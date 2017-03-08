Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / US Embassy Releases Statement On Nigerian Travel To US (12344 Views)

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja wishes to clarify that there is no reason for Nigerians with valid visas to postpone or cancel their travel to the United States. Nigeria is not named in the Executive Order on Immigration issued on March 6, and there is no prohibition against Nigerian lawful permanent residents or persons with a valid visa or other U.S. government authorization from entering the United States.



https://ng.usembassy.gov/statement-nigerian-travel-united-states/ The US Embassy in Nigeria via their official website releases statement telling Nigerians willing to travel to the US with valid visas to go ahead and make the trip.

But where is lalasticlala now? Hope you are not at the departure lounge oh...



Who America epp?



Let the first batch connect successfully and send pictures....with their families 1 Like

Lalasticlala where art thou? 1 Like

OP, re-arrange your post. Why occupying the first one with just a link. Paste the whole info at your first post before you go ahead to claim FTC.





They still didn't address the issue of people who got turned back at the port of entry if it was as a result of possible fraud or possible overzealousness from their officers. 1 Like

I want Trump to issue his own statement before coming to his country.



God bless Nigeria! 4 Likes

I hope that woman have resigned by niw 3 Likes

Nice to hear this information

But of course they'd say that so people don't stop paying the N54,400 visa fee.



I was at the US embassy on Monday and was rejected visa for the very first time. Their reason: I don't have a very 'strong tie' to show that I'd come back to Nigeria. Meanwhile I've been to the US 14 times, and came back 14 times!! With clear evidences on my passport and their system.



Nigeria may not be among the 6 countries with an obvious travel ban, but trust me the new executive order has Nigeria on their watchlist too 18 Likes

They are fighting for visa fees 21 Likes 2 Shares



I hope that woman have resigned by niw

Why will she resign?



When have you ever seen the American embassy issue a statement like this. At least they will show a little respect now. Their country is not heaven Why will she resign?When have you ever seen the American embassy issue a statement like this. At least they will show a little respect now. Their country is not heaven 2 Likes

the problem is not getting visa.... the problem IS the border n immigration guys at USA airports, who harass lawful people all in the name of processing u tru the border... cheers 7 Likes





































interesting..

So why have they suddenly made it more difficult for Nigerians at entry ports? 1 Like

Hmmmmm

When I say we practice reactive diplomacy, some people will come here and call me out. Abike Dabiri's utterances during the SA xenophobia and the US travel advise make me wonder what she learnt after all her years in public service with the NTA. 2 Likes

Let's wait and see wat happens now

Tell your immigration officers to stop embarrassing and harassing Nigerians at your port of entrance 8 Likes



They are fighting for visa fees You spoke the truth. You spoke the truth. 6 Likes

I believe only Hon Abike as far as Nigerian foreign relation is concerned.The Minster isn't speaking for Nigeria,he was silent while South Africa where killing his people,he has said nothing of what is going on in India,and he was in a hurry to defined America when he has done nothing to defend Nigeria.I repeat Abiki for Foreign Affairs Minister 2 Likes 1 Share

The main reason why they deported some people at the port of entry was because there returning date is too far. How can someone in his/her right sense buys a ticket that has a returning date of almost 3 to 4 months while claiming they're going there 3weeks holiday. 4 Likes

sincerely Nigerians with valid visa are turned back 1 Like

Gibberish! The ambassador is just trying to be relevant!



Those that were turned back at the port of entry nko?



Will they call all of them back?



#politics at play 2 Likes



But where is lalasticlala now? Hope you are not at the departure lounge oh...



Who America epp?



Let the first batch connect successfully and send pictures....with their families

Always think before you speak. It will do you a lot of good. Always think before you speak. It will do you a lot of good. 1 Like

But where did Abike Dabiri got her false new? If she believes in decency she needs to resign how on earth can some in her caliber give that unpatriotic even if she got any to give false news to millions of Nigeria these people just want to give Trump bad name but sure no weapon fashion against Trump shall succede. She deserve to resign. 1 Like

This proves that the present government in Nigeria do not wish its citizens well.

Why should Abike Dabiri tell Nigerians to postpone their travel to Usa, or not to travel at all.



#EnemiesoftheMasses 1 Like

So, where Abike come get her info from b4 dishing it out? Not only SSA on diaspora but notice me. 1 Like

The embassy in Nigeria is saying one thing but Trump's immigration men in the us thinks another thing.

Biko am saving my us visa money for better things.

Naija shall be great again.



This proves that the present government in Nigeria do not wish its citizens well.

Why should Abike Dabiri tell Nigerians to postpone their travel to Usa, or not to travel at all.



because there are many reports of Nigerians being harrased over there by us immigration. many turned back for no good reason. because there are many reports of Nigerians being harrased over there by us immigration. many turned back for no good reason. 1 Like



The embassy in Nigeria is saying one thing but Trump's immigration men in the us thinks another thing.

Biko am saving my us visa money for better things.

I concur I concur