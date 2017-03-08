Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) (2682 Views)

https://twitter.com/tehilla_4/status/832565788825501696 Here's a school in Katsina where the students do not have chairs and desks.

Nothing new, that has being the norm there. 1 Like

This is a state that has produced 2 presidents.



Lalasticlala no be so? 3 Likes 1 Share

na normal thing for northwest



Buhari must be blamed Buhari must be blamed

Beremx:





Buhari must be blamed

If it was in Bayelsa guess what your BMC friends would say. If it was in Bayelsa guess what your BMC friends would say. 4 Likes

nwabobo:





If it was in Bayelsa guess what your BMC friends would say. Who cares?



Such type of school is found in almost all the states in Nigeria. Who are we to blame then? Who cares?Such type of school is found in almost all the states in Nigeria. Who are we to blame then? 1 Like 1 Share

Beremx:

Who cares?



Such type of school is found in almost all the states in Nigeria. Who are we to blame then?

If we can blame GEJ for the one in Bayelsa, we can also blame PMB for the one in Katsina.



Meanwhile, you can't find such school in Anambra in 2016. If we can blame GEJ for the one in Bayelsa, we can also blame PMB for the one in Katsina.Meanwhile, you can't find such school in Anambra in 2016. 1 Like 1 Share

School in Katsina!

Nigerians,we dey try. we fit learn for this kind environment and write exam pass....then some ediots go say whites know book pass us..let the whites cone to this environment they will know suffer.. 1 Like

Useless GEJ.. and he was building schools in that same North without renovating existing ones



The thunder that will fire that buffoon and his supporters is still doing pressup

Afonjas feast Don land

Tomorrow leaders

Opakan2:

Useless GEJ.. and he was building schools in that same North without renovating existing ones



The thunder that will fire that buffoon and his supporters is still doing pressup

Illiteracy ajoka. My dear, who do you this thing? E no go better for am.



You do not even know that secondary education is under the state government? Smh Illiteracy ajoka. My dear, who do you this thing? E no go better for am.You do not even know that secondary education is under the state government? Smh 3 Likes

leaders of tomorrow leaders of tomorrow

Look at what Buhari has turned the educational system turn? Buhari is evil wahali

Like Buhari like Okoro-Awusa

So PDP can not do something for 16 years before this change come

You are bussy abusing GEJ for building schools in the north and not renovating old once . Now I know you have amnesia

And that stupid man of a governor spent billions on Coffee

Normal, it's part of Islam's values.

buhari see your life

Where is Buhari from again?