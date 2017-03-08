₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,565 members, 3,407,224 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 09:35 PM

Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) (2682 Views)

PDP Supporters In Edo Sit On Floor & Block Roads As They Protest Over Results / Policemen Ask A Driver Sit On The Floor For Disobeying Them (pics) / Tension As Governors Sit On Bailout Fund (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by nwabobo: 7:23pm
Here's a school in Katsina where the students do not have chairs and desks.

https://twitter.com/tehilla_4/status/832565788825501696

Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by Oyind18: 7:25pm
Nothing new, that has being the norm there.

1 Like

Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by nwabobo: 7:29pm
This is a state that has produced 2 presidents.

Lalasticlala no be so?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by ufuosman(m): 8:09pm
na normal thing for northwest
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by Beremx(f): 8:13pm
grin grin grin
Buhari must be blamed
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by nwabobo: 8:22pm
Beremx:
grin grin grin

Buhari must be blamed

If it was in Bayelsa guess what your BMC friends would say.

4 Likes

Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by Beremx(f): 8:24pm
nwabobo:


If it was in Bayelsa guess what your BMC friends would say.
Who cares?

Such type of school is found in almost all the states in Nigeria. Who are we to blame then?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by nwabobo: 8:26pm
Beremx:
Who cares?

Such type of school is found in almost all the states in Nigeria. Who are we to blame then?

If we can blame GEJ for the one in Bayelsa, we can also blame PMB for the one in Katsina.

Meanwhile, you can't find such school in Anambra in 2016.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by Godsson50: 9:13pm
bad
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by ALAYORMII: 9:13pm
No be north
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by akigbemaru: 9:14pm
School in Katsina!
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by dessz(m): 9:14pm
Nigerians,we dey try. we fit learn for this kind environment and write exam pass....then some ediots go say whites know book pass us..let the whites cone to this environment they will know suffer.. cry

1 Like

Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by Opakan2: 9:15pm
Useless GEJ.. and he was building schools in that same North without renovating existing ones

The thunder that will fire that buffoon and his supporters is still doing pressup
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by nothingmega122(m): 9:16pm
Afonjas feast Don land
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by praisekeyzz(m): 9:16pm
Tomorrow leaders

Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by dfrost: 9:16pm
shocked
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by cjfbn: 9:17pm
Have this.

Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by nwabobo: 9:17pm
Opakan2:
Useless GEJ.. and he was building schools in that same North without renovating existing ones

The thunder that will fire that buffoon and his supporters is still doing pressup

Illiteracy ajoka. My dear, who do you this thing? E no go better for am.

You do not even know that secondary education is under the state government? Smh

3 Likes

Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by shaokhan01(m): 9:17pm
grin leaders of tomorrow
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by dragonking3: 9:17pm
Look at what Buhari has turned the educational system turn? Buhari is evil wahali angry
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by frenchwine(m): 9:19pm
Like Buhari like Okoro-Awusa grin
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by AkinPhysicist: 9:19pm
angry
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by obembet(m): 9:20pm
So PDP can not do something for 16 years before this change come
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by Jokkarm2: 9:21pm
You are bussy abusing GEJ for building schools in the north and not renovating old once . Now I know you have amnesia
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by Awoo88: 9:21pm
And that stupid man of a governor spent billions on Coffee
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by BestHyper(m): 9:21pm
Chaii too bad
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by u11ae1013: 9:21pm
d
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by Dething: 9:22pm
Normal, it's part of Islam's values.
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by fejikudz(m): 9:23pm
buhari see your life
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by dadavivo: 9:23pm
Where is Buhari from again?
Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by policy12: 9:24pm
.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ansu Helpline / Ife,ilorin,futa,unilag And Unizik / Dangote Offers Automatic Employment To First Class Graduates

Viewing this topic: yusufu16, kenraj(m), don4ye, nairaform, edibless0(m), starbasi(m), ibrolis(m), Sonney01(m), archipelago, c4tnoelz(f), Obaladerin2(m), kunleeko(m), chatsunny07(m), aryke(m), klax(m), Yesitsme, AutoReportNG2, kudos4u(m), Mathemagician1(m), SammySeun, timbs001(m), LVStone(m), simonlee(m), priphil(m), yilari, Lazyreporta(m), sexybbstar(f), thirdeye(m), jejaju, LeemahT(f), DRIFTyKING(m), mikymouse1(m), Brainpill(m), YuriOrluv(m), mradonis(m), Seundammy007(m), musicwriter(m), temizeee(m), Annie2059(f), mikeP20, SexySandra(f), Ogashub(m), fadbuk, Askubur, pukena(m), edoboy33(m), czarina(f), Goahead(m), ochiosa(m), nkemdi89(f), bayocanny, Rasky1(m), mathbeedie, ogedokis, 9jabox(m), odiaose, foyeks2001(f), DLGY, jotopayo, Adiwana, iroko212 and 116 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.