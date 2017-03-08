₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by Evaberry(f): 12:25pm
As we observe international Women's Day today, Let's all remember that it is not only women who get sexually molested/harassed.
This brave man shares his story on social media, I hope we all learn from it.
BEWARE OF PAEDOPHILES!!!
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by Evaberry(f): 12:29pm
Also attached
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by AntiWailer: 12:32pm
Eye opening
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by Fabulocity(f): 12:41pm
Nigerians are useless I swear! Just negodu the silly comments. That's why sexual perversion will continue to persist.
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by VolTOxic(m): 12:53pm
Fabulocity:
Woman, do not generalize. Think before you type.
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by Evaberry(f): 12:54pm
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by Abbeyme: 1:03pm
It happens to men as well?
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by veacea: 1:03pm
Let me go and read the story first
I don't know what to righ jawe
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by IMASTEX: 1:04pm
Hmm
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by FemiLastBorn(m): 1:04pm
Nawa o...
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by Asuokaa: 1:05pm
I remember when I was 8, our house girl den I rmbr her name Grace she made me sleep with and made sure I never told my mom or else I would be beaten to death.. I did this for years b4 I was set free affected me till I gave my life to Christ and Jesus set me sexual urge and lust
I usually see ladies saying havin been exploited sexually ask some boys ull be shocked that what women go tru r small compared to what we boys go tru in the hands of house girls, aunties and neighbours older dan us
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by GloriaNinja(f): 1:05pm
I smell Lies, stupid thread done just to make front page.
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by jeeqaa7(m): 1:06pm
Where tboss fans? Make unu judge dis one
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by Ekakamba: 1:06pm
Seconded! It's a Zoo with inane leaders, journalists, bloggers, scammers etc....
GloriaNinja:
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by EWAagoyin(m): 1:07pm
someone I know was abused to when he was 8 by a 16years old neighbour.... omo guys are been abused than girls the way I'm seeing it
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by neocortex: 1:07pm
The problem with this victim's story is that he chose to share it on the
international women's day, it won't be taken serious as it would if it
didn't coincide with women's day.
How can we reduce sexual abuse when victims keep quiet.
All those shouting "liar" aren't that bright.
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by TINALETC3(f): 1:07pm
everybody get wetin dey worry am, #so sad
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by bettercreature(m): 1:07pm
I was abused more than 15 times by Aunty Esther but i have no regret
I enjoyed it
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by Negotiate: 1:07pm
eyaaa
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by Intellect20: 1:07pm
I have said this and will continue to say it...MORE BOYS ARE ABUSED THAN GIRLS! BOYS ARE MADE TO SUCK IT UP FOR BEING BOYS/MEN. MOST OF THESE BOYS WERE AND ARE BEING ABUSED BY AUNTIES, FEMALE COUSINS, SISTER'S FRIENDS, MOTHER'S FRIENDS, HOUSE GIRLS(NOTORIOUS), E.T.C.
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by ItzWonderz(m): 1:08pm
Hmmm,,,d story sounds similar to the last tym arsenal was raped by bayern,,
By d way,,it remain small aunty chi chi fr molest me dat tym,,,,i still dey find her till today make she finish wetin she start
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by 2dream(m): 1:09pm
Ok
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by xynerise(m): 1:10pm
GloriaNinja:
Which one is lies? I have been abused too.
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by sugarbeesmith(m): 1:11pm
hmm father dey do blowx job
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by nickxtra(m): 1:12pm
I was a victim. My Neigbhour's daughter, Mercy (about 19 yrs then) and I (about 10 yrs then). During boju boju(hide and seek) game.
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by viexcey(f): 1:12pm
you mean,all these happened to one person?
Something must be wrong either with him or his parents.
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by opethom(m): 1:12pm
i was 9 when sis Nike forced me to lick her plate with my tongue...
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by Legend44: 1:13pm
Am not understanding.. what is happening to our continent cos all this child molestation rate is high in Africa.
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by Gmajor(m): 1:13pm
this story get as e be oh.
is the guy a rape magnet?
|Re: Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) by Uzoigwe1(m): 1:15pm
Our society is corrupt, people take advantage of others and always expect them to keep quite. I believe a lot of young male kids has being subjected to this. But God will help our society. i which i will have the courage to tell mine with my secondary school French teacher (female) or with our house help who was far far older than me. May God help our society. Wrong or right? Any form of vices is wrong!!!
