|Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Daniluv2k4(m): 3:34pm On Mar 10
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by LarryBeryl(m): 3:39pm On Mar 10
Caro don dey Bleep different paddies yeh?
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by ennysuccess(m): 3:42pm On Mar 10
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by naijaboiy: 3:43pm On Mar 10
After she born pikin for you.
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Daniluv2k4(m): 3:46pm On Mar 10
I swear daddy yo Don mad
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by benedictnsi(m): 3:48pm On Mar 10
Lol...... That Carolyne of a girl don already buy d mater....
Attention seeker.....
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Lawlahdey(f): 3:49pm On Mar 10
Damn!!
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by NegeduGrace(f): 3:51pm On Mar 10
he is now the daddy yo that makes the girls dance
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Homeboiy: 4:00pm On Mar 10
funny ah swear
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by CaroLyner(f): 4:19pm On Mar 10
Back to sender.
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Nogodye(m): 4:23pm On Mar 10
Weyrey re o
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by ShawttySoFyne(f): 4:28pm On Mar 10
CaroLyner:Lol you are caro
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by CaroLyner(f): 4:34pm On Mar 10
ShawttySoFyne:Wizkid be taunting us
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by ShawttySoFyne(f): 4:39pm On Mar 10
CaroLyner:Y'all must have gropped him of his cash or tossed his heart on a brick wall
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by CaroLyner(f): 4:44pm On Mar 10
ShawttySoFyne:Bruh not me
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by ShawttySoFyne(f): 4:51pm On Mar 10
CaroLyner:I hear.
Nice nose ring by the way.
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by eightsin(m): 6:39pm On Mar 10
Hehe. So he find caro and moved on eh
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Vicolan: 7:11pm On Mar 10
CaroLyner:
WizKids don finish u ooo..U better sue him naw ooo
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Eleniyan15(m): 7:22pm On Mar 10
LIFE GOES ON..zagadat dey don give wizkid Leg over
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by LesbianBoy(m): 7:26pm On Mar 10
CaroLyner:
Bet you are 'flat' now!
The caro he was talking about in the video had big brezz and big nyansh
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by elvision1(m): 9:07pm On Mar 10
Awon oloshi united. Caro don turn runs girl for L.A
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Nobody: 9:49pm On Mar 10
Who Caro Help?
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by pepemendy(m): 9:56pm On Mar 10
that simply means god punish wide and large toto
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by CaroLyner(f): 10:34pm On Mar 10
LesbianBoy:News flash.
I was the model in that video
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by CaroLyner(f): 10:39pm On Mar 10
Vicolan:Lets leave him for old times sake.
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by jieta: 10:54pm On Mar 10
and this one na news
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Tazdroid(m): 11:35pm On Mar 10
Not bad but Op, you should check out EFCC's official Twitter handle to know what "epic" really means
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Vicolan: 7:33am On Mar 11
CaroLyner:
Lol
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Daniluv2k4(m): 10:21am On Mar 11
Tazdroid:lol da efcc twitter handler na werey, real werey
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Xbursta(m): 11:26am On Mar 11
benedictnsi:
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by CaroLyner(f): 1:22pm On Mar 11
ShawttySoFyne:oh which..?
|Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by ShawttySoFyne(f): 6:04pm On Mar 11
CaroLyner:on your dp
