₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,318 members, 3,411,959 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 11:10 AM

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video (15471 Views)

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Blocks Freeze On Instagram Over #esewalter / "Kirikiri & Buhari": Freeze Responds To A Woman On Instagram Over Comment / Peter Okoye Defends Kaffy Over Sexy Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 11:51pm On Mar 10
Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde publicly rebuked Mavin's Dr. Sid, for posting an inappropriate video on his Instagram page.

The married father of one, re-posted a fan's twerk video to his new single 'All The Way Up', and it wasn't cool with some of his fans especially Omotola, who wrote “This is not okay".


Watch Video In Link below


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ng8jz2nZjc

http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/omotola-jalade-blast-dr-sid-over.html?m=1

1 Like 3 Shares

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by dacovajnr: 11:56pm On Mar 10
To think she did more than this in the "Prostitute"movie is baffling..Madam you lono wah Meraiah is doing out there abi you wan tell me say na food dey make Her get Hips and Boobi... Hypocrisy stinks undecided

39 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by kinibigdeal(m): 11:58pm On Mar 10
What the hell! That may be another Etobo in the making
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by vicdom(m): 12:12am
Late president Yar'Adua was smuggled in on 10th march, 2009
President Buhari is smuggled in on 10th march, 2017.

10th march is now "National Smuggling Day"

Take note!

123 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by Davash222(m): 2:51am
The only thing that is not Okay here is me not having enough MB to watch that video and I don't like it.

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by LesbianBoy(m): 3:06am
Sister omotola is that not how you were twerking when that billionaire was fvcking your big ass back then, now you are forming holy holy.....Ha

62 Likes 1 Share

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by morbeta(m): 5:06am
What is the difference between Omotola's romantic bath top videos and this?

11 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by angelTI(f): 6:03am
Yes, it is not OK!
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by OKorowanta: 7:06am
She was paid to do this to bring more traffic to the song.
Dem full Instagram.
Omotola don't sweat yasef..
It's dia work
#YanshWork

11 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by Onyenna(m): 7:43am
OKorowanta:
She was paid to do this to bring more traffic to the song.
Dem full Instagram.
Omotola don't sweat yasef..
It's dia work
#YanshWork

Gbam!

10 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by TellMeTheTruth: 7:48am
Yeyebrities and their publicity stunts
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by Yinkakatty(f): 8:25am
Haha.... It's not okay buh that's like the norm these days
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by deb303(f): 8:27am
might not be good to her... but to others they are fine with it... see them Nairaland boys running off to ig.. lolx

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by oluwasegun007(m): 9:00am
its really not appropriate....
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by Scream(m): 9:06am
Lol... The same Omotola that kisses and do terrible things in movies? Na WA ooo.


Long hiss...hypocrisy, jealousy and fear put together.


Please note that is by no means an endorsement of Dr. Sid's bad behavior or the shameless excuse of a woman twerking!

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by Wisdomval67(m): 9:34am
What wrong with this mumu omotola self,the guy is only promoting his song.

4 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by jloga(f): 9:34am
omotola stick to your movies... na Dr. Sid business be this

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by emeijeh(m): 9:34am
Notjustok.com

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by jmesk(f): 9:34am
Scream:
Lol... The same Omotola that kisses and do terrible things in movies? Na WA ooo.


Long hiss
the thing baffle me bros... i just open mouth like monkey for here

2 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by rozayx5(m): 9:34am
lol

all these holier than peeps sef


nice twerk cool

1 Like

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by 2shur: 9:35am
Omotola n her smelly pekus

1 Like

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by imoriwe: 9:35am
ma please nobody holy pass ooo angry
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by dayleke(m): 9:35am
Lol...
Naija na waa I swear.....
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by TPAND: 9:37am
Omotola who is also a bad role model / mom that post half-nudity on instagram nko? Kettle calling pot black

3 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by Paulpenny(m): 9:38am
I don't see anything wrong with the video he posted.
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by Mrchippychappy(m): 9:38am
Dangote right now:


2 Likes

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by ip2121918021(m): 9:38am
Hypocritical Yeyebrities everywhere grin
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Rebukes Dr. Sid On Instagram Over Sexy Dance Video by Agriculturegric: 9:38am

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Waje Celebrates Her Mum's 64th Birthday (photos) / Tony Tetuila-breaking News / Photos Of Karen Igho With Her Family

Viewing this topic: Paslims(m), BABSIN(m), FISAYOADEX(m), Holashikemi(f), Realhommie(m), ib55(m), shawnpepe(f), Lecturebidz(m), MrHenshaw, Oneminuteman, Sheuns(m), mamatayour(f), idinc(m), kurupt1, Amajerry83(m), orizon(m), taiwofawole, Chiefupper, NGMB, meedx, owoshuyi(m), temizeee(m), princearthur(m), Ekiseme(m), teekrackz(m), LMohd(m), kobis27(f), luciouscookie, Cassie75, jaydeeking(m), PatrickOkunima(m), amokeme(f), atoleybaba(m), skeletine(m), lloydpras, Oyebee91, GANDALF1(m), skarz(m), kingPhidel(m), djkall(m), wale377(m), tommylee(m), Sajumo555, adebisiolumide5(m), schrondinger, OLIHI2000(f), chaxking(m), goodnija, spectator2001, christejames(m), ayodele234, victorjoe(m), ogrin(m), hoyo, detagabriel(m), dami2boi(m), solesy, Traveller11, Kelechilucky, aladesuyi(m), c4tnoelz(f), shurley22(f), collinsy2, seunowokade(m), surestsam(m), kola23, dopeJemi, yeltans(m), oruma19 and 85 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.