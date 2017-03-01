₦airaland Forum

Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by stephenduru: 5:12pm
Here are photos of comic actor Mr Ibu pictured with Mike Godson,Chiwetalu Agu and others on the set of movie titled 'London Fever'.

One word for Mr Ibu

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/mr-ibu-pictured-with-mike.html?m=1

Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by stephenduru: 5:12pm
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by osemoses1234(m): 5:15pm
I am Ftc I dedicate dis to my mum my dad and my luv... and to all man United fans thank you
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by NwamaziNwaAro: 5:21pm
grin
John Okafor,
SAKA,
and Chinwetalu Agu in one movie?

This movie go get muscle pass Kemen lip.

Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by decatalyst(m): 5:21pm
How yard of materialsmaterials was used for the tie? grin grin
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by JideAmuGiaka: 5:31pm
NwamaziNwaAro:
grin
John Okafor,
SAKA,
and Chinwetalu Agu in one movie?

This movie go get muscle pass Kemen lip.

Na real Assemble of educated 'mad' people. The MUMU things wey go dey for this movie, mouth no go fit talk am.

Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by fanacy: 5:32pm
Mr Ibu one be like papa ajasco grin grin
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by Nixiepie(f): 5:35pm
Sakalitious saka grin grin grin


Funny combo

Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by Rokia2(f): 5:39pm
Chie so many funny people in one movie.
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by chuks34(m): 5:58pm
Laughing in advance.
Buh me no kuku come get DVD
Buhari why lipsrsealed

Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by niquez94(m): 6:19pm
Funny Mr ibu always making me laff anytime I look at his face
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by erewin: 6:21pm
Rokia2:
Chie so many funny people in one movie.
lol
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by petz(f): 6:21pm
Dis film go too sweet sha..
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by 9jakohai(m): 6:21pm
chuks34:
Laughing in advance.
Buh me no kuku come get DVD
Buhari why lipsrsealed

Go and buy blu-ray.
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by pyyxxaro: 6:21pm
This must be an overdose of laughter grin
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by bigDickson(m): 6:22pm
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by 2dream(m): 6:22pm
Am dedicatin this SPACE to ladyf miss ya
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by DirtyGold: 6:22pm
2dream:
Am dedicatin this SPACE to ladyf
miss ya



What's tha business?
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by Jonasr: 6:22pm
Lolxxx
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by Ezedon(m): 6:22pm
I hope its not about the dead man in London
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by Jonasr: 6:22pm
Mr IBU on point

Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by SIRKAY98(m): 6:22pm
Eleyi gidi gan oo
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by Jessidaisy4(f): 6:23pm
Mr Mike Godson shares slight resemblance with my boyfriend shocked
Chiwetalu Agu: Ekwensu e romance mami water
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by mokoshalb(m): 6:24pm
It's gonna be a laughing galore...
It's gonna be a laughing galore...


Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by deskhal(m): 6:24pm
lol In the last pic everyone held their script except IBU. In acting na anywhere belle face, no time for script. ;Dlol.

Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by pesinfada(m): 6:25pm
this film go sweet ooo

Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by Shortyy(f): 6:27pm
9jakohai:

Go and buy blu-ray.
what's a blu-ray?
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by bewla(m): 6:28pm
try
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by PenisCaP: 6:28pm
I wan watch tgis novie ooo.
My 3 best actors.
Mr ibu
Chiwetala agu and
Mike godson..

Like say dem do this movie coz of me oo
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by Tjohnnay: 6:30pm
grin grin grin
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by iykeval85(m): 6:30pm
This film will tablet 4 B.p
Re: Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' by SlimHan(f): 6:32pm
see that cute lady

