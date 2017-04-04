₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How To Survive A Job Loss by importexpert(m): 9:31am On Mar 11
it is no more news that most of the oil producing countries in the world are undergoing financial difficulties and companies needs to restructure, our beloved Nigeria is not an exception, Whatever you want to call it, Retrench, Fired, canned, laid off, let go etc it could happen. Sometimes, people see it coming. Other times, they're caught completely off guard. Either way, the process of surviving the loss of a job is the same, and it takes hard work and strong mind to do so.
Let go
For most people, their initial reaction to a job loss is shock, followed by anger and feelings of victimization. While these reactions are completely normal, dwelling on them is a mistake. As the old adage goes, you need to pull yourself up by the bootstraps and move forward. Feel sad, get mad...and move on! The worst thing you can do is bring a toxic attitude with you wherever you go, or wallow in self-pity.
Examine the evidence
If you've been fired, you need to assess why. In some cases, it has nothing to do with you, but if it does, you owe it to yourself to examine the reasons. If your behavior, attitude, performance, or abilities were to blame, ask yourself how you can learn from the experience so you don't repeat the same mistakes. Being fired can sometimes provide a big wake-up call that spurs people to positive change and a brighter future.
Don't blame the messenger
A layoff is usually an entirely different situation than a firing. Most of the time, layoffs are about company decisions to restructure, downsize, or cut perceived fluff. Rarely are they about individuals, no matter how personal it may feel. In most cases, companies realize it's a decision that affects people and they don't usually make layoff decisions quickly or easily. Whether or not you're given notice and a severance package is based on the company's ability to do so, not whether or not they care about you. Still, knowing that a layoff isn't about you isn't much help when you're left jobless and unsure where you'll be tomorrow. However, it's absolutely imperative that you do not take the situation personally and allow it to turn you into an angry and bitter person.
Misery loves miserable company
Yes, you need to grieve, get angry, and vent to the appropriate people. What you don't need to do is dwell on it and bicker to others for days on end. It might feel good to talk bad about your employer, but while doing it, you're dragging yourself down as well as everyone around you (and you're obviously not out looking for a job!).
There is a time and place for negative rhetoric, but those places don't include your current job (if you're still there), a job interview, or at home every night. You can damage job prospects by bad-mouthing a former employer, and you can isolate yourself and loved ones by remaining caustic and withdrawn.
Process, positive thinking, and productivity
Try writing your thoughts down, limiting the amount of time you allow yourself to be angry, finding positive people to pull you up, and keeping yourself busy with both job-related and non job-related activities. By limiting negativity and focusing on positive and productive thinking, you'll be out of the dumps and on your way to a new job much faster.
3 Likes
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by joycesims(f): 9:35am On Mar 11
Hmmm not easy but very helpful!
Much needed, thanks op
3 Likes
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by dabbyz(f): 2:30pm
GOD WOULD NOT LET US LOSE OUR JOBS. AMEN
2 Likes
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by kayceeD2(m): 2:30pm
Am sure all dis will not put food on the table
Its better to let go and continue with job search
Or try and create a job for urself
4 Likes
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by SFSNIPER(m): 2:31pm
I can tell its not that easy.
2 Likes
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by ileogbenfidel(m): 2:31pm
Na to hustle
3 Likes
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by Tazdroid(m): 2:31pm
Hmm, more tips
- Do not receive calls on bridges and flyovers
- Avoid isolation and seclusion for a long period of time
- Stay optimistic
- Save as much as you can
- Try having a very quiet time for about 5 - 10 mins
- Exercise at least an hour a day
9 Likes
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by fufuNegusi(m): 2:31pm
Job loss is never a good thing no matter how op tries to paint it
the best thing is to have various means of income, do NOT depend on your monthly income alone even tho you are paid 1billion naira a month
one day na one day, it will stop coming...either you retire or something else happens
Be your own boss and create your own opportunity, leverage your income by employing others to build your wealth for you
you cant get wealthy working for others
make una get sense
4 Likes
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by XaintJoel20(m): 2:32pm
Make I hold my job strong.
I no neeed these remedies.
2 Likes
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by hakeem4(m): 2:34pm
Then take all your life savings and put it on merrybet
1 Like
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by seunlayi(m): 2:34pm
THANKS OP
DON'T UNDERMINED THE ENTREPRENEURIAL INNOVATIONS IN YOU WHILE YOU HOLD TIGHT TO THE JOB YOU HAVE TILL YOU ARE READY TO WILLINGLY LET IT GO
1 Like
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by ekensi01(m): 2:35pm
What are you trying to say? wish people to loss their job oh.
1 Like
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by Nnwannsukka(m): 2:35pm
joycesims:
Hmmmmmmmmmm
This man Lalasticlala above me self.
Nothing Hurts more in the nation than to be sacked right now in the present situation of the nation.
Food allowance
School fees ahhhhhhhh
If I should get sacked right now , my wife no go greet me the welcomed now
1 Like
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by ayindejimmy(m): 2:35pm
The only way to survive is to get a better job - or start your own biz.
1 Like
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by Goldenheart(m): 2:35pm
sometime getting fired is a blessing...
4 Likes
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by Adelawysb: 2:35pm
Nice write up OP but it's not easy as its written here. You can't explain defeat to someone that had never been beaten.
1 Like
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by Ikegift4real(m): 2:36pm
My boss about to fire me. Yet still positive
2 Likes
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by Sirheny007(m): 2:37pm
Thanks for that piece....
but
"how to survive not having a job"
would have been a lot better...
1 Like
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by uzoclinton(m): 2:37pm
Easier said than done
1 Like
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by AuroraB(f): 2:40pm
dabbyz:It would be better you market your product only. Your earlier statement is needless. The thread is about those who's lost their jobs not those still employment. If an atheist jumps in asking you the question your statement deserves, you will start making a mockery of the religion you stand for
1 Like
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by Ayoswit(f): 2:41pm
No wahala
1 Like
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by Holuwaseun001: 2:46pm
1 Like
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by piperson(m): 2:47pm
or
later in the day, come back to ur former employers house and
1 Like
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by dabbyz(f): 2:47pm
AuroraB:
I made a statement that God would not let us lose our jobs.
because some of us are our own Boss.
if you've lost your job, you can go ahead and read the post, digest it and survive the job loss .
1 Like
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by Vickiweezy(m): 2:47pm
Simple, Be your own Boss.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by ademasta(m): 2:47pm
Good
1 Like
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by Flexherbal(m): 2:49pm
Nice one!
1 Like
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by Chivasex: 2:49pm
dabbyz:
There you go with the typical Nigerian response that God will not let us lose our jobs, but you just read it clearly that losing your job sometimes do not have anything to do with you. Companies are business that are just concerned about profit so once the profit drops the easiest thing for them to do is to cut back on jobs.
Please lets face reality and better learn how to deal with things like this because I have even seen the brightest staff in certain cases let go.
2 Likes
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by IMASTEX: 2:52pm
The best way is to have alternative source of income. Be a snail farmer to make extra income.
Contact us. See profile for details.
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by Damseldammie(f): 2:52pm
Smile... what I believe is that it is not good for someone to stay long in his / her comfort zone because its doesn't allow one to put potential in him/her into action that will spring forth positive result & huge success. Hence, the best thing is to be boss of your own company rather than serving people... God says He will bless the work of thy hand,not the one you're doing on behalf of someone.... shekena
|Re: How To Survive A Job Loss by joycesims(f): 2:55pm
Nnwannsukka:
Are u calling me lala
