She posted the picture, with the caption:



WOMEN ARE KINGS, FOR ONLY A KING CARRIES THE BURDEN OF ALL KINGDOM YET SO GRACEFULLY

#reasonstocelebratewomensday #womenday

#ownyourthrone #womeninspiringwomen

#internationalwomensday #africangirlskillingit

#africanprint



http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/beverly-osu-celebrates-international.html?m=1







Please, my ppl, be careful who you release your child/pikin to. Oloshoism is contagious.



Thank u 29 Likes 1 Share

Then Men are Queens. Keep deceiving yourself Women are Kings abiThen Men are Queens. Keep deceiving yourself 11 Likes 2 Shares

Adult wey suppose cover her body dey unclad while d kid is fully covered. D baby is not comfortable with her sef 7 Likes 1 Share



This government sef

Lalasticlala - add graphics now/ lent outside oh Women's Unclad Day sefThis government sefLalasticlala - add graphics now/ lent outside oh

Only good knows how much this feminist starve themselves just to be skinny and have a flat tommy... Irritating ugly thing 4 Likes





Nobody should comment" banging body here o..... As expected from here.......same red pant and braNobody should comment" banging body here o.....





My sister, Did you ever offer your oranges to kemen's lips? Olympus has fallenMy sister, Did you ever offer your oranges to kemen's lips? 2 Likes

Shey na bra n pant day, Abi women day?

Instead make she wear better attire to celebrate womanhood..

Rubbish..

this lady need quick medical attention, she is going gaga

Trust nairalanders. Always quick to criticize. Shes hot. She has a banging body and there is nothing wrong with her snapping a pic with a child like that. 1 Like

This girl is so irritating

This geh just the advertise herself by force and still yet nobody dey give her attention.

The baby sef no gree smile cos she knw say this Aunty na Bad example.....

That moment, I can bet the baby wished she can talk....

I really don't get the concept behind the photo.... Would it be bad if she was fully clothed?

Like play like play it's now a norm to be unclad in Nigeria





MISER this same pata and bra again?MISER 2 Likes

Lord save this generation..

Anyway , that's her hustle too, oloshoism

me Na only the flat belle dey thrillme

What's wrong with this gurl always taking pictures in her undies







See as the little gurl frown face





Abi Osu VJay dey ooze

She's krank

For d sake of all the beautiful woman we are celebrating today I give her my sincere admiration as a true Africa Woman...

international women day not international olosho day 1 Like

Is this what the female folks are all about? Then someone will tell me...RESPECT THEM

Mtchew

waaz all this?

She need story cover up more.

shior

lingerie kor linda ikeji ni

Who told her she is the type of Women that we are celebrating Today? 1 Like

goldenceo1:

For d sake of all the beautiful woman we are celebrating today I give her my sincere admiration as a true Africa Woman...