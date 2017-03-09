₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by Sunclinton: 4:01pm On Mar 08
I studied Petroleum Engineering for complete five years and after all the struggles and frustrations i passed through in school i came out with 3.47 CGPA, i proceed to serve my father land, before then i promise myself that i will hustle to get a job in order to support my siblings in school, i started sending applications even when i was serving and after my youth service, in general i am very sure i have submitted not less than 60 applications both online and offline but i have never received any interview invite. I have given professionals my CV to re-write for me several times but all to no avail. I am really regretting studying Petroleum Engineering here in Nigeria. Please i really need a help i am dying gradually.
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by Nduway(m): 4:56pm On Mar 08
Baba, stay strong it's just a phase in your life. It will surely pass. You start with a low income job like teaching to keep busy while u wait ur dream job. Masters and other professionals examinations can increase ur chances to secure ur dream job
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by BlueRayDick: 5:14pm On Mar 08
Regretting the course you studied will not help you in any way. U should not be engaging in self pity at this stage, rather u should take your future in ur own hands. If I were in ur shoes, I would take up a teaching job in a private school and teach chemistry, and maybe physics and will also hustle at Jamb/ssce classes in the evening at the nearest tutorial centre for extra cash. It may seem stressful, but It will definitely get me fed and leave little for savings.
While doing this, I will watch out for parents who come to drop their wards or check on them during open-days, I will chat them up and form a kind of close affinity with them, having taken care of their wards academic needs. While engaging the parents I will try and sell myself to them an intelligent person who has what it takes to be great if given the slightest opportunity.
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by attainable99: 5:17pm On Mar 08
Life is a journey, same thing happened to my younger brother. in his case, he graduated with first class in computer engineering, and got his masters, looked for job tirelessly until recently he got an IT job in a reputable private school by luck. My brother keep trying, e go better. Never give up.
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by KillerBeauty(f): 5:37pm On Mar 08
Mtcheeew only 60 job applications and you are angry because no reply.
Do you know how many job applications I sent before I got my first interview. And do you know how many job interviews I attended before I got my first job.
I even have a book where I jot down the latter.
You better don't give up and keep been optimistic
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by sisipelebe(f): 5:43pm On Mar 08
Gone are the days when folks use to think the course you study in school determines your chances of securing a mouth watering job. Come to think of it, petroleum is a restricted profession, you can only practice that course only in an oil firm. My younger brother is also in your shoes too, he's regreting he ever studied pet.chem.My dear you just have to relax, and keep applying. I believe luck will smile on you soon.
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by uboma(m): 5:53pm On Mar 08
Sunclinton:
Your write-up is full of grammatical blunders.
Could this be a contributing factor to why you are still jobless?
It has nothing to do with your field of study.
I know persons who studied Islamic studies and Christian religious studies but are gainfully employed.
Identify your weaknesses, strive to improve on them. Just develop yourself....
***modified****
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by obinoral1179(m): 6:57pm On Mar 08
uboma:correct yourself before correcting others. Thank you
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by ERockson: 6:59pm On Mar 08
uboma:
You may be right if your good grammar has helped you in anyway especially in the labor market.
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by uboma(m): 8:21pm On Mar 08
ERockson:
do you sincerely think that his Cover Letter/application will be considered if this is how he writes
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by uboma(m): 8:25pm On Mar 08
obinoral1179:
Thank you for pointing out my mistake.
It was an omission.
but the op's write-up isnt an omission. the errors are one too many...
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by obinoral1179(m): 8:29pm On Mar 08
uboma:yea, but you shouldn't have attached the grammatical blunder to his lack of getting a good job.
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by ERockson: 9:02pm On Mar 08
uboma:
Yes, there are blunders in his post like almost all our comments sometimes. The op said he does not get invite even after given his CV to the professionals which means he is not allowed to prove himself.
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by uboma(m): 9:08pm On Mar 08
obinoral1179:
I highlighted his errors because that alone could deny him of securing a job.
Which HR will gladly employ someone who cannot write legibly?
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by uboma(m): 9:12pm On Mar 08
ERockson:
Do remember that most job applications requires one to also send a Cover Letter along with his Curriculum Vitae.
Now if a professional (according to you) has edited and proof read his Curriculum Vitae, can we say same about his Cover Letter too?
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by ERockson: 9:26pm On Mar 08
God will help
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by uboma(m): 9:27pm On Mar 08
mankan2k7:
Why are you so pained?
Are you in the same shoes with the op?
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by ERockson: 9:27pm On Mar 08
uboma:
OK
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by kowalsky: 9:41pm On Mar 08
KillerBeauty:
I would really love to hear the actual figures
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by Moblord(m): 10:24pm On Mar 08
u be balewite?
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by geokay777(m): 11:06pm On Mar 08
Sunclinton:Dont give up man, help is on d way!
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by refiner(f): 11:31pm On Mar 08
God will see u thru hun...never give up!
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by Ladyzinny: 11:36pm On Mar 08
u studied a very nice course what happened to I dat studied Education/Agric with CPGA 3.49. Don't worry God is our Redeemer. He will never leave ou or forsake you.
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by trihablee: 1:19am
uboma:
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by softboiy: 8:04am
op quit complaining and get busy. we have graduates doing legitimate online jobs on fiverr and other platforms making above 100k monthly. you have internet connection and a good brain and you are there lamenting in 2017.
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by sexfabregas(m): 8:04am
every time job this job that? how about you provide the jobs for a change.
well you should try freelancing or/and affiliate marketing.
thank me later
|Re: I Hate My Course So Much Now!!! by hope4life: 8:05am
Nduway:
Wise counselling
