Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemen And Actor Casmir Chibuike Are Lookalikes? (see Photos) (7066 Views)

Basketmouth, Okey Bakkassi On Set With Casmir Chibuike, An Upcoming Actor (Pics) / #bbnaija: Week 5 Nominations Nullifies By Biggie Because Of Kemen And Marvis !8+ / The Kemen And Bisola Kissing On Bbnaija That Got Nigerians Talking (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Reading through the comments, some claim he looks like Kemen. I don't know why. I guess it's because of their lips.



Do they really resemble? I was going through this thread http://www.nairaland.com/3670345/basketmouth-okey-bakkassi-set-casmir when I spotted upcoming actor, Casmir Chibuike.Reading through the comments, some claim he looks like Kemen. I don't know why. I guess it's because of their lips.Do they really resemble? 1 Share

be deceiving yourself 28 Likes 2 Shares

mttcheew 5 Likes

I just dey shame for this guy 8 Likes









NOT AGAIN HO MY GAWDNOT AGAIN 4 Likes 1 Share

Kemens lip is bigger 7 Likes

kermen was accused wrongly kermen was accused wrongly 2 Likes

Ndlistic:





Why derail my thread? Bkoz the thread is self derailing, makes no sense!!! After the resemblance, buhari come back? Boldshit Bkoz the thread is self derailing, makes no sense!!! After the resemblance, buhari come back? Boldshit 4 Likes

The other guy looks better... Nothing that lookalike between them. 3 Likes

Assuming he looks like Kemen.. What should we do? 9 Likes

The guy and the poster are OFFICIALLY MAAD, I mean the BOTH OF THEM! What a rubbish post! 5 Likes

So, what is the Economic importance of this?

2 Likes

Falz the bahd guy self no fit talk am say he resemble Kemen 1 Like

all i see is a stupid idiot 5 Likes

From the lip down looks like him

How does agbalumo resemble orange 1 Like







BTW i was the one that suggested he looks like kemen in the referenced post I hope his fingers doesnt resemble kemen's own otherwise he would be kemening actressesBTW i was the one that suggested he looks like kemen in the referenced post

Why would another man, want to look like another man? Signs of depression? Why so many resident idiots in the world now? People can be plain stuppid.



Meanwhile to those attacking the Igbos on Nairaland, We will smother you guys on this forum. Just watch. 1 Like

Fvck No! By the way, nairaland is no longer informative. Who moved this to front page? 1 Like

His doppelganger

I can't see any resemblance there

am seeing jobless people, how does this change the fact that am buying one cup of Garry for #100

Nonsense post