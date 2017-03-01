₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by JamieNaij: 3:40pm
Beverly Osu celebrates International Women's Day with a sexy lingerie photo of herself carrying a child.
She posted the picture, with the caption:
WOMEN ARE KINGS, FOR ONLY A KING CARRIES THE BURDEN OF ALL KINGDOM YET SO GRACEFULLY
#reasonstocelebratewomensday #womenday
#ownyourthrone #womeninspiringwomen
#internationalwomensday #africangirlskillingit
#africanprint
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/beverly-osu-celebrates-international.html?m=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYDYtVAcK4/
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by Sammypope4all(m): 3:41pm
Please, my ppl, be careful who you release your child/pikin to. Oloshoism is contagious.
Thank u
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by Davash222(m): 3:45pm
Women are Kings abi Then Men are Queens. Keep deceiving yourself
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by nenedima(f): 4:20pm
Adult wey suppose cover her body dey unclad while d kid is fully covered. D baby is not comfortable with her sef
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by Keneking: 4:23pm
Women's Unclad Day sef
This government sef
Lalasticlala - add graphics now/ lent outside oh
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by emmanuel596(m): 4:23pm
Only good knows how much this feminist starve themselves just to be skinny and have a flat tommy... Irritating ugly thing
4 Likes
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by Divay22(f): 4:24pm
As expected from here.......same red pant and bra
Nobody should comment" banging body here o.....
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by themonk: 4:24pm
Olympus has fallen
My sister, Did you ever offer your oranges to kemen's lips?
2 Likes
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by paulsibility(m): 4:24pm
Shey na bra n pant day, Abi women day?
Instead make she wear better attire to celebrate womanhood..
Rubbish..
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by toyinjimoh(m): 4:24pm
this lady need quick medical attention, she is going gaga
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by adrianstylez(m): 4:24pm
Trust nairalanders. Always quick to criticize. Shes hot. She has a banging body and there is nothing wrong with her snapping a pic with a child like that.
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by massinola(m): 4:24pm
This girl is so irritating
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by Culin(f): 4:24pm
This geh just the advertise herself by force and still yet nobody dey give her attention.
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by valdes00(m): 4:25pm
The baby sef no gree smile cos she knw say this Aunty na Bad example.....
That moment, I can bet the baby wished she can talk....
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by repogirl(f): 4:25pm
I really don't get the concept behind the photo.... Would it be bad if she was fully clothed?
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by sinaj(f): 4:25pm
Like play like play it's now a norm to be unclad in Nigeria
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by AngelicBeing: 4:25pm
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by comradespade(m): 4:25pm
this same pata and bra again?
MISER
2 Likes
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by AdonisCards(m): 4:25pm
Lord save this generation..
Anyway , that's her hustle too, oloshoism
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by despi64(m): 4:26pm
Na only the flat belle dey thrill me
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by ALAYORMII: 4:26pm
What's wrong with this gurl always taking pictures in her undies
See as the little gurl frown face
Abi Osu VJay dey ooze
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by phemmisky(m): 4:26pm
She's krank
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by goldenceo1(m): 4:27pm
For d sake of all the beautiful woman we are celebrating today I give her my sincere admiration as a true Africa Woman...
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by ednut1(m): 4:27pm
international women day not international olosho day
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by mcfynest(m): 4:27pm
Is this what the female folks are all about? Then someone will tell me...RESPECT THEM
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by Dubby6(m): 4:27pm
Mtchew
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by superfelix: 4:28pm
waaz all this?
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by kennygee(f): 4:28pm
She need story cover up more.
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by nikkypearl(f): 4:28pm
shior
lingerie kor linda ikeji ni
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by SIRKAY98(m): 4:28pm
Who told her she is the type of Women that we are celebrating Today?
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by HsLBroker(m): 4:28pm
goldenceo1:
|Re: Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie by QuietHammer(m): 4:29pm
Oh
