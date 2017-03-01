₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,126 members, 3,408,769 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 March 2017 at 04:12 PM

Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies (7250 Views)

P'square Rock Matching Outfits With Their Kids In Cute New Photo / Helen Paul And Chinedu Ikedieze (aki) Get Cozy In Cute Selfies / Tiwa Savage Looks So Beautiful As She Arrives London (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by TunezMediaBlog: 2:38pm
Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage remains one of the few ladies in the entertainment industry who decided to work on her marriage when it was at an all time low and got blessed with an endorsement deal with ROC Nation during the process.

The mother of one, has since then taken her marriage off social media as she hardly shares photos with her husband on her social accounts, unlike most Nigerian celebrity couples do.

The Mavin Records first lady has however not slowed down in her daring looks and outfits which she has been taking up a notch at every single opportunity. Just like this recent Selfie where the 'Standing Ovation' singer loosened her jacket and knowingly bared her bosoms to tease her fans on gram.


See below...

http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/roc-nation-star-tiwa-savage-flash.html

Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by BlackDBagba: 2:39pm
You need attention. There you go. Happy now? undecided

3 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by MKO4ever(m): 2:44pm
The best cleavage of Tiwa Savage I have ever seen

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by kaystick86(m): 2:46pm
happy attention day.

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Lawlahdey(f): 2:52pm
Not big enough to get our attention...
Dismissed!
Next... Preferably that of cossy grin
Something to actually feed the eye wink wink

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Brown14(m): 2:52pm
Shez looking 'chic'...

Sexy momma!
Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by TPAND: 3:08pm
She looks like my chinese friend called Ug Lee.

Haven't heard anything from her Roc Nation affiliation. Lol... she is as talentless as wizkids girlfriend. The only talent God gave them is exposing cleavage

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by mexxmoney: 3:15pm
Ha!!! Those boobs used to be flat like slippers, something must be supporting them to stand like this. Women be scamming us since the garden of eden

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by sexymoma(f): 3:28pm
i dont think this woman has anything to offer apart from her unclothedness.. boobs and all that

4 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Dandeson1(m): 3:29pm
All this slay queens and kings dem?? What exactly are dey slaying? At yur age David had already slayed Goliath...

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:29pm
i wanna fvck those 2 AGBALUMO shocked

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Yewandequeen(f): 3:29pm
Cute i must say. I love those lips.

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Omoakinsuyi(m): 3:29pm
Teebilz or no Teebilz, life goes on for Mama Jamil...the guy dey miss sha
Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Ariadne(f): 3:30pm
sad
Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:30pm
mexxmoney:
Ha!!! Those boobs used to be flat like slippers, something must be supporting them to stand like this. Women be scamming us since the garden of eden
She used padded bra just as they pad our budget undecided

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by mzmighty(f): 3:30pm
Nice
Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by arthur1000(m): 3:31pm
Doro giver
Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Tjohnnay: 3:31pm
Tiwa savage

Urgh I dislike dis gal
Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:31pm
Yewandequeen:
Cute i must say. I love those lips.
@dp, your own AGBALUMO na graveyard.... person fit die there..

@yewandequeen, no offense i love your kinda boobs its ma spec cool

4 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Zita55(f): 3:31pm
***Looks enchanting in cute selfie***

Smh
Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by chimah3(m): 3:31pm
Why all the breast?

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by fufuNegusi(m): 3:31pm
sexymoma:
i dont think this woman has anything to offer apart from her unclothedness.. boobs and all that

Am tired of seeing em already

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Zita55(f): 3:31pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

@dp, your own AGBALUMO na graveyard.... person fit die there..
grin
CROWNWEALTH019:

@dp, your own AGBALUMO na graveyard.... person fit die there..

Lolzzzzzz
Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Musaking: 3:33pm
Fine woman
Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by richidinho(m): 3:33pm
let her look for a husband sharpaly sharpaly

no time to check time
Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by ennysuccess(m): 3:34pm
o boi these babe no wan old ooo see fresh bobiiiiiiiiiii shocked kiss kiss kiss
Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by praisekeyzz(m): 3:34pm
Zita55:
***Looks enchanting in cute selfie***


Smh
u dey mind am?

Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Vickiweezy(m): 3:34pm
Sexy
Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by INVESTORBNAIRA: 3:35pm
Upon the all the make up and snapchat contour filter the babe still fugly
Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by Jacksparr0w127: 3:35pm
Enchanting indeed
Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by sexymoma(f): 3:35pm
fufuNegusi:


Am tired of seeing em already
Im telling you.
Re: Tiwa Savage Looks Enchanting In Cute Selfies by CriticMaestro: 3:35pm
N

(0) (1) (Reply)

Olamide’s Son Is Just Too Cute (see Photo) / Who Is The Lucky Man To Marry This Beauty!!! / D'banj Given Chieftancy Title In Abia State.

Viewing this topic: ajstar, feda01, Fifthcolumnist(m), pr3zydent(m), Earth2Metahuman, G007(m), tommysneh, superior494(m), fr4ncesc, cliff26, sisisioge, wisemen045(m), Tegraeagles, AKWALES(m), marksooyinmiebi(m), vedah, moscobabs(m), Oyecute(m), cloudview(m), Milldon(m), OrientalDuke, lammsohiman(m), Wuzyurdaddy(m), slenderdude, dijitossy(f), segun0001, aviazuva, Oladelson(m), onwubuya, olukemiyemi, BerryScott(f), Donmzee(m), supaduma, lacoach, Trust2001(m), Reelee, Ide4u(m), alaskido(m), Elnino4ladies, tj4luck, maxdozie(m), fashmania(m), Femochiiiiiiiii, marlvis(f) and 106 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.