Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Ibu, Chiwetalu Agu, Juliet Ibrahim, Mike Godson On The Set Of 'London Fever' (6750 Views)

Lady Asks Mike Godson The Bleaching Cream He Uses. See The Reply She Got / Mike Godson And An Actress In Unclad Photos / Mike Godson: I Made Love To My Girlfriend In A Hospital Bed (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





One word for Mr Ibu



Source: Here are photos of comic actor Mr Ibu pictured with Mike Godson,Chiwetalu Agu and others on the set of movie titled 'London Fever'.One word for Mr IbuSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/mr-ibu-pictured-with-mike.html?m=1

I am Ftc I dedicate dis to my mum my dad and my luv... and to all man United fans thank you



John Okafor,

SAKA,

and Chinwetalu Agu in one movie ?



This movie go get muscle pass Kemen lip. John Okafor,SAKA,and Chinwetalu Agu in one movieThis movie go get muscle pass Kemen lip. 29 Likes 1 Share

How yard of materialsmaterials was used for the tie?

NwamaziNwaAro:



John Okafor,

SAKA,

and Chinwetalu Agu in one movie ?



This movie go get muscle pass Kemen lip.

Na real Assemble of educated 'mad' people. The MUMU things wey go dey for this movie, mouth no go fit talk am. Na real Assemble of educated 'mad' people. The MUMU things wey go dey for this movie, mouth no go fit talk am. 7 Likes 1 Share

Mr Ibu one be like papa ajasco







Funny combo Sakalitious sakaFunny combo 4 Likes

Chie so many funny people in one movie.



Buh me no kuku come get DVD

Buhari why Laughing in advance.Buh me no kuku come get DVDBuhari why 1 Like

Funny Mr ibu always making me laff anytime I look at his face

Rokia2:

Chie so many funny people in one movie. lol lol

Dis film go too sweet sha..

chuks34:

Laughing in advance.

Buh me no kuku come get DVD

Buhari why

Go and buy blu-ray. Go and buy blu-ray.

This must be an overdose of laughter

Space

Am dedicatin this SPACE to ladyf miss ya

2dream:

Am dedicatin this SPACE to ladyf

miss ya





What's tha business? What's tha business?

Lolxxx

I hope its not about the dead man in London

Mr IBU on point 1 Like

Eleyi gidi gan oo



Chiwetalu Agu: Ekwensu e romance mami water Mr Mike Godson shares slight resemblance with my boyfriendChiwetalu Agu: Ekwensu e romance mami water



Looking for a web developer..? check my signature...





It's gonna be a laughing galore... 1 Like

lol In the last pic everyone held their script except IBU. In acting na anywhere belle face, no time for script. ;Dlol. 1 Like 1 Share

this film go sweet ooo 1 Like

9jakohai:



Go and buy blu-ray. what's a blu-ray? what's a blu-ray?

try

I wan watch tgis novie ooo.

My 3 best actors.

Mr ibu

Chiwetala agu and

Mike godson..



Like say dem do this movie coz of me oo

This film will tablet 4 B.p