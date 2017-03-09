₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,126 members, 3,408,769 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 March 2017 at 04:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) (7066 Views)
Basketmouth, Okey Bakkassi On Set With Casmir Chibuike, An Upcoming Actor (Pics) / #bbnaija: Week 5 Nominations Nullifies By Biggie Because Of Kemen And Marvis !8+ / The Kemen And Bisola Kissing On Bbnaija That Got Nigerians Talking (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by Ndlistic(m): 11:13pm On Mar 08
I was going through this thread http://www.nairaland.com/3670345/basketmouth-okey-bakkassi-set-casmir when I spotted upcoming actor, Casmir Chibuike.
Reading through the comments, some claim he looks like Kemen. I don't know why. I guess it's because of their lips.
Do they really resemble?
1 Share
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by UniQuegrACE(f): 11:19pm On Mar 08
be deceiving yourself
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by richidinho(m): 3:42pm
mttcheew
5 Likes
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by kittykollinxx(m): 3:42pm
I just dey shame for this guy
8 Likes
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by brunofarad(m): 3:42pm
HO MY GAWD
NOT AGAIN
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by HIRAETH(f): 3:43pm
Kemens lip is bigger
7 Likes
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:43pm
kermen was accused wrongly
2 Likes
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by Tbillz(m): 3:44pm
Ndlistic:Bkoz the thread is self derailing, makes no sense!!! After the resemblance, buhari come back? Boldshit
4 Likes
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by daraj: 3:44pm
The other guy looks better... Nothing that lookalike between them.
3 Likes
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by khristals(m): 3:44pm
Assuming he looks like Kemen.. What should we do?
9 Likes
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by ask4double(m): 3:45pm
The guy and the poster are OFFICIALLY MAAD, I mean the BOTH OF THEM! What a rubbish post!
5 Likes
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by okonja(m): 3:45pm
So, what is the Economic importance of this?
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by ichommy(m): 3:45pm
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by ennysuccess(m): 3:46pm
2 Likes
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by Daraph(m): 3:46pm
Falz the bahd guy self no fit talk am say he resemble Kemen
1 Like
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 3:46pm
all i see is a stupid idiot
5 Likes
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by Anabelfed: 3:47pm
From the lip down looks like him
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by WINDSOW(m): 3:47pm
How does agbalumo resemble orange
1 Like
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by themonk: 3:47pm
I hope his fingers doesnt resemble kemen's own otherwise he would be kemening actresses
BTW i was the one that suggested he looks like kemen in the referenced post
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by ExcelNG: 3:47pm
Why would another man, want to look like another man? Signs of depression? Why so many resident idiots in the world now? People can be plain stuppid.
Meanwhile to those attacking the Igbos on Nairaland, We will smother you guys on this forum. Just watch.
1 Like
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by Sacluxpaint(m): 3:47pm
Fvck No! By the way, nairaland is no longer informative. Who moved this to front page?
1 Like
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by Nma27(f): 3:47pm
His doppelganger
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by Musaking: 3:47pm
I can't see any resemblance there
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by goodyvin02(m): 3:48pm
am seeing jobless people, how does this change the fact that am buying one cup of Garry for #100
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by basty: 3:50pm
Nonsense post
|Re: Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) by bigsmoke2(m): 3:51pm
Ndlistic:Yes them resemble, he also looks like a pervert
R Kelly Denies / Whitney Houston Working With Akon / We Just Can't Get Enough Of Beyonce
Viewing this topic: fabre4, Switsmart(m), icemann(m), donsteady(m), orimipe(f), Darkseid(m), mikkylondon, DEEDEE111(m), DidiLove1, dalynch(f), jabanz(m), splendor007, fartkay(m), sagitariusbaby(m), Israelighty(m), boylova, Nautillus(m), ndmoore, dadaic, XJAYCEEU4K, itsprofagain, Kathyl, GreenMavro, imitateMe(m), sushieater, holluwizzy(m), vibzy, kelvin91, ndidibabe(f), Hustlerlomo(m), dljbd1(m), TOMTOM15(m), hcupid(m), swaggss, jazzyjazz, neoapocalypse, obkishoka(m), vanilson(m), abdul1976(m), ovoSoftware, toniapat(f), ekpeye(m), macbernard, stguymandspecie, miguella20(f) and 101 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10