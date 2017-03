This happened in the early hours of 10am around Akporido Junction, Apata, one of the local streets in Jos, Plateau State Nigeria.



Source: One Mr James, 65years, has been handed over to the Nigerian Police Force this morning in an attempted r*pe of Chioma (Not real Name), a 15year old girl.This happened in the early hours of 10am around Akporido Junction, Apata, one of the local streets in Jos, Plateau State Nigeria.JTownConnect Metro gathered that the old man walked towards Chioma on sighting her in front of the shop she stays, then grabbed her on her bre*st. The girl on trying to get rid of him, he also pulled out his manho*d trying to force it on her, but the little girl screamed and passerby's now noticed what was going on and then went for her rescue.One of the eye witness told JTownConnect Metro that the reason they handed him over to the police was because of his age, so as not to get him killed in the process of beating him.Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/03/90-years-old-man-apprehended-in.html