The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Thursday intervened in the inter-bank foreign exchange market for the fifth time in three weeks by offering $100 million for wholesale requests.



Out of the total offering, CBN spokesperson, Isaac Okorafor, said about $70 million was sold to meet requests for business/personal travel allowances, BTA/PTA.



Since the commencement of the intervention exercises, the CBN said more customers of banks and other business people have been able to overcome the earlier difficulties they were facing in obtaining foreign exchange for their transactions.



Mr. Okorafor said the CBN was committed to sustain the tempo of foreign exchange supply to the interbank FOREX market and ensure liquidity.



“The Bank remains resolute in ensuring that it supplies enough FOREX to genuine customers of deposit money banks and increase liquidity in the market,” Mr. Okorafor said.



He said the uniqueness of the wholesale forwards was that banks were allowed to use their winnings from auctions to fund matured obligations to meet letters of credit remittances, extinguish bills for collection and other FOREX demands.



“With this development, importers who had hitherto been using bills for collection will now experience relief instead of having to patronize other more expensive sources,” the CBN spokesperson said.



Since the CBN started the intervention in the interbank market over $1.2 billion has been injected for both wholesale and retail interventions in the past few weeks.

The first intervention following the review of the FOREX policy more than three weeks ago was about $500 million, while about $270 million was injected in the second tranche of supply to the market.



Apart from another $367.13 million that supplied to the market in the third attempt to meet the requests of customers. It consisted about $144,073,753.07 for 45 days requests, while $223,060,576.86 was for 60 days.

The last intervention was on Tuesday, March 7, when about $100million was injected in the market.

The Naira on Thursday marginally appreciated against the dollar at the parallel market, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

The Nigerian currency gained three points to exchange at N462 to a dollar, after it closed at N465 on Wednesday, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N550 and N477, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira was sold at N399 to a dollar CBN controlled rate, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N550 and N500, respectively.

The Naira exchanged at N305.80 at the interbank market.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/business/business-news/225722-cbn-injects-another-100-million-forex-market.html

So why things still cost for ladipo 10 Likes

All Of That Intervention, Injection Pumping Of Funds And All Of That To Make Naira Gain Grounds Is An Artificial Intervention.

They Know The Natural Way So They Should Stop Giving Us Shits Stories Jere. 3 Likes

CBN and dollar right now



You must go down You must go down 10 Likes 1 Share

. DOLLAR thou art lose on baba zuhari's arrival



let the appreciation begin!!! . DOLLAR thou art lose on baba zuhari's arrivallet the appreciation begin!!!

K

they are just injecting the sick forex market, nothing is changing on the street

Kk

??



Hmmmm, I think naija economy needs more diagnosis to avoid wrong Injections, making it more sick..... Interesting,,, But With all these INJECTIONS, when is the price of Garri coming down From 1000 to 250 naira/painter??Hmmmm, I think naija economy needs more diagnosis to avoid wrong Injections, making it more sick..... 1 Like

With all this heavy injections get it's still 399 like it was at the bdc , same 305 at inter bank fx ..... So where all the injection dey go ...

I kuku no understand wetin dem dey talk..



Make prsn summarize am fr me, abeg. In simple English 2 Likes





The fact is as long as the demand still outweighs the supply, the price would still return back and with a fervor. It's better such monies are used to facilitate structural development.



A leaking bucket is a leaking bucket no matter the amount of water poured in.. This is tantamount to what football lovers have seen with Clubs spending big just to maintain growth e.g Man City.The fact is as long as the demand still outweighs the supply, the price would still return back and with a fervor. It's better such monies are used to facilitate structural development.A leaking bucket is a leaking bucket no matter the amount of water poured in.. 5 Likes

They should pump in more dollars

hoarders are in serious jeopardy 2 Likes

But, according to liepods, this damage control will cease when Bubu returns. 1 Like

donolatunji:

All Of That Intervention, Injection Pumping Of Funds And All Of That To Make Naira Gain Grounds Is An Artificial Intervention.

do you know how long that is going to take? yet the impatient you will start complaining that the government is suffering people and saying all manner of things. Now that they are trying to relieve the pain "artificially" to make things work people are still complaining. Human beings sef. Anything someone do people will complain.

The way dollar will crash, hoarders will soon go back to village to start farming. 2 Likes

the money go reach my end?

donolatunji:

All Of That Intervention, Injection Pumping Of Funds And All Of That To Make Naira Gain Grounds Is An Artificial Intervention.

They Know The Natural Way So They Should Stop Giving Us Shits Stories Jere.

Pls, what is your natural solution? Pls, what is your natural solution?

Miles300:

They need to be injecting in the range of $1 to 2 billion weekly for you to see that effect.

This one Buhari is back, I hope he will not hault this laudable move by CBN

Nice one.



The CBN should by all means hit the speculators and dollar-hoarders hard!! 1 Like

I know that this artificial way can't work but it will buy us so time...

Hmmm.... This thing will still rise like P*nis 1 Like

inject this money into my life.... 1 Like

Buhari is back

Buhari is working



Oya wailers, come for head

Keep inject until it come back to $1 =#1





That is our agreement before I vote ooo 1 Like

I blame Buhari for this 1 Like

LordBaelish:

This is tantamount to what football lovers have seen with Clubs spending big just to maintain growth e.g Man City.



The fact is as long as the demand still outweighs the supply, the price would still return back and with a fervor. It's better such monies are used to facilitate structural development.



A leaking bucket is a leaking bucket no matter the amount of water poured in..



Your brain sharp!