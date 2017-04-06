Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / List Three Of Your Most Played Music (1154 Views)

LIST THREE OF UR MOST PLAYED MUSIC. . . MINE IS DADDY YO -WIZKID MAD OVER YOU-RUNTOWN WATCH ME NAE NAE-SILENTO COS I LOVE TO WHIP LIST URS



smile for me - Simi

dangerous woman - Ariana











LekkiHost:

Mad over you - runtown

smile for me - Simi

dangerous woman - Ariana











brandydaniells:

U MEAN ARIANA GRANDE? yea yea

No woman no cry - Bob Marley



Redemption Song - Bob marley



Letter to my unborn child - 2pac. 1 Like

Onitse iyanu-Nathaniel Bassey

The Hill-Travis Greene

Fill me up-Tasha Cobbs 1 Like

Alero3Arubi:

Onitse iyanu-Nathaniel Bassey

The Hill-Travis Greene

brandydaniells:

Ed Sheeran - Perfect

Ed Sheeran - Shape of you

Cnco - Raggaeton lento bailemos

UniqueGem:

Johnny Drille ft Niniola Start Over

Big Sean Sunday Jetpack

Vector ft Johnny Drille Here(Outro) 1 Like 1 Share

Bad and Boujee by Migos

Body like a back road by Sam Hunt

Jag Ghoomeya by Fateh Ali Khan (from the 2016 bollywood movie; Sultan)

Akanchawa 5 Likes 1 Share







lil wayne ft rickross ~ john





jay z ~ history











#istandwithhiphop

Um hi



Clara : I bet

Accidentally they all happen to be Ghana songs.



Brother brother-bisa k'dei

Guy guy-stonebuoy ft bisa k'dei

Life-bisa k'dei ft pato

Pull up-stonebuoy ft pato







Davido and whizkid can go die with their noisy daddy yo and if

best of mr.eazi

Can't Tell Me Nothing- Kanye West

Dark Fantasy- Kanye West

Beast Of No Nation- Fela 1 Like 1 Share

ALHAJI ALAJI ALAAAAAAJI

Mirror97:

My brother from another mother. My brother from another mother.

R

anything from Adekunle Gold from Ariwo Ko, to Orente, to pick up especially My life, chai love that track die....

Ed Sheeran - Perfect

Ed Sheeran - Shape of you

Nicki Minaj ft Lil Wayne and Drake - No fraud

Is your name in the book of life by Nathaniel Bassey



You are great by Steve Crown



Speechless by Michael Jackson

