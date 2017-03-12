₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,196 members, 3,414,412 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 March 2017 at 08:32 PM

Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply (20371 Views)

Fan Asks Funke Adesiyan: "Abi You Dey Make Money By Exposing Your Breasts?" / Anita Joseph In Yellow Bikini, Fan Asks Her To Join Porn!* See Her Re / Fan Asks Alexx Ekubo Out, See His Reply (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Daniluv2k4(m): 3:34pm On Mar 10
grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by LarryBeryl(m): 3:39pm On Mar 10
Caro don dey Bleep different paddies yeh?

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by ennysuccess(m): 3:42pm On Mar 10
cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by naijaboiy: 3:43pm On Mar 10
After she born pikin for you. grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Daniluv2k4(m): 3:46pm On Mar 10
I swear daddy yo Don mad

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by benedictnsi(m): 3:48pm On Mar 10
Lol...... That Carolyne of a girl don already buy d mater....

Attention seeker.....

11 Likes

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Lawlahdey(f): 3:49pm On Mar 10
Damn!! grin grin
Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by NegeduGrace(f): 3:51pm On Mar 10
he is now the daddy yo that makes the girls dance

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Homeboiy: 4:00pm On Mar 10
funny ah swear

1 Like

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by CaroLyner(f): 4:19pm On Mar 10
Back to sender. grin

30 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Nogodye(m): 4:23pm On Mar 10
grin grin grin Weyrey re o

1 Like

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by ShawttySoFyne(f): 4:28pm On Mar 10
CaroLyner:
Back to sender. grin
Lol you are caro grin

1 Like

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by CaroLyner(f): 4:34pm On Mar 10
ShawttySoFyne:
Lol you are caro grin
Wizkid be taunting us gringrin

1 Like

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by ShawttySoFyne(f): 4:39pm On Mar 10
CaroLyner:
Wizkid be taunting us gringrin
Y'all must have gropped him of his cash or tossed his heart on a brick wall

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by CaroLyner(f): 4:44pm On Mar 10
ShawttySoFyne:
Y'all must have gropped him of his cash or tossed his heart on a brick wall
Bruh not me grin
Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by ShawttySoFyne(f): 4:51pm On Mar 10
CaroLyner:
Bruh not me grin
I hear.
Nice nose ring by the way.

3 Likes

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by eightsin(m): 6:39pm On Mar 10
Hehe. So he find caro and moved on eh
Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Vicolan: 7:11pm On Mar 10
CaroLyner:
Back to sender. grin

WizKids don finish u ooo..U better sue him naw ooo

1 Like

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Eleniyan15(m): 7:22pm On Mar 10
LIFE GOES ON..zagadat dey don give wizkid Leg over

1 Like

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by LesbianBoy(m): 7:26pm On Mar 10
CaroLyner:
Back to sender. grin

Bet you are 'flat' now!


The caro he was talking about in the video had big brezz and big nyansh

17 Likes

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by elvision1(m): 9:07pm On Mar 10
Awon oloshi united. Caro don turn runs girl for L.A
Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Nobody: 9:49pm On Mar 10
Who Caro Help? cheesy
Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by pepemendy(m): 9:56pm On Mar 10
that simply means god punish wide and large toto
Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by CaroLyner(f): 10:34pm On Mar 10
LesbianBoy:


Bet you are 'flat' now!


The caro he was talking about in the video had big brezz and big nyansh
News flash.
I was the model in that video grin
Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by CaroLyner(f): 10:39pm On Mar 10
Vicolan:



WizKids don finish u ooo..U better sue him naw ooo
Lets leave him for old times sake. grin
Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by jieta: 10:54pm On Mar 10
and this one na news
Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Tazdroid(m): 11:35pm On Mar 10
Not bad but Op, you should check out EFCC's official Twitter handle to know what "epic" really means
Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Vicolan: 7:33am On Mar 11
CaroLyner:
Lets leave him for old times sake. grin

Lol
Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Daniluv2k4(m): 10:21am On Mar 11
Tazdroid:
Not bad but Op, you should check out EFCC's official Twitter handle to know what "epic" really means
lol da efcc twitter handler na werey, real werey grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by Xbursta(m): 11:26am On Mar 11
benedictnsi:
Lol...... That Carolyne of a girl don already buy d mater....

Attention seeker.....

5 Likes

Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by CaroLyner(f): 1:22pm On Mar 11
ShawttySoFyne:
I hear.
Nice nose ring by the way.
oh which..?
Re: Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply by ShawttySoFyne(f): 6:04pm On Mar 11
CaroLyner:
oh which..?
on your dp

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Agbani Darego is the New Face of ₦50 Postal Stamp / Goldie Visits Prezzo In kenya / Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Share Valentine Video

Viewing this topic: draj93(m), Fago1010, Davidlein(m), flyca, Naijahelm, onpointme, rhozario, link2ok22, Joeblis(m), Adedrizzy(m), micki1(m), BusinessHub1, Sveen, Meklex(m), tblaq, toocoded, yankison(m), BRAV0O(m), Dandeedadrunk(m), whiteagbada(m), Dove2, cycline404(m), remicy(m), ovadozes(m), flexxyworld(m), oooopss(m), Treash(m), darezeezleke, BIBILARY(m), akinszz, Usiyaro(m), sigmapompe(m), MrHenri, Freeman85(m), Kakayaraznits(m), centK(m), DonHummer(m), ezera(m), fxyoube(m), BNM1, captlulu, Uplay08(m), Tumise100(m), belloabd1914(m), yetufaari(m), Batty5(f), jamislaw(m), letmesmile(f), jex(m), BibiBasy(f), treasuretemi(f), Ajibam, april13, slimmy2005(m), musabdul2, malton, Qc1(m), honour7, ebujany(m), kingcity(m), martinsadnan11(m), temmytopsy1(f), Revamped(m), ifewise(m), collinslinkis(m), westfield, ojhandsome(m), computerboy, adedam007(m) and 87 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.