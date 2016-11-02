Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / 13 Times Nigerian Women Proved They Are Beautiful In Photos (7105 Views)

Van Vicker's Daughter Is All Grown Up And Beautiful In New Photo / Adekunlegold Proved That He Is The King Of Photoshop (+Pics) / Olajumoke Orisaguna Looks Totally Beautiful In New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The world would have been a different place if women were not made a part of it. It is often said that women add spice to the lives ofthose around them and this can be said to be true judging by the impact played by the amazing ones we have in the society.



Women in Nigeria have come a long way; from breaking the norm and doing something inspirational for themselves and for the societyat large.



As part of the International Women’s day celebration, we would show you some of the beautiful Nigerian women of our time. The amazing women seen here were not picked based on some rating. They represent different industries in Nigeria and are doing well in their chosen fields.





This means that women need not be restrictedto a particular field before they will break grounds and do remarkable things. We have women whose presence represent family and love, there are some that are business oriented and can speak where men are speaking.



There are some that are born entertainers; the most important thing to note with this is success can be achieved in every niche in as much as the women set their hearts on gettingthings done and being exceptional.



Find below some of the beautiful Nigerian women who have wowed us with their smartness, intelligence, coordination, beauty and sense of responsibility:

Cc Lalasticlala Mynd44

1: Aisha Buhari





The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed a force to be reckoned with. She represents class and beauty; she is a fierce women's right activist. 2 Likes

Go on

2. Amina J. Mohammed





She is currently the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and the former minister of environment in Nigeria. 5 Likes

Continue

3. Onyeka Onwenu





Onyeka Onwenu is a Nigerian singer who is multi-talented. She is a songwriter, actress, journalist, politician, and X Factor series judge. She is the youngest daughter of the Nigerian educationist and politician D.K Onwenu. 10 Likes

4. Obiageli Ezekwesili





She is an accountant who is passionate about the right of people around her; thus, she is a strong human right activist. She is the founderof the BringBackOurGirls campaign. 4 Likes

5. Okonjo Iweala





Okonjo Iweala is a Nigerian politician who served twice as the minister of finance in Nigeria. She has also worked at the World Bank as a managing director. 15 Likes

good

beautiful as in? 1 Like

6. Abimbola Fashola



She is the former First Lady of Lagos state andwife of Babatunde Raji Fashola. 1 Like

7. Chimamanda ngozi Adichie



She is presently the face of Nigerian literature.Her numerous works has gotten her many awards in Nigeria and outside it. 16 Likes 2 Shares

8. Abike Dabiri





Abike Dabiri-Erewa is a Nigerian politician and former member of the Nigeria Federal House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Constituency in Lagos State.She worked for NTA for fifteen years and is atthe moment, the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on foreign affairs and diaspora. 4 Likes

Y NOT TAKE PICTURES OF WOMEN AT OSHODI, KETU, MUSHIN ORILE ETC, N LETS C HOW PRETTY NIGERIAN WOMEN R. 1 Like 1 Share

9. Agbani Darego





The 34-year-old lady is a Nigerian model andbeauty queen, best known as the first native African to win Miss World. 12 Likes

10. Asisat Oshoala





The 22-year-old Nigerian professional footballer was named the best player and was the highest goal scorer at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. 4 Likes

11. Funke Akindele-Bello





The award winning actress is known majorly for her TV series Jenifa's Diary. She helps solve societal problems through her humor. 7 Likes

3,4,5 and 7 are not beautiful at allllll

12. Tiwa Savage



Tiwatope Savage-Balogun is a Nigerian singer,songwriter, performer and actress. The multi talented mother of one has received numerous awards. 6 Likes

13. Omotola-Jalade Ekeinde



Omotola is a Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist and former model. The leading actress has appeared in 300 films and has sold millions of video copies. As a wife and mother of four, she is one of the most celebrated celebrities in the entertainment industry. 8 Likes 1 Share

Note that the pictures of these women have notbeen arranged in any particular order. There are thousands of amazing women that are worth celebrating in Nigeria even though their pictures are not here.The lifestyle led by these ones will however, be a source of inspiration to the young women who are striving to make an impact in the society. Keep pushing, your efforts will get rewarded someday.Happy women's day!

source:



Cc lalasticlala source: https://www.naij.com/1092608-13-times-nigerian-women-proved-beautiful-photos.html?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C1657675107 Cc lalasticlala

Define beautiful

Oyind18:

Define beautiful

Wondering what Ezekwezile dey find on the list The picture sef make her look like person wey strong hard poo hold





Beautiful is Aisha Buhari and Onyeka Owenu Wondering what Ezekwezile dey find on the listThe picture sef make her look like person wey strong hard poo holdBeautiful is Aisha Buhari and Onyeka Owenu 3 Likes

Marvel1206:

4. Obiageli Ezekwesili





She is an accountant who is passionate about the right of people around her; thus, she is a strong human right activist. She is the founderof the BringBackOurGirls campaign. This one na dead o This one na dead o

Oyind18:

Define beautiful Beauty has diff meanings.. There is facial beauty and beauty of the heart, their achievements could also be beautiful Beauty has diff meanings.. There is facial beauty and beauty of the heart, their achievements could also be beautiful 2 Likes

Marvel1206:



Beauty has diff meanings.. There is facial beauty and beauty of the heart, their achievements could also be beautiful Still define beautiful Still define beautiful 1 Like

Oyind18:

Still define beautiful 1 Like

Obiageli? Abike Dabiri? Hmmmmm make I no just talk nothing 1 Like

decatalyst:





Wondering what Ezekwezile dey find on the list The picture sef make her look like person wey strong hard poo hold





Beautiful is Aisha Buhari and Onyeka Owenu The thing tire me o



Onyeka tops my own list. That woman has always been beautiful. Even old age couldn't do nothing to her beauty. Such a natural beauty The thing tire me oOnyeka tops my own list. That woman has always been beautiful. Even old age couldn't do nothing to her beauty. Such a natural beauty 2 Likes

Jacksparr0w127:

The thin tire me o



Onyeka tops my own list. That woman has always been beautiful. Even old age couldn't do nothing to her beauty. Such a natural beauty They are all beautiful They are all beautiful 1 Like

Marvel1206:



They are all beautiful OBJ is handsome OBJ is handsome 1 Like