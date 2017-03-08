₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,632 members, 3,407,386 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 11:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US (12344 Views)
Bristow Helicopters Releases Statement On Crashed Aircraft / Bauchi Airport Releases Statement On People Using Ladder To Board Aircraft / FAAN Releases Statement On The Man Who caused a scare At Airport today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by obidevine(m): 6:42pm
The US Embassy in Nigeria via their official website releases statement telling Nigerians willing to travel to the US with valid visas to go ahead and make the trip.
The U.S. Embassy in Abuja wishes to clarify that there is no reason for Nigerians with valid visas to postpone or cancel their travel to the United States. Nigeria is not named in the Executive Order on Immigration issued on March 6, and there is no prohibition against Nigerian lawful permanent residents or persons with a valid visa or other U.S. government authorization from entering the United States.
https://ng.usembassy.gov/statement-nigerian-travel-united-states/
1 Like
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by obidevine(m): 7:26pm
The U.S. Embassy in Abuja wishes to clarify that there is no reason for Nigerians with valid visas to postpone or cancel their travel to the United States. Nigeria is not named in the Executive Order on Immigration issued on March 6, and there is no prohibition against Nigerian lawful permanent residents or persons with a valid visa or other U.S. government authorization from entering the United States.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by Keneking: 8:01pm
But where is lalasticlala now? Hope you are not at the departure lounge oh...
Who America epp?
Let the first batch connect successfully and send pictures....with their families
1 Like
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by obidevine(m): 8:19pm
Lalasticlala where art thou?
1 Like
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by GetUmad: 10:03pm
OP, re-arrange your post. Why occupying the first one with just a link. Paste the whole info at your first post before you go ahead to claim FTC.
They still didn't address the issue of people who got turned back at the port of entry if it was as a result of possible fraud or possible overzealousness from their officers.
1 Like
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by olaolulazio(m): 10:47pm
I want Trump to issue his own statement before coming to his country.
God bless Nigeria!
4 Likes
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by Logician: 10:47pm
I hope that woman have resigned by niw
3 Likes
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by Pillars1(m): 10:47pm
Nice to hear this information
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by anitank(f): 10:48pm
But of course they'd say that so people don't stop paying the N54,400 visa fee.
I was at the US embassy on Monday and was rejected visa for the very first time. Their reason: I don't have a very 'strong tie' to show that I'd come back to Nigeria. Meanwhile I've been to the US 14 times, and came back 14 times!! With clear evidences on my passport and their system.
Nigeria may not be among the 6 countries with an obvious travel ban, but trust me the new executive order has Nigeria on their watchlist too
18 Likes
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by bettercreature(m): 10:48pm
They are fighting for visa fees
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by Etinosajay: 10:49pm
Logician:
Why will she resign?
When have you ever seen the American embassy issue a statement like this. At least they will show a little respect now. Their country is not heaven
2 Likes
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by tobtap: 10:49pm
the problem is not getting visa.... the problem IS the border n immigration guys at USA airports, who harass lawful people all in the name of processing u tru the border... cheers
7 Likes
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by Asito(m): 10:49pm
I want to die!!!
How did barca qualify
4 Likes
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by sse4u: 10:50pm
interesting..
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by frisky2good(m): 10:50pm
So why have they suddenly made it more difficult for Nigerians at entry ports?
1 Like
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by auntysimbiat(f): 10:50pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by freeborn76(m): 10:51pm
When I say we practice reactive diplomacy, some people will come here and call me out. Abike Dabiri's utterances during the SA xenophobia and the US travel advise make me wonder what she learnt after all her years in public service with the NTA.
2 Likes
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by jaxxy(m): 10:51pm
Let's wait and see wat happens now
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by spako4(m): 10:51pm
Tell your immigration officers to stop embarrassing and harassing Nigerians at your port of entrance
8 Likes
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by oyetpel(m): 10:51pm
bettercreature:You spoke the truth.
6 Likes
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by ojlifa: 10:52pm
I believe only Hon Abike as far as Nigerian foreign relation is concerned.The Minster isn't speaking for Nigeria,he was silent while South Africa where killing his people,he has said nothing of what is going on in India,and he was in a hurry to defined America when he has done nothing to defend Nigeria.I repeat Abiki for Foreign Affairs Minister
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by sureheaven(m): 10:52pm
[quote author=GetUmad post=54402726]OP, re-arrange your post. Why occupying the first one with just a link. Paste the whole info at your first post before you go ahead to claim FTC.
They still didn't address the issue of people who got turned back at the port of entry if it was as a result of possible fraud or possible overzealousness from their officers.
