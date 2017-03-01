Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos (9586 Views)

This happened in the early hours of 10am around Akporido Junction, Apata, one of the local streets in Jos, Plateau State Nigeria.



JTownConnect Metro gathered that the old man walked towards Chioma on sighting her in front of the shop she stays, then grabbed her on her bre*st. The girl on trying to get rid of him, he also pulled out his manho*d trying to force it on her, but the little girl screamed and passerby's now noticed what was going on and then went for her rescue.



One of the eye witness told JTownConnect Metro that the reason they handed him over to the police was because of his age, so as not to get him killed in the process of beating him.



Hmm, even old men.

Konji bad oo 1 Like

Paedophiles evriwhere!...Le Seigneur a pitie!

Things dey happen oo

Too bad

Granny got no chill at all 1 Like

Alamajiri again and why the f*ck is Chioma written there where it happened in jos 2 Likes

Old men involving in rape is becoming rampant these days....

What do u think is responsible? 2 Likes

Konji na bastard. Old pervert

all i see is a picture of untilled street

When i See Jos i weak, bkos Mwan, The girl Wen de help me is from Jos, but Why?.Why? What is it with Old Men and Small girls. See how Prince Abubakår Audu hijack that fine small girl, See Oshiomole and that beautiful small girl, See Sani Yerima øf Zamfara State, The List is endless; My village o they de, your village they de.Nor be say der fit knack well sef o. 2 Likes

Konji na bastard, maybe he is insane, my thought.

Konji is real

Hausa again in d news for d wrong reasons. Pedophiles full north

What kind of journalism be this? Bloggers and nonsense way of reporting . After the report now... e come put picture of one muddy road. mtshweeeeee. I MISS NAIRALAND OF THEN . Onila, Davidlan, Naptu, Rokiatu, Sienna ... just to mention some few Nairalanders who made this place interesting . What kind of journalism be this? Bloggers and nonsense way of reporting . After the report now... e come put picture of one muddy road. mtshweeeeee. I MISS NAIRALAND OF THEN . Onila, Davidlan, Naptu, Rokiatu, Sienna ... just to mention some few Nairalanders who made this place interesting .

Buhari why na?

Old badoo

But my village (brown roof) fine pass this one!

Konji get power nor be small

All rapist should be casterated and nothing else. 1 Like

Dirty rapey Nigerian men

GOD help Ma Town, Jtown representing