Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photos Of The Police Officers Sentenced To Death Over Apo Six Killings (3529 Views)

Southern Kaduna Killings: See What This Girl Wrote / Most Attractive Female Police Officers In Nigeria (photos) / PMB Did Expressed Shock On Agatu Killings-see Vanguard ,february 2,2016! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





A Federal High Court in Abuja Presided over by Justice Ishaq Bello sentenced two policemen, Emmanuel Baba and Ezekiel Acheneje to death after being found guilty of their involvement in the killings of six traders on the 7th of June 2005.



Here are photos of the officers involved;



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/apo-six-killings-photos-of-officers.html Continued from this thread: http://www.nairaland.com/3672669/court-sentences-two-policemen-death#54419775 A Federal High Court in Abuja Presided over by Justice Ishaq Bello sentenced two policemen, Emmanuel Baba and Ezekiel Acheneje to death after being found guilty of their involvement in the killings of six traders on the 7th of June 2005.Here are photos of the officers involved; 2 Likes

I no thier face see as this guy on punk is looking at the judge filling betrayed by his fellow gang members aka (ekelebe)

Oboy this is my first time on this first to comment of a thing

I dedicate this to My sir at the Top Mr Seun Osewa for creating this forum you are appreciated 3 Likes

More Photos



Credit: Omojuwa 1 Like

They deserve what they got. This is a very good Lesson to other Police Officers. 5 Likes

Justice served. Police officers and Military men are not above the law. Thats how they see themselves most times because they have guns in their hands 1 Like

This is justice in practical display....nice one Nigeria. 7 Likes 1 Share

murderers 1 Like

Accident Muderers, Not a lot of Pity in their hearts, not a lot of knowledge in their heads, they are homicidal with weapons. they murder in error - all the time.

I pity him

Finally

Well deserved

Am sure they didnt See this coming.

Nice one, see their eyes, more police to go down this way

no northerner abi 2 Likes

Accidental discharge

Good 1 Like

Fantastic judgement. Though justice was delayed but not denied.

ok

JUSTICE AT LAST

Hmmmm 1 Like

Hmm, they should just kill them immediately. They deserve to die with the way they murdered those six traders in cold blood. Nigerian police is worst than kidnappers and assassins!

No Moslem? That cannot be right... That cannot be fair...

when will aluu4 get justice?

Ah! I remember that case!



These policemen were callous the way they killed those defenceless traders including a woman..



Justice finally served..



Good one..

So dat case neva finish??



What about the assistant commissioner of Police, the DPO of that time?? I remember how they all were being dragged up and down over the case as of tht time

My Igala brothers and police...........

,





Hmmmmm





.

God have mercy on your soul

NICELY DONE, A LESSON TO OTHER POLICE OFFICERS THAT TAKES THE LAW INTO THEIR HANDS