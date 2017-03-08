Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Sexually Molested/harassed Shares Story Also Advises Parents (PHOTOS) (10194 Views)

As we observe international Women's Day today, Let's all remember that it is not only women who get sexually molested/harassed.

This brave man shares his story on social media, I hope we all learn from it.





BEWARE OF PAEDOPHILES!!! 2 Likes 3 Shares

Nigerians are useless I swear! Just negodu the silly comments. That's why sexual perversion will continue to persist.

2 Likes

Woman, do not generalize. Think before you type. Woman, do not generalize. Think before you type. 4 Likes

It happens to men as well?

Let me go and read the story first



I remember when I was 8, our house girl den I rmbr her name Grace she made me sleep with and made sure I never told my mom or else I would be beaten to death.. I did this for years b4 I was set free affected me till I gave my life to Christ and Jesus set me sexual urge and lust



I usually see ladies saying havin been exploited sexually ask some boys ull be shocked that what women go tru r small compared to what we boys go tru in the hands of house girls, aunties and neighbours older dan us 7 Likes

I smell Lies, stupid thread done just to make front page. 1 Like 2 Shares

Where tboss fans? Make unu judge dis one 1 Like

Seconded! It's a Zoo with inane leaders, journalists, bloggers, scammers etc.... GloriaNinja:

I smell Lies, stupid thread done just to make front page. 1 Like 1 Share

someone I know was abused to when he was 8 by a 16years old neighbour.... omo guys are been abused than girls the way I'm seeing it

The problem with this victim's story is that he chose to share it on the

international women's day, it won't be taken serious as it would if it

didn't coincide with women's day.



How can we reduce sexual abuse when victims keep quiet.



All those shouting "liar" aren't that bright. 2 Likes

I was abused more than 15 times by Aunty Esther but i have no regret

I enjoyed it I was abused more than 15 times by Aunty Esther but i have no regretI enjoyed it 6 Likes

I have said this and will continue to say it...MORE BOYS ARE ABUSED THAN GIRLS! BOYS ARE MADE TO SUCK IT UP FOR BEING BOYS/MEN. MOST OF THESE BOYS WERE AND ARE BEING ABUSED BY AUNTIES, FEMALE COUSINS, SISTER'S FRIENDS, MOTHER'S FRIENDS, HOUSE GIRLS(NOTORIOUS), E.T.C. 2 Likes 1 Share







By d way,,it remain small aunty chi chi fr molest me dat tym,,,,i still dey find her till today make she finish wetin she start Hmmm,,,d story sounds similar to the last tym arsenal was raped by bayern,,By d way,,it remain small aunty chi chi fr molest me dat tym,,,,i still dey find her till today make she finish wetin she start 3 Likes

Which one is lies? I have been abused too. Which one is lies? I have been abused too. 1 Like

hmm father dey do blowx job 1 Like

I was a victim. My Neigbhour's daughter, Mercy (about 19 yrs then) and I (about 10 yrs then). During boju boju(hide and seek) game.

you mean,all these happened to one person?

Something must be wrong either with him or his parents.

i was 9 when sis Nike forced me to lick her plate with my tongue...

Am not understanding.. what is happening to our continent cos all this child molestation rate is high in Africa.

is the guy a rape magnet?