13 Times Nigerian Women Proved They Are Beautiful In Photos by Marvel1206: 8:54pm
The world would have been a different place if women were not made a part of it. It is often said that women add spice to the lives ofthose around them and this can be said to be true judging by the impact played by the amazing ones we have in the society.
Women in Nigeria have come a long way; from breaking the norm and doing something inspirational for themselves and for the societyat large.
As part of the International Women’s day celebration, we would show you some of the beautiful Nigerian women of our time. The amazing women seen here were not picked based on some rating. They represent different industries in Nigeria and are doing well in their chosen fields.
This means that women need not be restrictedto a particular field before they will break grounds and do remarkable things. We have women whose presence represent family and love, there are some that are business oriented and can speak where men are speaking.
There are some that are born entertainers; the most important thing to note with this is success can be achieved in every niche in as much as the women set their hearts on gettingthings done and being exceptional.
Find below some of the beautiful Nigerian women who have wowed us with their smartness, intelligence, coordination, beauty and sense of responsibility:
by Marvel1206: 8:57pm
1: Aisha Buhari
The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed a force to be reckoned with. She represents class and beauty; she is a fierce women's right activist.
by Marvel1206: 9:00pm
2. Amina J. Mohammed
She is currently the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and the former minister of environment in Nigeria.
by Marvel1206: 9:02pm
3. Onyeka Onwenu
Onyeka Onwenu is a Nigerian singer who is multi-talented. She is a songwriter, actress, journalist, politician, and X Factor series judge. She is the youngest daughter of the Nigerian educationist and politician D.K Onwenu.
by Marvel1206: 9:04pm
4. Obiageli Ezekwesili
She is an accountant who is passionate about the right of people around her; thus, she is a strong human right activist. She is the founderof the BringBackOurGirls campaign.
by Marvel1206: 9:05pm
5. Okonjo Iweala
Okonjo Iweala is a Nigerian politician who served twice as the minister of finance in Nigeria. She has also worked at the World Bank as a managing director.
by Marvel1206: 9:06pm
6. Abimbola Fashola
She is the former First Lady of Lagos state andwife of Babatunde Raji Fashola.
by Marvel1206: 9:08pm
7. Chimamanda ngozi Adichie
She is presently the face of Nigerian literature.Her numerous works has gotten her many awards in Nigeria and outside it.
by Marvel1206: 9:09pm
8. Abike Dabiri
Abike Dabiri-Erewa is a Nigerian politician and former member of the Nigeria Federal House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Constituency in Lagos State.She worked for NTA for fifteen years and is atthe moment, the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on foreign affairs and diaspora.
by Marvel1206: 9:10pm
9. Agbani Darego
The 34-year-old lady is a Nigerian model andbeauty queen, best known as the first native African to win Miss World.
by Marvel1206: 9:11pm
10. Asisat Oshoala
The 22-year-old Nigerian professional footballer was named the best player and was the highest goal scorer at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
by Marvel1206: 9:13pm
11. Funke Akindele-Bello
The award winning actress is known majorly for her TV series Jenifa's Diary. She helps solve societal problems through her humor.
by Marvel1206: 9:14pm
12. Tiwa Savage
Tiwatope Savage-Balogun is a Nigerian singer,songwriter, performer and actress. The multi talented mother of one has received numerous awards.
by Marvel1206: 9:16pm
13. Omotola-Jalade Ekeinde
Omotola is a Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist and former model. The leading actress has appeared in 300 films and has sold millions of video copies. As a wife and mother of four, she is one of the most celebrated celebrities in the entertainment industry.
by Marvel1206: 9:18pm
Note that the pictures of these women have notbeen arranged in any particular order. There are thousands of amazing women that are worth celebrating in Nigeria even though their pictures are not here.The lifestyle led by these ones will however, be a source of inspiration to the young women who are striving to make an impact in the society. Keep pushing, your efforts will get rewarded someday.Happy women's day!
source: https://www.naij.com/1092608-13-times-nigerian-women-proved-beautiful-photos.html?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C1657675107
