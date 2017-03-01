₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by stephenduru: 5:12pm
Here are photos of comic actor Mr Ibu pictured with Mike Godson,Chiwetalu Agu and others on the set of movie titled 'London Fever'.
One word for Mr Ibu
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by stephenduru: 5:12pm
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by osemoses1234(m): 5:15pm
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by NwamaziNwaAro: 5:21pm
John Okafor,
SAKA,
and Chinwetalu Agu in one movie?
This movie go get muscle pass Kemen lip.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by decatalyst(m): 5:21pm
How yard of materialsmaterials was used for the tie?
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by JideAmuGiaka: 5:31pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
Na real Assemble of educated 'mad' people. The MUMU things wey go dey for this movie, mouth no go fit talk am.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by fanacy: 5:32pm
Mr Ibu one be like papa ajasco
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by Nixiepie(f): 5:35pm
Sakalitious saka
Funny combo
4 Likes
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by Rokia2(f): 5:39pm
Chie so many funny people in one movie.
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by chuks34(m): 5:58pm
Laughing in advance.
Buh me no kuku come get DVD
Buhari why
1 Like
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by niquez94(m): 6:19pm
Funny Mr ibu always making me laff anytime I look at his face
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by erewin: 6:21pm
Rokia2:lol
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by petz(f): 6:21pm
Dis film go too sweet sha..
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by 9jakohai(m): 6:21pm
chuks34:
Go and buy blu-ray.
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by pyyxxaro: 6:21pm
This must be an overdose of laughter
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by bigDickson(m): 6:22pm
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by 2dream(m): 6:22pm
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by DirtyGold: 6:22pm
2dream:
What's tha business?
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by Jonasr: 6:22pm
Lolxxx
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by Ezedon(m): 6:22pm
I hope its not about the dead man in London
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by Jonasr: 6:22pm
Mr IBU on point
1 Like
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by SIRKAY98(m): 6:22pm
Eleyi gidi gan oo
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by Jessidaisy4(f): 6:23pm
Mr Mike Godson shares slight resemblance with my boyfriend
Chiwetalu Agu: Ekwensu e romance mami water
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by mokoshalb(m): 6:24pm
It's gonna be a laughing galore...
1 Like
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by deskhal(m): 6:24pm
lol In the last pic everyone held their script except IBU. In acting na anywhere belle face, no time for script. ;Dlol.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by pesinfada(m): 6:25pm
this film go sweet ooo
1 Like
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by Shortyy(f): 6:27pm
9jakohai:what's a blu-ray?
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by bewla(m): 6:28pm
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by PenisCaP: 6:28pm
I wan watch tgis novie ooo.
My 3 best actors.
Mr ibu
Chiwetala agu and
Mike godson..
Like say dem do this movie coz of me oo
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by Tjohnnay: 6:30pm
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by iykeval85(m): 6:30pm
This film will tablet 4 B.p
|Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by SlimHan(f): 6:32pm
see that cute lady
