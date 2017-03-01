Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele And Her Jenifa's Diary Crew Stun In Native Attires (2793 Views)

Photo Credit: Atunbi Photography



Cc: Lalasticlala



Funke Akindele aka Jenifa, Lota Chukwu aka Kiki, Joy Nice aka Pelumi and Tola Olayanju aka Sharon all looked like desperate Yoruba Housewives in these new photoshots...Photo Credit: Atunbi PhotographyCc: Lalasticlala

You these ladies with all these make-up, diaris God ooo. I can't even identify them anymore, what if you got lost 3 Likes

Too much makeup but where is Toyo baby? 4 Likes

The guy on top of me actually sleeps on nairaland...













They look great sha









But that guy is fast o......i still dey vex self



smal smal, This Jenifer is getting Old.. Aunty Mama..

They are all pretty! 1 Like

When I thought I will make ftc , she look chubby tho

Wow!lovely attires..

Op, how are these beautiful women looking desperate? E be like say eye dey pain you

mogboyelade:

They are all pretty! Uhm...mba. Uhm...mba.

kiki nailed it, they re all beautiful.

Kiki

simply cute!!!

I love Funke but i detest Jennifa's dairy.

The power of make-up. All I see is....

Make up no even gree me see their faces

Pelumi, Jenifa, Kiki (my crush) and.........





But OP, this your caption, which one is DESPERATE Yoruba housewives again Awon eleyi on fleekBut OP, this your caption,which one is DESPERATE Yoruba housewives again

they really look different.

Funke Akindele has done Well for herself. I do sincerely hope her marriage will work this time around. She sure deserves happiness. Kudos to her.

nice

0079jaBond:

Op, how are these beautiful women looking desperate? E be like say eye dey pain you

Oga there is a show called desperate housewives. Google it and you will understand what the poster meant Oga there is a show called desperate housewives. Google it and you will understand what the poster meant

