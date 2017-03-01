₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,126 members, 3,408,769 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 March 2017 at 04:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings (3529 Views)
Southern Kaduna Killings: See What This Girl Wrote / Most Attractive Female Police Officers In Nigeria (photos) / PMB Did Expressed Shock On Agatu Killings-see Vanguard ,february 2,2016! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by LivingHuman: 2:48pm
Continued from this thread: http://www.nairaland.com/3672669/court-sentences-two-policemen-death#54419775
A Federal High Court in Abuja Presided over by Justice Ishaq Bello sentenced two policemen, Emmanuel Baba and Ezekiel Acheneje to death after being found guilty of their involvement in the killings of six traders on the 7th of June 2005.
Here are photos of the officers involved;
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/apo-six-killings-photos-of-officers.html
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by SultanYoung(m): 2:49pm
I no thier face see as this guy on punk is looking at the judge filling betrayed by his fellow gang members aka (ekelebe)
Oboy this is my first time on this first to comment of a thing
I dedicate this to My sir at the Top Mr Seun Osewa for creating this forum you are appreciated
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by LivingHuman: 2:50pm
More Photos
Credit: Omojuwa
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by Kagarko(m): 2:59pm
They deserve what they got. This is a very good Lesson to other Police Officers.
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by TPAND: 3:12pm
Justice served. Police officers and Military men are not above the law. Thats how they see themselves most times because they have guns in their hands
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by chriskosherbal(m): 3:14pm
This is justice in practical display....nice one Nigeria.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by pointblank247(m): 4:00pm
murderers
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by themonk: 4:02pm
Accident Muderers, Not a lot of Pity in their hearts, not a lot of knowledge in their heads, they are homicidal with weapons. they murder in error - all the time.
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by Musaking: 4:02pm
I pity him
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by unclezuma: 4:02pm
Finally
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by Omoakinsuyi(m): 4:03pm
Well deserved
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by balancediet(m): 4:03pm
Am sure they didnt See this coming.
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by dadavivo: 4:03pm
Nice one, see their eyes, more police to go down this way
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:03pm
no northerner abi
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by mago77(f): 4:04pm
Accidental discharge
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by CharleyCharley: 4:04pm
Good
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by chikeze(m): 4:05pm
Fantastic judgement. Though justice was delayed but not denied.
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by Zonex1(m): 4:05pm
ok
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by ExAngel007(f): 4:05pm
JUSTICE AT LAST
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by okonja(m): 4:05pm
Hmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by tobiasbeecher: 4:05pm
Hmm, they should just kill them immediately. They deserve to die with the way they murdered those six traders in cold blood. Nigerian police is worst than kidnappers and assassins!
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by searchng4love: 4:06pm
No Moslem? That cannot be right... That cannot be fair...
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by khalifahsparkles(f): 4:06pm
when will aluu4 get justice?
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by ajepako(f): 4:06pm
Ah! I remember that case!
These policemen were callous the way they killed those defenceless traders including a woman..
Justice finally served..
Good one..
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by Emeskhalifa(m): 4:06pm
So dat case neva finish??
What about the assistant commissioner of Police, the DPO of that time?? I remember how they all were being dragged up and down over the case as of tht time
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by yaqq: 4:06pm
My Igala brothers and police...........
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by budusky05(m): 4:06pm
,
Hmmmmm
.
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by dejaomo1: 4:06pm
God have mercy on your soul
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by undefeated(m): 4:07pm
NICELY DONE, A LESSON TO OTHER POLICE OFFICERS THAT TAKES THE LAW INTO THEIR HANDS
|Re: Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings by driand(m): 4:07pm
Savages
2 down, more to go!!
1 Like
Manslaughter / Jenson Button,hamilton Escape Armed Attack / It Is Easier To Steal A Truck Than A Motorcycle - Suspect
Viewing this topic: angelicify, OptimusPrime3(m), Dimmamaero, zubino(m), Austyno4(m), frostylook, confiritch(m), tuniski, Oduduwaboy(m), HumanistMike, chronique(m), Babanick, agulion, Mynd44, ebenezf, donmatin(m), Mekky2010, Lolsd, ogbolu0147(m), kuzoma, horlanrewaju11, khalhokage(m), chimex001, khalids, ToyeenP, Septuagenarian(m), Cire80, dancewith, Glomoni, tete7000(m), sekem, DukeNija(m), hucienda, Vaxt(m), deriana(f), NoBetterNigeria, nonxo007(m), cycline404(m), Ugo4ema2015, jesicajonna(f), nan1, teejarny(m), hollyayo(m), Sapiosexuality(m), obai08, funsho03, austinauto(m), DonPazini, JimmySnow, phatgirlz(f), perfectgabby, Kennyblues(m), Wisdomkosi(m), waledeji(m), Phemmy82, ganja06(m), Sisipaul, Doug07034780891(m), choo, WhoBeThisMan, Airee, OAKSFIVEFARMS, ajayidayo2012, obitryce(m), alienvirus, donpapachi(m), justjify(m), edubrazil442(m), ganasy, REMMEI(m), ajepako(f), dokyOloye, sokus(m), Edututorial, Morikaih, muba25(m), Gudcity, Tenny05(m), Eibams60(m), Dinirojones(m), ifegold, buchilino(m), sugarbeesmith(m), horciglowri(f), shortgun(m), Commonsense247, Poorboy, chris070(m), viktorlee(m), balancediet(m), KunmiHuston(m), greatwin100, Zoehill(m), Abbeylincson(m), fushizu1, Igbaba2, kaffy4tope(m), firebrand, clemmonce(m), MissionaryK(m), MzzAmiable(f), lifefaith(m), maxzzo1(m), dejive, searchcorp(m), biolaowo(m), Saint52(m), MARKETfund, kevoneal, ambasi, Kjking(m), dammie4j(m), Tjohnnay, Fizzbizzie(m), kokoA(m), talk2dmc(m), Ipinuoluwa, Zenithpeak, OYERINDEJ(m), swtdrms(m), 1bkaye(f), fredust(m), Deejay08, muystoy(m), KAYD007(m), magnetik(m), ehissi(m), malcolmpounds, hoodboy(m), Lordave, Ayo12345(m), kingreign, perfecti(f), BrandPromotions(m), ayokatawa, Nsonso, smartty68, gbmorgan(m), Adecombo(m), Prince9137(m), Okpabana, bayodaniel, gnaftalee(m), robedu, sladonery, sacramento1212, adaifx, volo112, rigarmortis, Merije66, yussuff(m), alexpetersng, anyaekekehinde(m), tobiy3k, corperscorner, Claroo(m), irumanle, Smartuche and 344 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4