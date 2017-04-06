₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|List Three Of Your Most Played Music by brandydaniells(m): 6:42pm On Mar 09
LIST THREE OF UR MOST PLAYED MUSIC. . . MINE IS DADDY YO -WIZKID MAD OVER YOU-RUNTOWN WATCH ME NAE NAE-SILENTO COS I LOVE TO WHIP LIST URS
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by LekkiHost: 3:36pm On Mar 10
Mad over you - runtown
smile for me - Simi
dangerous woman - Ariana
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by brandydaniells(m): 7:06pm On Mar 10
LekkiHost:U MEAN ARIANA GRANDE?
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by LekkiHost: 9:13am On Mar 13
brandydaniells:yea
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by Mirror97: 1:30am On Mar 14
No woman no cry - Bob Marley
Redemption Song - Bob marley
Letter to my unborn child - 2pac.
1 Like
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by Alero3Arubi(f): 9:06am On Mar 17
Onitse iyanu-Nathaniel Bassey
The Hill-Travis Greene
Fill me up-Tasha Cobbs
1 Like
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by brandydaniells(m): 1:19pm On Mar 19
Alero3Arubi:oh never heard of these . . are they hip pop based?
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by UniqueGem(m): 1:10am On Mar 20
brandydaniells:Gospel.
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by UniqueGem(m): 1:13am On Mar 20
Ed Sheeran - Perfect
Ed Sheeran - Shape of you
Cnco - Raggaeton lento bailemos
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by brandydaniells(m): 7:56pm On Apr 04
UniqueGem:are these reggae based ?
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by jojothaiv(m): 11:26pm On Apr 04
Johnny Drille ft Niniola Start Over
Big Sean Sunday Jetpack
Vector ft Johnny Drille Here(Outro)
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by Deeypeey(m): 10:22pm
Bad and Boujee by Migos
Body like a back road by Sam Hunt
Jag Ghoomeya by Fateh Ali Khan (from the 2016 bollywood movie; Sultan)
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by SIRKAY98(m): 10:22pm
Akanchawa
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by Epositive(m): 10:23pm
lil wayne ft eminem ~ drop the world
lil wayne ft rickross ~ john
jay z ~ history
#istandwithhiphop
#positivevibes
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by Dandeson1(m): 10:23pm
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by Divay22(f): 10:23pm
Ed Sheeran :shape of you
Clara : I bet
Justin Bieber : Every minute
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:23pm
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by brostheo(m): 10:23pm
Accidentally they all happen to be Ghana songs.
Brother brother-bisa k'dei
Guy guy-stonebuoy ft bisa k'dei
Life-bisa k'dei ft pato
Pull up-stonebuoy ft pato
Davido and whizkid can go die with their noisy daddy yo and if
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by younghartz(m): 10:23pm
best of mr.eazi
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by nairaman66(m): 10:23pm
Can't Tell Me Nothing- Kanye West
Dark Fantasy- Kanye West
Beast Of No Nation- Fela
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by auntysimbiat(f): 10:24pm
ALHAJI ALAJI ALAAAAAAJI
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by victor247: 10:24pm
Mirror97:
My brother from another mother.
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by sanbells(f): 10:24pm
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by Maccoy507: 10:24pm
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by rezzo1: 10:24pm
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by foyeks2001(f): 10:25pm
anything from Adekunle Gold from Ariwo Ko, to Orente, to pick up especially My life, chai love that track die....
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by BreezyCB(m): 10:25pm
Ed Sheeran - Perfect
Ed Sheeran - Shape of you
Nicki Minaj ft Lil Wayne and Drake - No fraud
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by ekems2017(f): 10:25pm
Is your name in the book of life by Nathaniel Bassey
You are great by Steve Crown
Speechless by Michael Jackson
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by DirewolfofStark(m): 10:25pm
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by Longcucumber(m): 10:25pm
|Re: List Three Of Your Most Played Music by hfemini: 10:25pm
Birdy - No Angel
James Arthur - Roses
Bruno Mars - When I was your man.
P.S. My girl just left me
