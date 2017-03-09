Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ice Prince Visits Palmchat, Ladies Go Gaga (Photos) (14699 Views)

Famous Nigerian hip hop Artist '' Ice Prince'' Paid a surprise visit to Palmchat. It was an amazing moment as he thrilled everyrone with his great personality. He has a free soul and his dress sense is dope.

Below are pictures of him with some members of Palmchat.

Ice Prince is one of the best lyricist in Africa and his presence really brought down the roof.

Ice Prince has produced some A-list songs like; Oleku, Aboki, Superstar, Marry me, Olofofo, Marry me, See myself, Juju.

His latest song ''Satisfy'' ft Ikechukwu just dropped and it's actually a hit.

more pics of Ice Prince in Palmchat.

Aside the fact that Ice Prince is a musician, he is one of the best dressed in the industry. His fashion sense is appealing. Little wonder he is ladies choice, lol.

JOS TO THE WORLD.

#J2TW.

Is he now the palm chat ambassador





What is PalmChat?



ice prince don return to him upcoming artist days

ok

SO ?

who dash am? If na joke stop am please





Even in chocolate city, Iceprince is the wackiest when it comes to lyrics. Dude's lyrics are so loose like an olosho's pvssy



Cuz he isn't looking his best in d 1st pix Is he broke?

these ones na ladies? op abeg look at pictures first b4 giving post title biko

He dress pass timaya?





Egberi papa1 of Bayelsa

Where is the Gaga?

Does Ice Prince have gonnorhea?

.

He looks as healthy as the president. Does Ice Prince have gonnorhea?He looks as healthy as the president. 2 Likes

Celebrity are humans like them ooo

Best wattttt

Wat roofff

Best wattttt
Wat roofff
I see just a lady thea.

ice prince visits palm chat. so there is a place called palmchat
I have never heard of it before.and who is calling all these grandmas ladies.

Really.....good for him







Meanwhile





Where are the ladies that went gaga? All I see here are a few mamas and plenty papas

What is PalmChat?



its a club

What is PalmChat?



CHATTING WITH YOUR PALM





That lady on black sef

What will they now do when they see Jesus?

These are the ladies eh? These ones wey wowo overtake. In that case, i get a bigger hope than i originally anticipated.......... 1 Like

Palm chat... Nonsense