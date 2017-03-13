₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by donjazet(m): 1:52pm On Mar 09
Preview soon
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by sweetboiy(m): 2:17pm On Mar 09
Up Chelsea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by ETILA100(m): 6:09pm On Mar 09
Over 2.5
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by optional1(f): 9:09pm On Mar 09
who be this two dogoyaro wey dey up there.... Donjazet u no call me bah
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by donjazet(m): 10:24pm On Mar 09
optional1:
No vex abeg. I no go repeat the mistake again babe.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by Lordemperoris100(m): 10:52pm On Mar 09
okay
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by optional1(f): 11:22pm On Mar 09
donjazet:
ok no p... Forgiven
lemme call the ladies on Blue
abimbawealth
VickyRotex
ginajet
Blue Armies them guys on Blue
dad robosky02
femi4
CaptPlanet
SmellingAnus
fredooooooo
Unlimited22
pamcode
adewumiopeyemi
Chikelue2000
lastmumu
ipledge10
is another monday match oh
Manu must go down
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by SmellingAnus(m): 7:18pm On Mar 10
optional1:win for the blues... 1 and over 1.5 honey
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by VickyRotex(f): 3:45am On Mar 11
optional1:
We gat this!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by Vic99(m): 7:51am On Mar 11
sure banker
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by Unlimited22: 6:58pm On Mar 12
optional1:No b manure United? We beating them sis.
Wembley semi loading. But en go hard oo. It's City, Arsenal and Tottenham in the semis. Tho I'll prefer not to play Spurs shaa.. ..
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by Unlimited22: 7:00pm On Mar 12
Optional1, u didn't call JeffreyJamez
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by optional1(f): 7:41pm On Mar 12
Unlimited22:
jamez vex me dat y i didn't call em.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by JeffreyJames(m): 8:46pm On Mar 12
optional1:
Wetin he do?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by Unlimited22: 9:15pm On Mar 12
JeffreyJames:Baba wetin do ur old account?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by optional1(f): 9:18pm On Mar 12
JeffreyJames:
so em fit answer i think say baba leave em for london come houz....
Em wey i go call 10times em no go answer 11times as others dey do..
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by optional1(f): 9:19pm On Mar 12
Unlimited22:epp me ask em oh.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by akpobae(f): 9:23pm On Mar 12
man u Don't fail me
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by Unlimited22: 9:37pm On Mar 12
akpobae:They have already failed u.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by JeffreyJames(m): 9:55pm On Mar 12
Unlimited22:
E dey serve jail term lol
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by JeffreyJames(m): 9:55pm On Mar 12
optional1:
Haba na... Lol
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by Unlimited22: 10:01pm On Mar 12
JeffreyJames:Jobless mod looking for whom to take out anger and frustration on?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by JeffreyJames(m): 10:04pm On Mar 12
Unlimited22:
Hmmm not really...I yab person and the person report me lol
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by Unlimited22: 10:41pm On Mar 12
JeffreyJames:Ok.
Just in shaa
Martial, Rooney and Rashford are all injured and won't play tomorrow. Ibrahimovic is suspended. Na fellaini go play 9?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by abimbawealth(f): 10:45pm On Mar 12
*tip toes* into thread.. .
What's gonna happen?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by ademoladeji(m): 11:41pm On Mar 12
abimbawealth:
Chelsea 3
Man Utd 1
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by haffaze777(m): 11:45pm On Mar 12
it will be very interesting match I just pray for my darling blues to win
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by optional1(f): 6:18am
JeffreyJames:
lz it a lying zumtin i talking
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by optional1(f): 6:21am
JeffreyJames:
ehya
how many jail terms u go spend for kirikiri office?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by notthefakemaree: 9:24am
Man U all the way
MU Fans whats up?
Harddon kyase emzreus proudlyngwa
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by Kyase(m): 9:31am
notthefakemaree:we are beating them today
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by emzreus(m): 9:33am
Kyase:We Hope oo!! Am imagining our game without Zlatan though
