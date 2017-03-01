₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by JosWatchDog(m): 10:56am
One Mr James, 65years, has been handed over to the Nigerian Police Force this morning in an attempted r*pe of Chioma (Not real Name), a 15year old girl.
This happened in the early hours of 10am around Akporido Junction, Apata, one of the local streets in Jos, Plateau State Nigeria.
JTownConnect Metro gathered that the old man walked towards Chioma on sighting her in front of the shop she stays, then grabbed her on her bre*st. The girl on trying to get rid of him, he also pulled out his manho*d trying to force it on her, but the little girl screamed and passerby's now noticed what was going on and then went for her rescue.
One of the eye witness told JTownConnect Metro that the reason they handed him over to the police was because of his age, so as not to get him killed in the process of beating him.
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/03/90-years-old-man-apprehended-in.html
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by banqalee(m): 12:32pm
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Ekakamba: 12:33pm
Yes! The reward is: Your comment 'll be read by hundreds of NLanders.
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by WINDSOW(m): 12:33pm
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by ezimo777(m): 12:33pm
Hmm, even old men.
Konji bad oo
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by cbngov01(m): 12:33pm
Paedophiles evriwhere!...Le Seigneur a pitie!
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by ebab(m): 12:33pm
Things dey happen oo
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Fapta(m): 12:33pm
Too bad
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by banqalee(m): 12:33pm
Granny got no chill at all
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by satowind: 12:33pm
Alamajiri again and why the f*ck is Chioma written there where it happened in jos
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by shortgun(m): 12:33pm
Old men involving in rape is becoming rampant these days....
What do u think is responsible?
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Dalhatj(m): 12:33pm
Konji na bastard. Old pervert
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Jaytecq(m): 12:33pm
all i see is a picture of untilled street
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by amiibaby(f): 12:34pm
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by auntysimbiat(f): 12:34pm
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by balancediet(m): 12:34pm
When i See Jos i weak, bkos Mwan, The girl Wen de help me is from Jos, but Why?.Why? What is it with Old Men and Small girls. See how Prince Abubakår Audu hijack that fine small girl, See Oshiomole and that beautiful small girl, See Sani Yerima øf Zamfara State, The List is endless; My village o they de, your village they de.Nor be say der fit knack well sef o.
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by tinu16(f): 12:34pm
Konji na bastard, maybe he is insane, my thought.
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by BestHyper(m): 12:35pm
Konji is real
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by erunzy(m): 12:35pm
Hausa again in d news for d wrong reasons. Pedophiles full north
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by FILEBE(m): 12:35pm
What kind of journalism be this? Bloggers and nonsense way of reporting . After the report now... e come put picture of one muddy road. mtshweeeeee. I MISS NAIRALAND OF THEN . Onila, Davidlan, Naptu, Rokiatu, Sienna ... just to mention some few Nairalanders who made this place interesting .
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by maxithonnie(m): 12:35pm
Buhari why na?
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by dalass(f): 12:35pm
Old badoo
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by taoheedoriloye(m): 12:36pm
But my village (brown roof) fine pass this one!
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by niquez94(m): 12:36pm
Konji get power nor be small
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by mckazzy(m): 12:37pm
All rapist should be casterated and nothing else.
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by 1bkaye(f): 12:37pm
Dirty rapey Nigerian men
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by jonnpedro: 12:37pm
GOD help Ma Town, Jtown representing
|Re: 65-Year-Old Man Attempts To Rape A 15-Year-Old Girl In Jos by MizTyna(f): 12:37pm
Grow up
Masquerade & 4 Others Nabbed For Robbery In Ekiti / Father forces his son into sex with mother / Police Covert Operation Yield To Arrest Of Ibadan Scam Artist(a.k.a Alhaji Ga.y)
