Maybe you're outside Nigeria
