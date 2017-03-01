₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by PapiNigga: 11:18pm
Funke Akindele aka Jenifa, Lota Chukwu aka Kiki, Joy Nice aka Pelumi and Tola Olayanju aka Sharon all looked like desperate Yoruba Housewives in these new photoshots...
Photo Credit: Atunbi Photography
Cc: Lalasticlala
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/funke-akindele-and-her-jenifa-diary.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by abdulahi001: 11:26pm
You these ladies with all these make-up, diaris God ooo. I can't even identify them anymore, what if you got lost
3 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by Horlaidex(m): 11:26pm
Too much makeup but where is Toyo baby?
4 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by jesus247alive: 11:26pm
The guy on top of me actually sleeps on nairaland...
They look great sha
But that guy is fast o......i still dey vex self
Did anybody notice how PSG was raped., .... Infact the match was sold simple
Nothing like come back anything,.... I love arsenal atlist we no mumu like dis.
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by superfelix: 11:26pm
smal smal, This Jenifer is getting Old.. Aunty Mama..
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by veacea: 11:27pm
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by mogboyelade(f): 11:27pm
They are all pretty!
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by AkinPhysicist: 11:27pm
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by DrIkB: 11:27pm
When I thought I will make ftc , she look chubby tho
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by goldbim(f): 11:27pm
Wow!lovely attires..
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by 0079jaBond(m): 11:28pm
Op, how are these beautiful women looking desperate? E be like say eye dey pain you
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by sholay2011(m): 11:28pm
mogboyelade:Uhm...mba.
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by hemmy1843: 11:28pm
kiki nailed it, they re all beautiful.
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by Divay22(f): 11:28pm
Kiki
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by Eeyaniyi: 11:28pm
simply cute!!!
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by maynation(f): 11:29pm
I love Funke but i detest Jennifa's dairy.
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by NaijaDryGuy(m): 11:29pm
Like if you support Barcelona. Share if you don't
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by Vickiweezy(m): 11:29pm
The power of make-up. All I see is....
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by Jacksparr0w127: 11:30pm
Make up no even gree me see their faces
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by DonLo: 11:30pm
Pelumi, Jenifa, Kiki (my crush) and.........
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by prela(f): 11:30pm
Awon eleyi on fleek
But OP, this your caption, which one is DESPERATE Yoruba housewives again
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by 2dream(m): 11:31pm
PSG why
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by adewumiopeyemi(m): 11:33pm
Ok. In order news count down to nairaland pool party coming up in easter. Is going to be fun and intresting for more information pm
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by folly22(f): 11:33pm
they really look different.
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by Ioannes(m): 11:34pm
Funke Akindele has done Well for herself. I do sincerely hope her marriage will work this time around. She sure deserves happiness. Kudos to her.
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 11:34pm
nice
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by SmartyPants: 11:35pm
0079jaBond:
Oga there is a show called desperate housewives. Google it and you will understand what the poster meant
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by DirewolfofStark(m): 11:39pm
Di Maria tweeted this before the Champions League game against Barca........
|Re: Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires by pussypounder(m): 11:40pm
mogboyelade:
