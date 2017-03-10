₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by adegoody(m): 11:58pm On Mar 09
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Thursday intervened in the inter-bank foreign exchange market for the fifth time in three weeks by offering $100 million for wholesale requests.
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by PapaNnamdi: 12:05am
So why things still cost for ladipo
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by donolatunji(m): 1:05am
All Of That Intervention, Injection Pumping Of Funds And All Of That To Make Naira Gain Grounds Is An Artificial Intervention.
They Know The Natural Way So They Should Stop Giving Us Shits Stories Jere.
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by Millz404(m): 9:57am
CBN and dollar right now
You must go down
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by bukynkwuenu: 9:57am
. DOLLAR thou art lose on baba zuhari's arrival
let the appreciation begin!!!
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by Raydans: 9:58am
K
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by BruzMoney(m): 9:58am
they are just injecting the sick forex market, nothing is changing on the street
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by elvis90(m): 9:58am
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by AngelicBeing: 9:59am
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by Qmerit(m): 9:59am
Kk
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by fryoobest(m): 9:59am
Interesting,,, But With all these INJECTIONS, when is the price of Garri coming down From 1000 to 250 naira/painter??
Hmmmm, I think naija economy needs more diagnosis to avoid wrong Injections, making it more sick.....
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by Miles300: 10:00am
With all this heavy injections get it's still 399 like it was at the bdc , same 305 at inter bank fx ..... So where all the injection dey go ...
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by idbami2(m): 10:00am
I kuku no understand wetin dem dey talk..
Make prsn summarize am fr me, abeg. In simple English
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by LordBaelish: 10:00am
This is tantamount to what football lovers have seen with Clubs spending big just to maintain growth e.g Man City.
The fact is as long as the demand still outweighs the supply, the price would still return back and with a fervor. It's better such monies are used to facilitate structural development.
A leaking bucket is a leaking bucket no matter the amount of water poured in..
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by Buharimustgo: 10:01am
They should pump in more dollars
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by martineverest(m): 10:01am
hoarders are in serious jeopardy
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by nextprince: 10:02am
But, according to liepods, this damage control will cease when Bubu returns.
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by benuejosh(m): 10:02am
donolatunji:do you know how long that is going to take? yet the impatient you will start complaining that the government is suffering people and saying all manner of things. Now that they are trying to relieve the pain "artificially" to make things work people are still complaining. Human beings sef. Anything someone do people will complain.
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by lifestyle1(m): 10:02am
The way dollar will crash, hoarders will soon go back to village to start farming.
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by excelinfotech: 10:02am
the money go reach my end?
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by nextprince: 10:02am
donolatunji:
Pls, what is your natural solution?
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by obailala(m): 10:02am
Miles300:They need to be injecting in the range of $1 to 2 billion weekly for you to see that effect.
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by Icon4s(m): 10:05am
This one Buhari is back, I hope he will not hault this laudable move by CBN
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by VirginFinder: 10:05am
Nice one.
The CBN should by all means hit the speculators and dollar-hoarders hard!!
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by tallestobj(m): 10:05am
I know that this artificial way can't work but it will buy us so time...
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by Weselion(m): 10:05am
Hmmm.... This thing will still rise like P*nis
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by mazizitonene(m): 10:06am
inject this money into my life....
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by Earth2Metahuman: 10:06am
Buhari is back
Buhari is working
Oya wailers, come for head
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by obembet(m): 10:06am
Keep inject until it come back to $1 =#1
That is our agreement before I vote ooo
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by UncutSk(m): 10:07am
I blame Buhari for this
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by Sacluxpaint(m): 10:08am
LordBaelish:
Your brain sharp!
|Re: CBN Injects Another $100 Million Into Forex Market by munatsy: 10:08am
We want to see changes on the streets why are prices not going down after all this injection....i tire
