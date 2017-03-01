₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by TunezMediaBlog: 2:38pm
Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage remains one of the few ladies in the entertainment industry who decided to work on her marriage when it was at an all time low and got blessed with an endorsement deal with ROC Nation during the process.
The mother of one, has since then taken her marriage off social media as she hardly shares photos with her husband on her social accounts, unlike most Nigerian celebrity couples do.
The Mavin Records first lady has however not slowed down in her daring looks and outfits which she has been taking up a notch at every single opportunity. Just like this recent Selfie where the 'Standing Ovation' singer loosened her jacket and knowingly bared her bosoms to tease her fans on gram.
See below...
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by BlackDBagba: 2:39pm
You need attention. There you go. Happy now?
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by MKO4ever(m): 2:44pm
The best cleavage of Tiwa Savage I have ever seen
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by kaystick86(m): 2:46pm
happy attention day.
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Lawlahdey(f): 2:52pm
Not big enough to get our attention...
Dismissed!
Next... Preferably that of cossy
Something to actually feed the eye
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Brown14(m): 2:52pm
Shez looking 'chic'...
Sexy momma!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by TPAND: 3:08pm
She looks like my chinese friend called Ug Lee.
Haven't heard anything from her Roc Nation affiliation. Lol... she is as talentless as wizkids girlfriend. The only talent God gave them is exposing cleavage
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by mexxmoney: 3:15pm
Ha!!! Those boobs used to be flat like slippers, something must be supporting them to stand like this. Women be scamming us since the garden of eden
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by sexymoma(f): 3:28pm
i dont think this woman has anything to offer apart from her unclothedness.. boobs and all that
4 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Dandeson1(m): 3:29pm
All this slay queens and kings dem?? What exactly are dey slaying? At yur age David had already slayed Goliath...
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:29pm
i wanna fvck those 2 AGBALUMO
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Yewandequeen(f): 3:29pm
Cute i must say. I love those lips.
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Omoakinsuyi(m): 3:29pm
Teebilz or no Teebilz, life goes on for Mama Jamil...the guy dey miss sha
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Ariadne(f): 3:30pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:30pm
mexxmoney:She used padded bra just as they pad our budget
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by mzmighty(f): 3:30pm
Nice
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by arthur1000(m): 3:31pm
Doro giver
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Tjohnnay: 3:31pm
Tiwa savage
Urgh I dislike dis gal
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:31pm
Yewandequeen:@dp, your own AGBALUMO na graveyard.... person fit die there..
@yewandequeen, no offense i love your kinda boobs its ma spec
4 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Zita55(f): 3:31pm
***Looks enchanting in cute selfie***
Smh
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by chimah3(m): 3:31pm
Why all the breast?
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by fufuNegusi(m): 3:31pm
sexymoma:
Am tired of seeing em already
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Zita55(f): 3:31pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
CROWNWEALTH019:
Lolzzzzzz
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Musaking: 3:33pm
Fine woman
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by richidinho(m): 3:33pm
let her look for a husband sharpaly sharpaly
no time to check time
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by ennysuccess(m): 3:34pm
o boi these babe no wan old ooo see fresh bobiiiiiiiiiii
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by praisekeyzz(m): 3:34pm
Zita55:u dey mind am?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Vickiweezy(m): 3:34pm
Sexy
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by INVESTORBNAIRA: 3:35pm
Upon the all the make up and snapchat contour filter the babe still fugly
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Jacksparr0w127: 3:35pm
Enchanting indeed
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by sexymoma(f): 3:35pm
fufuNegusi:Im telling you.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by CriticMaestro: 3:35pm
N