The main reason why they deported some people at the port of entry was because there returning date is too far. How can someone in his/her right sense buys a ticket that has a returning date of almost 3 to 4 months while claiming they're going there 3weeks holiday.
4 Likes
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by djbobby007: 10:53pm
sincerely Nigerians with valid visa are turned back
1 Like
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by austinosita(m): 10:53pm
Gibberish! The ambassador is just trying to be relevant!
Those that were turned back at the port of entry nko?
Will they call all of them back?
#politics at play
2 Likes
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by otipoju(m): 10:54pm
Keneking:
Always think before you speak. It will do you a lot of good.
1 Like
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by birmingham04: 10:55pm
But where did Abike Dabiri got her false new? If she believes in decency she needs to resign how on earth can some in her caliber give that unpatriotic even if she got any to give false news to millions of Nigeria these people just want to give Trump bad name but sure no weapon fashion against Trump shall succede. She deserve to resign.
1 Like
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by donttouch: 10:55pm
This proves that the present government in Nigeria do not wish its citizens well.
Why should Abike Dabiri tell Nigerians to postpone their travel to Usa, or not to travel at all.
#EnemiesoftheMasses
1 Like
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by UltimatedeBest(m): 10:56pm
So, where Abike come get her info from b4 dishing it out? Not only SSA on diaspora but notice me.
1 Like
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by lyricalz(m): 10:56pm
The embassy in Nigeria is saying one thing but Trump's immigration men in the us thinks another thing.
Biko am saving my us visa money for better things.
Naija shall be great again.
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by lyricalz(m): 10:59pm
donttouch:
because there are many reports of Nigerians being harrased over there by us immigration. many turned back for no good reason.
1 Like
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by Arewa12: 11:00pm
lyricalz:
I concur
|Re: US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US by VeecThorr(m): 11:05pm
[quote author=sureheaven post=54404352][/quote]
And people that don't have important reasons for being there. The way they answer questions also plays a huge part, not all Nigerians are capable of comprehension.
Do You Have Nigerian In Georgia Tbilis? / Stripped Completely By British Immigration Officials / MMIA Rated Amongst Top 10 Biggest Airports In Africa
Viewing this topic: JoyPaulLaw(m), Ajehswag, str8talk1, 1shortblackboy, megastarjec(m), SmartMugu, Prettyclever(f), sarutobi, victor247, Cetezin, flyingdutchman(m), latest90, Arrow24, tensazangetsu20(m), stan4b(m), Donald3d(m), Wishaky(f), latosin, Ayosh(m), phyla(m), honourwealth(m), pryme(m), dabongys, vintage01, kuboy, yinkakani(m), Piro4rl(m), Damolux01(m), tigerleggs(m), akandry, ki10(m), Ogbeche77, Igholize(m), snazzie, tk002(m), shegxxymyth11(m), gram, mostyg(m), Kaodek(m), GaniLAb, project55, essayHelp(m), ghst(m), kaz1980, amparas(m), Onyiridike(f), ezugegere(m), LeSulk(m), sweerychick(f), Adaodogwu(f), yomalex(m), wiggle, AdemolaA2, etonslogistics, Moreoffaith(m), obowunmi(m), stacyadams, jamoyakz, ojlifa, berrystunn(m), godspeed, liveth21, ekesol, Hezolad07(m), Promxy94(m), obinnho10, haywhy1, shekone(m), onilpee, sonsomegrigbo, Zenlife, baddest04, Bullet1234(m), kindnyce(m), addey44, stevemayor, FixNigeria(m), sammyj, Atk1nson(m), taiwoti(m), Effizzy234, Spydamannn(m), Teeeg(m), SeanDada1(m), HumanistMike, lymelyte(m), remmyagun, ifydio(m), donsaint2(m), jonaifame22(f), Lifestone(m), fikki1, Westmorland, nzeobi(m), mayorski22(m), nwolisar, savage76(m), CharlyNick, adamsfriday27, circular(m), samomeh(m), nacortic(m), XwhY(m), Original4u(m), ahamonyeka(m), forgiveness, Sochimaobim(m), chemistry157, kollysnut(m), primzi, ngcars(m), Slymonster(m), dorothy111(m), mightyjj(m), desmont004, deedrizzie, JTrons(m), lomaxx, chuhill(m), kehindetayo(m), diablos, Hopealive7248(m), obaile, Kay17, tomiwa20(m), vibrio(m), Abioduntaj, copg22(m), GeoOla25(m), titusodem, cbrass(m), SMREXY(m), FODA(m), lord33 and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10