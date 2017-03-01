₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,318 members, 3,411,959 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 11:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video (15471 Views)
Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Blocks Freeze On Instagram Over #esewalter / "Kirikiri & Buhari": Freeze Responds To A Woman On Instagram Over Comment / Peter Okoye Defends Kaffy Over Sexy Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 11:51pm On Mar 10
Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde publicly rebuked Mavin's Dr. Sid, for posting an inappropriate video on his Instagram page.
The married father of one, re-posted a fan's twerk video to his new single 'All The Way Up', and it wasn't cool with some of his fans especially Omotola, who wrote “This is not okay".
Watch Video In Link below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ng8jz2nZjc
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/omotola-jalade-blast-dr-sid-over.html?m=1
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by dacovajnr: 11:56pm On Mar 10
To think she did more than this in the "Prostitute"movie is baffling..Madam you lono wah Meraiah is doing out there abi you wan tell me say na food dey make Her get Hips and Boobi... Hypocrisy stinks
39 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by kinibigdeal(m): 11:58pm On Mar 10
What the hell! That may be another Etobo in the making
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by vicdom(m): 12:12am
Late president Yar'Adua was smuggled in on 10th march, 2009
President Buhari is smuggled in on 10th march, 2017.
10th march is now "National Smuggling Day"
Take note!
123 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by Davash222(m): 2:51am
The only thing that is not Okay here is me not having enough MB to watch that video and I don't like it.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by LesbianBoy(m): 3:06am
Sister omotola is that not how you were twerking when that billionaire was fvcking your big ass back then, now you are forming holy holy.....Ha
62 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by morbeta(m): 5:06am
What is the difference between Omotola's romantic bath top videos and this?
11 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by angelTI(f): 6:03am
Yes, it is not OK!
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by OKorowanta: 7:06am
She was paid to do this to bring more traffic to the song.
Dem full Instagram.
Omotola don't sweat yasef..
It's dia work
#YanshWork
11 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by Onyenna(m): 7:43am
OKorowanta:
Gbam!
10 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by TellMeTheTruth: 7:48am
Yeyebrities and their publicity stunts
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by Yinkakatty(f): 8:25am
Haha.... It's not okay buh that's like the norm these days
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by deb303(f): 8:27am
might not be good to her... but to others they are fine with it... see them Nairaland boys running off to ig.. lolx
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by oluwasegun007(m): 9:00am
its really not appropriate....
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by Scream(m): 9:06am
Lol... The same Omotola that kisses and do terrible things in movies? Na WA ooo.
Long hiss...hypocrisy, jealousy and fear put together.
Please note that is by no means an endorsement of Dr. Sid's bad behavior or the shameless excuse of a woman twerking!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by Wisdomval67(m): 9:34am
What wrong with this mumu omotola self,the guy is only promoting his song.
4 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by jloga(f): 9:34am
omotola stick to your movies... na Dr. Sid business be this
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by emeijeh(m): 9:34am
Notjustok.com
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by jmesk(f): 9:34am
Scream:the thing baffle me bros... i just open mouth like monkey for here
2 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by rozayx5(m): 9:34am
lol
all these holier than peeps sef
nice twerk
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by 2shur: 9:35am
Omotola n her smelly pekus
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by imoriwe: 9:35am
ma please nobody holy pass ooo
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by dayleke(m): 9:35am
Lol...
Naija na waa I swear.....
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by TPAND: 9:37am
Omotola who is also a bad role model / mom that post half-nudity on instagram nko? Kettle calling pot black
3 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by Paulpenny(m): 9:38am
I don't see anything wrong with the video he posted.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by Mrchippychappy(m): 9:38am
Dangote right now:
2 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by ip2121918021(m): 9:38am
Hypocritical Yeyebrities everywhere
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by Agriculturegric: 9:38am
Waje Celebrates Her Mum's 64th Birthday (photos) / Tony Tetuila-breaking News / Photos Of Karen Igho With Her Family
Viewing this topic: Paslims(m), BABSIN(m), FISAYOADEX(m), Holashikemi(f), Realhommie(m), ib55(m), shawnpepe(f), Lecturebidz(m), MrHenshaw, Oneminuteman, Sheuns(m), mamatayour(f), idinc(m), kurupt1, Amajerry83(m), orizon(m), taiwofawole, Chiefupper, NGMB, meedx, owoshuyi(m), temizeee(m), princearthur(m), Ekiseme(m), teekrackz(m), LMohd(m), kobis27(f), luciouscookie, Cassie75, jaydeeking(m), PatrickOkunima(m), amokeme(f), atoleybaba(m), skeletine(m), lloydpras, Oyebee91, GANDALF1(m), skarz(m), kingPhidel(m), djkall(m), wale377(m), tommylee(m), Sajumo555, adebisiolumide5(m), schrondinger, OLIHI2000(f), chaxking(m), goodnija, spectator2001, christejames(m), ayodele234, victorjoe(m), ogrin(m), hoyo, detagabriel(m), dami2boi(m), solesy, Traveller11, Kelechilucky, aladesuyi(m), c4tnoelz(f), shurley22(f), collinsy2, seunowokade(m), surestsam(m), kola23, dopeJemi, yeltans(m), oruma19 and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7