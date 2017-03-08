₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by nwabobo: 7:23pm
Here's a school in Katsina where the students do not have chairs and desks.
https://twitter.com/tehilla_4/status/832565788825501696
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by Oyind18: 7:25pm
Nothing new, that has being the norm there.
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by nwabobo: 7:29pm
This is a state that has produced 2 presidents.
Lalasticlala no be so?
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by ufuosman(m): 8:09pm
na normal thing for northwest
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by Beremx(f): 8:13pm
Buhari must be blamed
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by nwabobo: 8:22pm
Beremx:
If it was in Bayelsa guess what your BMC friends would say.
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by Beremx(f): 8:24pm
nwabobo:Who cares?
Such type of school is found in almost all the states in Nigeria. Who are we to blame then?
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by nwabobo: 8:26pm
Beremx:
If we can blame GEJ for the one in Bayelsa, we can also blame PMB for the one in Katsina.
Meanwhile, you can't find such school in Anambra in 2016.
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by Godsson50: 9:13pm
bad
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by ALAYORMII: 9:13pm
No be north
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by akigbemaru: 9:14pm
School in Katsina!
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by dessz(m): 9:14pm
Nigerians,we dey try. we fit learn for this kind environment and write exam pass....then some ediots go say whites know book pass us..let the whites cone to this environment they will know suffer..
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by Opakan2: 9:15pm
Useless GEJ.. and he was building schools in that same North without renovating existing ones
The thunder that will fire that buffoon and his supporters is still doing pressup
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by nothingmega122(m): 9:16pm
Afonjas feast Don land
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by praisekeyzz(m): 9:16pm
Tomorrow leaders
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by dfrost: 9:16pm
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by cjfbn: 9:17pm
Have this.
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by nwabobo: 9:17pm
Opakan2:
Illiteracy ajoka. My dear, who do you this thing? E no go better for am.
You do not even know that secondary education is under the state government? Smh
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by shaokhan01(m): 9:17pm
leaders of tomorrow
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by dragonking3: 9:17pm
Look at what Buhari has turned the educational system turn? Buhari is evil wahali
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by frenchwine(m): 9:19pm
Like Buhari like Okoro-Awusa
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by AkinPhysicist: 9:19pm
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by obembet(m): 9:20pm
So PDP can not do something for 16 years before this change come
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by Jokkarm2: 9:21pm
You are bussy abusing GEJ for building schools in the north and not renovating old once . Now I know you have amnesia
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by Awoo88: 9:21pm
And that stupid man of a governor spent billions on Coffee
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by BestHyper(m): 9:21pm
Chaii too bad
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by u11ae1013: 9:21pm
d
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by Dething: 9:22pm
Normal, it's part of Islam's values.
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by fejikudz(m): 9:23pm
buhari see your life
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by dadavivo: 9:23pm
Where is Buhari from again?
|Re: Students Sit On The Floor In A School In Katsina (Pics, Video) by policy12: 9:24pm
.
