Preview soon

Up Chelsea 1 Like

Over 2.5 2 Likes

who be this two dogoyaro wey dey up there.... Donjazet u no call me bah 1 Like

who be this two dogoyaro wey dey up there.... Donjazet u no call me bah







No vex abeg. I no go repeat the mistake again babe. No vex abeg.I no go repeat the mistake again babe.

okay

No vex abeg. I no go repeat the mistake again babe.

ok no p... Forgiven





lemme call the ladies on Blue

abimbawealth

VickyRotex

ginajet





Blue Armies them guys on Blue

dad robosky02

femi4

CaptPlanet

SmellingAnus

fredooooooo

Unlimited22

pamcode

adewumiopeyemi

Chikelue2000

lastmumu

ipledge10





is another monday match oh



is another monday match oh win for the blues... 1 and over 1.5 honey win for the blues... 1 and over 1.5 honey

is another monday match oh

We gat this! We gat this! 1 Like

sure banker

is another monday match oh No b manure United? We beating them sis.

No b manure United? We beating them sis.

Wembley semi loading. But en go hard oo. It's City, Arsenal and Tottenham in the semis. Tho I'll prefer not to play Spurs shaa.. ..

Optional1, u didn't call JeffreyJamez

Optional, u didn't call JeffreyJamez

jamez vex me dat y i didn't call em. jamez vex me dat y i didn't call em.

jamez vex me dat y i didn't call em.

Wetin he do? Wetin he do?

Baba wetin do ur old account?

Wetin he do?

so em fit answer i think say baba leave em for london come houz....



Em wey i go call 10times em no go answer 11times as others dey do..

Baba wetin do ur old account? epp me ask em oh. epp me ask em oh.

man u Don't fail me man u Don't fail me

man u

Don't fail me They have already failed u. They have already failed u.

Baba wetin do ur old account?

E dey serve jail term lol E dey serve jail term lol

so em fit answer i think say baba leave em for london come houz....





Em wey i go call 10times em no go answer 11times as others dey do..

Haba na... Lol Haba na... Lol

E dey serve jail term lol Jobless mod looking for whom to take out anger and frustration on? Jobless mod looking for whom to take out anger and frustration on?

Jobless mod looking for whom to take out anger and frustration on?

Hmmm not really...I yab person and the person report me lol Hmmm not really...I yab person and the person report me lol

Hmmm not really...I yab person and the person report me lol Ok.

Just in shaa

Just in shaa

Martial, Rooney and Rashford are all injured and won't play tomorrow. Ibrahimovic is suspended. Na fellaini go play 9?

*tip toes* into thread.. .













What's gonna happen?

What's gonna happen?

Chelsea 3



Chelsea 3

Man Utd 1

it will be very interesting match I just pray for my darling blues to win

Haba na... Lol

lz it a lying zumtin i talking lz it a lying zumtin i talking

E dey serve jail term lol

ehya

how many jail terms u go spend for kirikiri office?

Man U all the way



MU Fans whats up?



Harddon kyase emzreus proudlyngwa 1 Like

Man U all the way



MU Fans whats up?



Harddon kyase emzreus proudlyngwa we are beating them today we are beating them today 1 Like